Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Do I have to spell this out? I think the Iranians are plenty smart--they've demonstrated that repeatedly over many years. I don't believe they would ever do such a patently dumb thing as is being alleged.

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
3h

I believe your analysis is spot on.

We have continually seen Iran announce what they have done, or will do. There has been nothing on the nuclear side.

As you pointed out, to make those comments and not be prepared to back them up almost certainly leads to annihilation.

Was this a ruse on USrael’s part to gather support for escalation?

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