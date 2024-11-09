This is basically to draw attention to a smart post by Steve Sailer. I’ve referenced (with approval) Sailer’s theory of a Dem Coalition of the Fringes that will ultimately marginalize the party. Here’s the beginning of the post:

An interesting question is whether you can get voters to notice that seemingly obscure issues, ones more minor than The Economy, suggest that your opponents have gone nuts. For example, for over a decade, I’ve been pointing out that the Democrats’ ardent promotion of transgender grievances validated my inference that the Democrats were following out the logic of being a Coalition of the Fringes by sacralizing their fringiest element, transgenders, and promoting them to the peak of privilege. But that’s asking a lot of voters cognitively. Still, this time, it appears that the Trump campaign’s sizable investment in demonstrating that in 2019, Kamala had gone all in on the craziest transgender demand paid off.

Sailer goes on to explain how the Trump campaign invested heavily in the this issue, and the Trump WWT ads turned out to be his most effective—swinging the vote 2.7% after viewing.

Don’t try finding these ads using search engines:

It’s hard to find Trump’s transgender ad anywhere using the main search engines. Mostly you get links to Respectable Media complaining about Trump’s transgender ad.

But follow the link to Sailer’s post.