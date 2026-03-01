Beginning Day Two Of Operation Epstein Fury
Sunday is a busy day here, so I want to get some ideas out quickly.
Iran has confirmed that Trump murdered Ayatollah Khameini—the one man who for 35 years refused to allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon. Go figure, right? Confirmation that this war is absolutely not about Iranian nukes. The word is that Khateimi refused to change his daily routine are go into hiding, instead accepting martyrdom at the hands of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Unfortunately, this played into the hands of the treacherous Epstein Coalition. The technique is for Trump to enter negotiations, then make an offer that will require a meeting of top officials to discuss—then attack that meeting. This has occurred several times—including once against Putin. Why it keeps working is hard to figure.
Further word from multiple sources is that the Anglo-Zionist forces, while ferociously attacking Teheran this morning, are quickly running down their supply of missile interceptors. As a result:
Zionist media Yedioth Ahronoth: Yesterday, the US offered a ceasefire to Iran through Italy; Tehran “completely rejected the idea”
This is a completely harebrained scheme—nobody with any understanding of Iran would imagine it could work. Instead, Iran has expanded its attacks in significant ways. It has attacked a new US base in Oman—which gives the USN a port facility with a direct outlet to the Arabian Sea. This is probably intended as an eventual replacement for the vulnerable Persian Gulf bases in places like Bahrain and Qatar. Just as significantly, Iran launched two missiles at the British bases (shared with the US) on Cyprus. Additionally, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz appears to be holding. It’s always possible that Iran will allow, for example, Chinese tankers through, but that remains speculative.
In a way, the most troubling news today comes from the North Sea:
Belgium, with France’s assistance, seizes suspected Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker ...
Today Belgium’s special forces boarded and seized an oil tanker from the “shadow fleet” Russia uses to circumvent Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, the government said on Sunday, March 1.
Pressure has to be growing on Putin to take direct action. We have for years been in a global war, but this could extend the kinetic reach quite broadly. China knows that they are on the Anglo-Zionist hit list—that, to a great extent, is what the attack on Iran is really all about. Putin and Xi will be consulting closely. A reminder from yesterday:
This woman, who works at Neocon ground zero [the Hudson Institute], agrees. As I’ve been saying, the destruction of BRICS is existential for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, and Iran is the key to BRICS. Trump signaled this in his own way long ago when he said that any attempt to replace King Dollar was grounds for war:
The Iran Question Is All About China
Why Operation Epic Fury Is the Opening Act of the Indo-Pacific Century
The Iran question was never about Iran. Remove the Islamic Republic from the equation and China loses its pawns for a Taiwan contingency. Leave it in place and the Middle East remains what Beijing designed it to be: a second front that Washington can never afford to leave and can never afford to stay in. Trump’s strikes are the first move by an American president who appears to understand that the road to the Pacific runs through Tehran.
In this regard, Jeffery Sachs’ warning bears repeating, as well:
This is a geopolitical move. This is of course an attempt to overthrow Iran, but it’s part of a larger picture. The United States is fighting to this moment for global hegemony. Have no doubt about it. This is part of a world war that the US is waging. This is the US attempting even in what is actually a multipolar world to maintain its global hegemony. Of course, when you operate with such extraordinary violence, recklessness, lies, and delusion, the results can be completely catastrophic. So, we’re in the first hours of something that will have chain reactions across the world. I don’t believe this will go well. I think that this is extraordinarily dangerous. By the way, the United States is a non-constitutional regime ruled by a small gang by Trump and and a gang. There’s no congressional authorization. There’s no legal basis for any of this.
In the same vein, I looked up a post from last June,
Go back and read it all, but here are some salient points.
As I’ve previously remarked, the genius of MAGA as a political slogan is that everyone thinks they know what it means, but few really think it through. For most people it probably means something like: secure borders, a return of the American manufacturing base to America, and a return to something resembling the constitutional political and social order as it was in some dim past. In other words, MAGA as a rallying cry is essentially inward oriented. However, the reality is that the core of MAGA is oriented to American—or Anglo-Zionist—global hegemony. It’s possible, even plausible, that MAGA can be defined by the old saw: If you owe the bank $1000, you’re in trouble; if you owe the bank $1 billion, the bank’s in trouble. That, in a nutshell, is the hold that the Anglo-Zionist Empire has had over virtually the entire world since the late 60s. That is, if you understand that “the bank” is equivalent to “virtually the entire world” that holds America’s ocean of debt.
Far from being an unfortunate predicament that America has somehow slipped into through some sort of inadvertance or through fiscal irresponsibility, this situation is of the essence of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. In other words, grotesque indebtedness—brought on by the financialization of the US economy—is a feature, not a bug. The reality of MAGA, thus, doesn’t entail a return to a glorious past—as the word ‘Again’ suggests. Rather, MAGA is an agenda to maintain—by managing the debt—a hegemony that is slipping away. A hegemony that was wielded through indebtedness. In the past I’ve argued that the tariff initiative is part of the attempt to get the rest of the world to pay down our debt—it’s a pressure tool to shakedown the rest of the world to “invest” in the US, i.e., to move their industry to the US. Especially militarily relevant industry. Similarly, the idea of absorbing Greenland and Canada is also part of that strategy—by obtaining vast amounts of resources as collateral for our debt. We’ll see another concept along these lines below. This reality has ramifications for virtually every aspect of America’s national existence, foreign and domestic. Including the pending war on Iran.
…
Doug Macgregor: By the way, the same financial interests in London and New York City that wanted to destroy Russia--destroy its state, destroy the government, turn it into a globalist paradise, introducing millions of non-Europeans into Russia--the same globalists who wanted to strip Russia of its resources, they are the ones who want to get control of the oil and gas resources in the Middle East, and especially in Iran. They want to break it up into small parts that they can then treat as vassal states of the Greater Israeli state--which in reality is a vanguard for the globalist victory that they’re hoping to achieve in the Middle East.
Mac doesn’t emphasize this point sufficiently. He uses the world “globalist”. A globalist victory in the Middle East is intended as a step toward GLOBAL VICTORY. Just as Sachs, and I, have been saying.
I concluded that post with a lengthy quote from a Michael Hudson interview with Glenn Diesen. You have to remind yourself that Hudson was speaking before the first Trump war on Iran, because it reads as if it could have been said yesterday:
I gave one talk at the White House to Treasury officials with Herman Kahn. We said you can think of gold as the peaceful metal because, if other countries have to pay their balance of payments deficits in gold, any country waging war, any country entailing a very major military expenditure abroad that always entails running a big deficit, is going to have to run out of gold and lose its its power in a system that’s based on gold. Well immediately the Treasury people said, ‘Oh, we don’t want that! It’s America that is going to war, it’s America that’s spending almost all of the world’s military budget, and we don’t want gold to play a role in any system that the United States cannot control--and we can’t control gold outflows if we have to convert our dollars into gold.’ So, actually, to deprive other countries of any ability to cash in their dollars into gold means they’ve been co-opted into a financial system. It’s at that point that America truly became an empire, because the entire world’s financial system--and therefore its tax system, its fiscal system, its money creation--was basically directed by the US Treasury to finance the costs of what America claimed were the needs of its empire in creating its 800 military bases all over the world and in waging the wars that it’s been fighting since the 1970s.
Until this year other countries were willing to be part of this system because the facts of geopolitics led them to support US military spending, but also because there wasn’t an alternative ...
The United States is unwilling to annull global south debt that can’t be paid, but any attempt by countries to break away from the United States dollar--dedollarization--is treated as an act of war now. That was explained to me by the Treasury secretary already in 1974 and 75, with the the Oil War, when Saudi Arabia and the OPEC countries quadrupled the price of oil in response to the United States quadrupling the price of grain. the United States told them they could charge whatever price of oil they wanted to. That was fine with the United States because the United States controlled much of the world oil industry, including the domestic oil production, and the United States oil companies had a price umbrella as the price of oil went. However, the condition for for letting OPEC countries raise the price of oil was that all of their export earnings would be recycled into the United States. It didn’t have to be only in Treasury securities, it could be in stocks and bonds but only a minority ownership. So the Saudi kings bought, I think, a billion dollars of every stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. They spread their savings over the US bond and stock market in a way that did not involve any ability to control the companies whose stocks they owned, in contrast to most stockholders who try to have some voice in the company’s management.
