I’m not even going to try to summarize this important article by Simplicius. It’s just mind blowing. The overall theme, in a certain sense, could be said to run like this: What we think we know about the war becomes outdated almost overnight. Well, certainly from year to year. And for those wondering why the war drags on, this is the answer.

Solving the Drone Dilemma: Can Russia Succeed?

SIMPLICIUS

MAR 21, 2025

The face of the Ukrainian conflict continues to change, and many analysts and commentators alike are stuck interpreting the battlefield with an outdated model. Others stick to deficient generalities, based on vague cliches about drones, ignoring the subtle nuances at play on the frontline. Let us take a look and examine where the real war stands today, with a focus on answering the ultimate question on everyone’s mind: can Russia still “decisively” win this war which, in the eyes of many, is trending toward an entropic drone stalemate in perpetuity?

To answer that question, we must examine the current on-the-ground realities, rather than rehashing out-of-date tactics from last year or the year before. One example of popularly repeated-but-dated information, is that artillery still accounts for ~90% of casualties, or thereabouts. While neither is it true that drones inflict 90% of casualties as some pro-Ukrainians swear, it is likewise no longer true that artillery dominates to such an extent as it did even a year ago, let alone further back. It’s difficult to determine the exact percentage, but at this point it would not be unreasonable to suggest that somewhere between 40-60% of deaths are drone related.

…