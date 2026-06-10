Robert Barnes is nothing if not a bullshit artist. That doesn’t mean he isn’t a first rate trial lawyer—it may even be a key to his success in his profession. But consider what he said to Judge Nap today. He was speaking about the claim that Pepe Escobar and Larry Johnson have made that Iran issued a nuclear tipped ultimatum to Trump to knock it off with the strikes. Here’s what LJ published to get that narrative rolling:

Following Trump’s maximalist public response, the Supreme National Security Council deployed its ultimate deterrent. Through Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—currently the only trusted back-channel between Washington and Tehran—Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian communicated a formally structured, three-step strategic ultimatum if US strikes continued: Immediate Withdrawal from the ongoing nuclear peace talks. Total Abandonment of the prospective Nuclear Treaty framework. The Detonation of a Nuclear Device on Iranian soil—executed not as a weapon of war, but as an undeniable demonstration of sovereign capability and ultimate control over the escalation ladder.

Barnes, accepting that this actually happened, thinks this was a really smart thing for Iran to do:

13:56 Now, what Iran did smart, as reported by Larry Johnson and Pepe Escobar about 10 days ago or so, they put out the idea, the possibility, that they would develop nuclear weapons and that they would test them for the world to see. And the, uh, and that got to Trump--that information did get back to Trump. The, and, that, you saw Trump behave rational for about a week, after that.

OK. Have the strikes stopped? No they haven’t. Barnes says “for about a week”, but my recollection is that the strike lull lasted for about three days. In any event, the strikes have resumed and have even intensified. What is “smart” about Iran issuing an “ultimatum” and then backing down or not following up on it? Iran has carefully built up a no-bullshit reputation: They say what they mean and they mean what they say. Why would they trash that very useful reputation, and how would that be a “smart” thing to do?

Or consider this.

Today I heard a report that Trump has issued, in one form or another, the claim that “there will be a deal with Iran in the next two or three days,” or, “we’re really close to a deal”, 37 (thirty seven) times. Can you think of any other statement that he may have made that many times—or even more times than that? That’s right:

Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

I can think of nothing that would be more likely to run the risk of a nuclear strike by the USA than for Iran to give the impression that it possesses one or more nuclear weapons. I would not bet against Trump pulling the trigger on that one—and getting away with it. So consider the wording of what Iran is supposed to have “formally” communicated: if US strikes continue Iran will detonate a nuke. Two points:

Contrary to Barnes’ statement about “put[ting] out the idea, the possibility, that they would develop nuclear weapons,” the clear implication of Iran’s “ultimatum” is that Iran really does presently possess one or more nukes; since the US strikes are an ongoing matter, the implication is that the detonation of a nuke will follow another US strike in quite short order. To make that ultimatum, Iran must possess a nuke. The further implication is that Iran is ready to use that/those nuke/nukes against its antagonists. After all, what would be the point of testing something you were never going to use? Leaving aside the idiocy of testing something that doesn’t need to be tested (according to Ted Postol, who knows a thing or two about nukes).

In the light of Trump’s continually reiterated mantra that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” such a test would be equivalent to Iran painting a giant target on its back. Or waving a red flag in front of an angry bull. Exactly what would be smart about that?