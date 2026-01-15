Meaning In History

Manul's avatar
Manul
3h

Mark wrote: "That’s what’s being threatened, and the threat is so serious that Trump has repeatedly resorted to military force or the threat of military force. He’s working all the levers, but nothing seems to be responding."

Trump is playing a game of whack a mole. He is hoping he can fool everyone that he's got the situation under control until after the mid-terms. Countries know that they must "de-dollarize" since the dollar has been weaponized and any dollar holdings could be sanctioned, confiscated, or made worthless by the US when Trump loses his temper.

From https://quoththeraven.substack.com/p/the-dollar-is-fine-says-everyone :

"At the same time, China and Russia have nearly erased Western currencies from their bilateral trade. Almost all payments are now in rubles and yuan." and "In November it bought almost $1 billion worth of Russian gold in a single month, setting a new record. That followed October’s already absurd $930 million purchase."

And Rubio is reportedly planning to offer $700B for Greenland. Why - when we can just take it?

Jeff Martineau's avatar
Jeff Martineau
1h

Good post Mark.

You don’t want to be a fiat currency in a world without a hegemonic power and a lack of agreement on rules and a path forward.

Cash is always king…except that the US/West has been built upon borrowing and speculation.

Where will this all end up? How about: an entirely different economy and civilization in the West in the next 30 years.

Trump has at times sounded like Jimmy Carter: you will have to enjoy less (unless you are quite wealthy).

The reaction is going to be: people in the West living differently, as in stop thinking about fantasy lives, particularly the young generations.

Spiritually is making a massive comeback around the world. This is changing how people view themselves and the world.

Also, it will be the rest of the world, including those that we have labeled “enemies” that “invest” in the rebuild of the US market: they have the cash and our market has the most potential upside.

This all means that marketing/fantasy is crashing: thus why some are buying up television/movie assets for really not that much. Hollywood and Madison avenue, and commercial real estate, are losses going forward.

Lastly, there is no such thing as conducting real “politics” in this environment: at least not for the US/West. We don’t have a clue how to do it relative to the rest of the world, so we revert to “power” rather than “moral authority.”

Interesting days…;)

