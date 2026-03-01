Meaning In History

Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Iran is the last of 7 that were identified for regime change. Trump is just following the DOD protocol that was created many Presidents ago. Go along to get along or out you go!

Tamsin
3hEdited

Thanks for the timely reminder, from your own archives. Agree completely with Hudson: "I think the US plan, what the Trump administration hoped for, is for America to create an internet monopoly, a computer monopoly, an artificial intelligence monopoly, a chip making monopoly, and somehow use its monopoly earnings to reverse the balance of payments deficit and reestablish world power. That’s a pipe dream, because in order to achieve technological dominance you need research and development, but because the financial sector and corporations that are supposed to be developing this technological lead live in the short run. They’re using most of their income to buy off their own stocks and pay out as dividends to support their stock prices. So the way in which the American economy is being financialized is actually undercutting its ability to maintain its financial power over the world, because it’s resulted in de-industrializing the United States economy."

The US, with Israel as its testbed, is building a digital control grid to rival other digital control grids, and we hope to impose ours on the world. Yes we'll have to go through a short period of no free speech, but we'll get to the other side, where you will own no alternative thoughts and will be happy.

6 replies by Mark Wauck and others
31 more comments...

