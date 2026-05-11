Meaning In History

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
39m

I think it's shameful about Trump's family raking in the dough. However, a lot of people turned a blind when Hunter Biden and the Clintons did the same.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
21m

Many Indians seem content with goyum status.

Maybe it's due to a caste system mindset

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