Imagine what’s happening in the Near East now, when the Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates all have huge holdings of US securities. They’ve seen the United States grab Russia’s savings, they’ve seen the United States through England confiscate Venezuela’s gold holdings, and the Bank of England. And the whole process began with the Iranian revolution against the Shah. When Iran tried to pay the interest due on its foreign debt and Chase Manhattan refused to make the payment, Iran was counted as in default and was immediately foreclosed upon. The rest of the Near Eastern countries that are major holders of American debt are locked in too. They’re fearful of acting in any way that would oppose the current US buildup against Iran because anything they do--whether it’s to support the Palestinians or to support Iran or anything that is at odds with US diplomacy in the Near East--would result in the United States holding all of their savings in its own pocket under their control, able to freeze them or confiscate them at will. That’s the power that America has as a debtor over other countries, and that’s why Trump has said any attempt to dedollarize is an act of war, today, just as they were told 50 years ago.
Trust is gone but so far there’s no alternative, so the answer to your question, How long can this system last? Is: Until there’s an alternative. And that’s why the United States foreign policy now—to maintain what you could call its financial empire and control of world trade and investment—is based on preventing any alternative that might come be developed. Obviously, the countries running the strongest balance of payments and trade surpluses [think: China] are the logical sponsors of such an alternative. China and oil producing countries. This is why the United States views China, and any country that looks powerful enough to create an alternative, as a potent enemy, and the US tries to prevent and preempt them from creating an alternative form of international monetary savings by imposing sanctions on them. The sanctions are counterproductive, but it’s the United States’ strategy of trying to organize European diplomacy and the diplomacy of its proxies and satellites to somehow delay this development which, as you point out, is inevitable.
I think the US plan, what the the Trump administration hoped for, is for America to create an internet monopoly, a computer monopoly, an artificial intelligence monopoly, a chip making monopoly, and somehow use its monopoly earnings to reverse the balance of payments deficit and reestablish world power. That’s a pipe dream, because in order to achieve technological dominance you need research and development, but because the financial sector and corporations that are supposed to be developing this technological lead live in the short run. They’re using most of their income to buy off their own stocks and pay out as dividends to support their stock prices. So the way in which the American economy is being financialized is actually undercutting its ability to maintain its financial power over the world, because it’s resulted in de-industrializing the United States economy. That makes other countries feel even more queasy about what’s happening to their savings invested here.
What you’ve seen in the last two weeks, last month, is something very surprising. The United States’ interest rates have been going up and up, but the dollar has been going down. This is the first time in history when a country has raised its interest rates like the United States yet actually loses--there’s an outflow of currency instead of attracting money from other countries.
That’s exactly what is underlying the war. America’s insistence on the new Cold War--saying that China is our existential enemy, that we are going to try to drain Russia economy by the war in Ukraine. We’re doing everything we can to disrupt the ability of other countries to be an attractive alternative to the dollar. This is an attempt to maintain King Dollar and prevent dedollarization--dedollarization would be the end of the Treasury bill standard.
The American military action against Iran today is part of its attempt to control the entire Near East, partly using Israel as its proxy and ISIS and al-Qaeda in Syria and Iraq as its proxies. This is the key to why you have such a seemingly bizarre international military situation. How on earth can people people say that Iran is a threat to the United States? Well, it’s a threat to the United States because it exists and the United States does not control it, as the key to controlling the overall Near East and all of the balance of trade surplus that Near Eastern oil draws in from the rest of the world. That’s what makes the United States think of the war in Iran and the destruction of Iran as being in the United States’ interest. Iran is the last potential alternative in the Near East to US control, to making the Near East a client economy like it made Latin American economies clients for so many years.
