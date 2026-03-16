Readers who follow the comments will be familiar with a remarkable video (below) that explains the years long Anglo-Zionist campaign to decapitate all opposition to Anglo-Zionist domination of the entire Middle East/West Asia region. Larry Johnson featured the video at his site and commenter Ray SoCa brought it to our attention.

The significance of this video is twofold.

First, it explains, to an extent, why the Anglo-Zionists confidently thought that one final decapitation strike—this one, once again, at Iran—might “finish the job.” As you’ll see in the video, the decapitation strike on Hezbollah’s Nasrallah was a key part of this campaign. It explains why, in the buildup to the strike on Iran—as usual, under the pretext of “negotiations”—a new Israeli war on Lebanon was openly discussed, to seize southern Lebanon along with southern Syria.

Second, we see the remarkable resilience of Iran’s governing structures. Trump has openly expressed surprise that Iran—having suffered a true decapitation by almost anyone’s standards—was nevertheless able to begin a highly effective defense and offensive response to Trump’s treachery. Nevertheless, the slowness of Iran’s counterintelligence response to clear signs of a high level security problem is on full display. I have to believe that the slow, multi-year, response proved frustrating to Russia and China, who certainly saw what was coming—what the trajectory of the years long Anglo-Zionist advance against Iran was.

You won’t regret the time spent on this 42 minute video: