Manul
2h

Trump is ranting against Powell to lower rates. The three month treasury is around 4.3%, so a real return of perhaps 1.6% before taxes. Real returns were negative for most of the two decades before. With yearly deficits of $2T and debt of $37T, why should rates be lowered? So that suckers can fund federal largess with negative real returns? To goose a stock market with all-time high valuations? To blow a little more real estate bubble? To give a final lift to boomer 401ks before they enter the grave?

TomA
1h

Nothing changes until the environment changes, and that means that the West will continue its slow decline until there is a major societal change that impacts most everyone. World war can accomplish this, but nuclear weapons make that inadvisable. A banking and stock market collapse is a realistic scenario; it almost happened in 2008, but the Fed stepped in and printed endless fiat money. A real pandemic with hundreds of millions of dead would also suffice; Covid was a dry run, but the real deal would get everyone's attention. Most likely is that Ukraine breaks sooner than anyone thinks and Europe has a financial crisis when their Central Banks' collateral evaporates. Then comes civil unrest on a scale no thought possible. And the contagion soon spreads worldwide.

As bad as this sounds, it's the only road to redemption. Desperation begets work ethic (or lacking that, extinction).

