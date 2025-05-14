Meaning In History

Ben
8h

The sooner we learn to walk respectfully among the nations the better.

Manul
8hEdited

If the Houthis, or Iran, or any other country is able to damage or destroy one ship in the carrier group, it’s curtains for the USN aura of invincibility. This is coming, and our trillion dollar navy with $15B carriers will be limited to force projection in safe areas only - in which case, what is the point? We should be focused on building subs that are difficult to detect and destroy, but those aren’t sexy like expensive carriers and stealth aircraft.

And why do we want to take the defense budget to $1T?

