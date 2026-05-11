Well, why not?

Sidhant Sibal @sidhant

May 10￼

Breaking:

Amid global energy crisis, PM Modi calls for reducing petrol, diesel consumption through public transport, car-pooling, EVs.

Asks citizens to avoid foreign tourism, non-essential gold purchases, revival of WFH;

Urges farmers to cut chemical fertilisers use by 50%

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Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼

Major US fertilizer company...whose end market product’s price is SOARING as a result of the war...and yet

Jeff Diamond @JeffDiamond3

6h￼

Seems like the same dynamic would apply to semiconductor manufacturing. They need helium & apparently sulfuric acid, too. Then, when you think about the effect of soaring chip prices on those oh-so-loved hyperscalers. The dominos are aligned for some not so nice outcomes.

Luke Gromen:￼

It’s coming like a freight train IMO

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Luke Gromen @LukeGromen

3h￼

If time is on our side and not on Iran’s, wouldn’t this make Trump happy?

And wouldn’t Iran hurry up?

*Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone 3h TRUMP: WE WAITED 4 DAYS FOR A DOCUMENT FROM IRAN THAT WOULD TAKE LESS THAN 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE

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John Arnold @johnarnold

4h￼

It would take the CFTC about 5 minutes to figure out who this was and whether there was any misconduct, assuming they want to.

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Energy Headline News @OilHeadlineNews￼

World Oil Inventories Are Falling at a Record Pace

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Philip Pilkington @philippilk

May 10￼

Translation:

June = inflation and recession.

September = depression and total destabilisation.

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Philip Pilkington Philippine Startup Week ￼

DIESEL DIESEL DIESEL.

As the energy crisis sets in you’re going to hear a LOT about diesel. When shelves in shops are unstacked or trains don’t run everyone will refer to the diesel supply.

Karel Mercx @KarelMercx￼ Another new 52-week high for the spread between a barrel of Texas oil and a barrel of diesel. When oil rises, diesel rises faster. Diesel has no real substitute. Freight, industry, farming and shipping need it. Part of oil demand can switch to coal. Diesel cannot.

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QE Infinity @StealthQE4￼

We are two weeks from oil shortages and demand rationing according to Bloomberg.

Not months…weeks.

Anyone that thinks this oil shortage isn’t a serious immediate crisis is delusional:

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Margaret Brennan @margbrennan￼

After hearing the Pentagon classified brief on Iran war impact on US weapons stockpiles, Senator Mark Kelly says it is “shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines.” He said the Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, Patriot rounds, so those interceptor rounds to defend ourselves have been hit hard. He says it’ll take years to replenish those stockpiles, which could affect a hypothetical US conflict with China.

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Philip Pilkington @philippilk

15h￼

They’re still trying to mitigate the price impact in America. First by hacking the WTI futures price and now that the impact from that has faded through effective subsidies. But there is just not enough oil. Demand will have to be forced to adjust somehow.

The Calvin Coolidge Project @TheCalvinCooli1 22h ￼Report: The Trump administration is considering suspending the federal gasoline tax Via: Axios

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@calvinfroedge

8h￼

Hormuz closed, fertilizer prices spiking, and the worst US drought during planting season *in recorded history* but I’m sure it will all be fine

FarmPolicy @FarmPolicy 8h The United States experienced its worst spring #drought on record last month, with more than 60% of land in the lower 48 states experiencing moderate drought or worse. The drought has sparked alarm among #farmers across the country.

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Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal

4h￼

99% of investments to Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners come from non-US investors – almost all Gulf monarchies like the UAE, which is desperate for regime change in Iran

Meanwhile, the Trump sons are invested in two Pentagon drone contractors developing systems for the Iran war, as well as the prediction markets companies being used for insider trading on the war

No mention in this report of World Liberty Financial, run by Steve Witkoff’s son, which raked in a $2 billion investment from the UAE

Trump corruption makes Hunter Biden’s art look like a Girl Scout cookie sale

PBS News @NewsHour￼

In his second administration, President Trump’s family, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and sons Eric and Don Jr., are expanding their business ventures, earning hundreds of millions of dollars and prompting fresh concerns about influence peddling and conflicts of interest.