Sunday is a busy day here, so I want to get some ideas out quickly.

Iran has confirmed that Trump murdered Ayatollah Khameini—the one man who for 35 years refused to allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon. Go figure, right? Confirmation that this war is absolutely not about Iranian nukes. The word is that Khateimi refused to change his daily routine are go into hiding, instead accepting martyrdom at the hands of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Unfortunately, this played into the hands of the treacherous Epstein Coalition. The technique is for Trump to enter negotiations, then make an offer that will require a meeting of top officials to discuss—then attack that meeting. This has occurred several times—including once against Putin. Why it keeps working is hard to figure.

Further word from multiple sources is that the Anglo-Zionist forces, while ferociously attacking Teheran this morning, are quickly running down their supply of missile interceptors. As a result:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 1h￼ Zionist media Yedioth Ahronoth: Yesterday, the US offered a ceasefire to Iran through Italy; Tehran “completely rejected the idea”

This is a completely harebrained scheme—nobody with any understanding of Iran would imagine it could work. Instead, Iran has expanded its attacks in significant ways. It has attacked a new US base in Oman—which gives the USN a port facility with a direct outlet to the Arabian Sea. This is probably intended as an eventual replacement for the vulnerable Persian Gulf bases in places like Bahrain and Qatar. Just as significantly, Iran launched two missiles at the British bases (shared with the US) on Cyprus. Additionally, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz appears to be holding. It’s always possible that Iran will allow, for example, Chinese tankers through, but that remains speculative.

In a way, the most troubling news today comes from the North Sea:

Belgium, with France’s assistance, seizes suspected Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker ... Today Belgium’s special forces boarded and seized an oil tanker from the “shadow fleet” Russia uses to circumvent Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, the government said on Sunday, March 1.

Pressure has to be growing on Putin to take direct action. We have for years been in a global war, but this could extend the kinetic reach quite broadly. China knows that they are on the Anglo-Zionist hit list—that, to a great extent, is what the attack on Iran is really all about. Putin and Xi will be consulting closely. A reminder from yesterday:

This woman, who works at Neocon ground zero [the Hudson Institute], agrees. As I’ve been saying, the destruction of BRICS is existential for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, and Iran is the key to BRICS. Trump signaled this in his own way long ago when he said that any attempt to replace King Dollar was grounds for war: Zineb Riboua @zriboua 7h￼ My latest: The Iran Question Is All About China Why Operation Epic Fury Is the Opening Act of the Indo-Pacific Century The Iran question was never about Iran. Remove the Islamic Republic from the equation and China loses its pawns for a Taiwan contingency. Leave it in place and the Middle East remains what Beijing designed it to be: a second front that Washington can never afford to leave and can never afford to stay in. Trump’s strikes are the first move by an American president who appears to understand that the road to the Pacific runs through Tehran.

In this regard, Jeffery Sachs’ warning bears repeating, as well:

This is a geopolitical move. This is of course an attempt to overthrow Iran, but it’s part of a larger picture. The United States is fighting to this moment for global hegemony. Have no doubt about it. This is part of a world war that the US is waging. This is the US attempting even in what is actually a multipolar world to maintain its global hegemony. Of course, when you operate with such extraordinary violence, recklessness, lies, and delusion, the results can be completely catastrophic. So, we’re in the first hours of something that will have chain reactions across the world. I don’t believe this will go well. I think that this is extraordinarily dangerous. By the way, the United States is a non-constitutional regime ruled by a small gang by Trump and and a gang. There’s no congressional authorization. There’s no legal basis for any of this.

In the same vein, I looked up a post from last June,

Go back and read it all, but here are some salient points.

As I’ve previously remarked, the genius of MAGA as a political slogan is that everyone thinks they know what it means, but few really think it through. For most people it probably means something like: secure borders, a return of the American manufacturing base to America, and a return to something resembling the constitutional political and social order as it was in some dim past. In other words, MAGA as a rallying cry is essentially inward oriented. However, the reality is that the core of MAGA is oriented to American—or Anglo-Zionist—global hegemony. It’s possible, even plausible, that MAGA can be defined by the old saw: If you owe the bank $1000, you’re in trouble; if you owe the bank $1 billion, the bank’s in trouble. That, in a nutshell, is the hold that the Anglo-Zionist Empire has had over virtually the entire world since the late 60s. That is, if you understand that “the bank” is equivalent to “virtually the entire world” that holds America’s ocean of debt. Far from being an unfortunate predicament that America has somehow slipped into through some sort of inadvertance or through fiscal irresponsibility, this situation is of the essence of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. In other words, grotesque indebtedness—brought on by the financialization of the US economy—is a feature, not a bug. The reality of MAGA, thus, doesn’t entail a return to a glorious past—as the word ‘Again’ suggests. Rather, MAGA is an agenda to maintain—by managing the debt—a hegemony that is slipping away. A hegemony that was wielded through indebtedness. In the past I’ve argued that the tariff initiative is part of the attempt to get the rest of the world to pay down our debt—it’s a pressure tool to shakedown the rest of the world to “invest” in the US, i.e., to move their industry to the US. Especially militarily relevant industry. Similarly, the idea of absorbing Greenland and Canada is also part of that strategy—by obtaining vast amounts of resources as collateral for our debt. We’ll see another concept along these lines below. This reality has ramifications for virtually every aspect of America’s national existence, foreign and domestic. Including the pending war on Iran. … Doug Macgregor: By the way, the same financial interests in London and New York City that wanted to destroy Russia--destroy its state, destroy the government, turn it into a globalist paradise, introducing millions of non-Europeans into Russia--the same globalists who wanted to strip Russia of its resources, they are the ones who want to get control of the oil and gas resources in the Middle East, and especially in Iran. They want to break it up into small parts that they can then treat as vassal states of the Greater Israeli state--which in reality is a vanguard for the globalist victory that they’re hoping to achieve in the Middle East.

Mac doesn’t emphasize this point sufficiently. He uses the world “globalist”. A globalist victory in the Middle East is intended as a step toward GLOBAL VICTORY. Just as Sachs, and I, have been saying.

I concluded that post with a lengthy quote from a Michael Hudson interview with Glenn Diesen. You have to remind yourself that Hudson was speaking before the first Trump war on Iran, because it reads as if it could have been said yesterday: