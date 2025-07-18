I guess it makes sense when you’re running a military empire that the generals get to mouth off and make threats—not just the POTUS and random senators and such like. Here’s the hard reality.

Yes, the Anglo-Zionist empire is a military empire. BUT. The only way that military empire came into being was through a monetary arrangement that allowed the US to borrow endlessly to finance its wars and its military by offshoring inflation through the petro-dollar mechanism. That mechanism is crumbling, and so the US is attempting to shore up the entire Anglo-Zionist empire by:

Waging proxy wars, while threatening direct wars, against major economic and military powers that could provide an alternative international trading order to the USD based empire;

Attempting to use tariff shock and awe to terrify and stampede the rest of the world into committing to endless King Dollar hegemony—which means, financing endless US debt.

Neither of these efforts are working well. The US is not in a position to successfully wage direct war on Russia, China, or Iran. Nor has the rest of the world been stampeded into financing unsustainable US debt. Trump is the guy trying to manage this crumbling empire that he didn’t actually construct, but trying to use military force to enforce an economic order is a fool’s errand—especially when you’re falling behind in the field of force.

The dynamics of our military based empire is that by divvying up the entire world into eleven Unified Combatant Commands (CCMD), commanding generals—especially in the major combat commands like CENTCOM—have effectively become something like extra-constitutional warlords of the Anglo-Zionist empire. As such they feel entitled to—and do—ignore direct orders of the CinC and mouth off about matters of war and peace. So, for example, we have the spectacle of generals and admirals openly predicting war with China this year. Or, wait, that prediction was made a couple years ago. Now war has been pushed off until 2027. How conservatives long for the good old days of pre-imperial America when our elected representatives were supposed to debate and vote on such matters!

Today we learn:

Spetsnaℤ 007 ￼@Alex_Oloyede2￼ U.S. Army Commander for Europe and Africa, Christopher Donahue threatens Russia with the Total Annihilation of Kaliningrad. Donahue claims that the U.S. military and its NATO allies have the capability to quickly destroy Kaliningrad, Defense News reports. He says Kaliningrad is about 75 kilometers wide and surrounded on all sides by NATO, and the U.S. military and its allies are now capable of “wiping this enclave off the face of the earth at a rate never seen before.” Source: @GudadzeLevan Lol, goodluck invading the largest nuclear weaponed city in Europe. Morons. Kaliningrad alone could take out all NATO bases in Europe. 11:40 AM · Jul 17, 2025

You can read more here:

Right. As if Russia has no plans for such a scenario and couldn’t take out every NATO base in Europe with conventional missiles in a matter of minutes. But this is symptomatic of imperial decline. Philip Pilkington lays that out in easily digestible terms:

Well, I don’t think the US is ready for a new conference of that sort in which it might be required to listen to others. But PP’s article is worth the short reading time required. Even our Euro vassals are starting to understand what’s coming:

The dollar is in trouble. This fact is becoming harder to ignore. Last week, President Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs on the BRICS alliance, which includes China, Russia, and India, if they moved forward with their plans to launch a new currency. But it isn’t clear if the president is training his fire in the right direction. In mid-June, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declared that “the dominant role of the US dollar… is no longer certain” and that it was time to launch the euro as a truly global currency. The ECB is only catching up with trends that are already ascendant in markets. For months now, financial markets have been engaged in what is called “Reverse Yankee” lending, in which bonds are issued by American companies in euros rather than in dollars. Large US corporations are switching their borrowing from dollars into euros in large part because American interest rates are so high: The 10-year yield on a US Treasury bond is currently at 4.41 percent, while the interest rate on a 10-year German bond is only 2.69 percent. Dollar hegemony rests on a few key pillars, but one of them is low interest rates. The US dollar has maintained dominance partly through the capacity for foreigners to borrow at low interest rates by issuing debt in US dollars. Clearly, that is no longer the case. President Trump is pushing the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, but even if he manages to do so this will likely prove a temporary victory. Higher tariffs and lower immigration are a recipe for higher inflation—and hence, higher interest rates. The markets know this, so the 10-year Treasury yield will likely not respond much to the Fed lowering rates. Meanwhile, the dollar is falling—and falling fast. ... Why is the dollar in such rapid decline? The present trouble goes back to 2022, when the Biden administration seized Russian foreign-exchange reserves as part of the sanctions put in place against the country after the invasion of Ukraine. Soon after this happened, Russian president Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he warned that the “illegitimate freezing of some of the currency reserves of the Bank of Russia marks the end of the reliability of so-called first-class assets.” Putin’s words proved prescient. In the subsequent years, as central banks all over the world started buying up enormous quantities of gold. The price of gold now stands at $3,335, a level most analysts would have never thought possible only a few years ago. Markets paid attention to these shifts, but they were not enough to move them against the US dollar. That move started in early April when President Trump made his Liberation Day announcement of a new tariff program in which the United States would impose substantial tariffs on all its major trade partners. Since the announcement, the administration has introduced a series of delays to give its partners time to cut a deal. But the overall message is clear: The United States will no longer be open for business in the way that it was previously. It is this announcement that has led to markets turning against the dollar. Every week there is a new announcement of countries experimenting with new types of trade settlement or entering into trade agreements that would have been unthinkable a few years ago. Among the most shocking recent developments have been reports that exporters are now refusing to take dollars in exchange for their products. Until recently, dollars would be accepted worldwide to settle almost any transaction. Today they are like a hot potato: No one wants to hold them. Given these developments, Washington is faced with a choice: Either it can accept that dollar hegemony is finished and radically change its approach to global monetary matters, or it can allow the collapse of dollar hegemony to take place via market pressures. This is another way of saying that the Trump administration can either oversee a managed decline of dollar hegemony, or it can allow dollar hegemony to unwind chaotically. It is strongly in the interest of both the United States and the world to have an orderly transition away from the dollar. ... ... The United States is now at a crucial point in its history. For years it has relied on dollar hegemony to run massive trade deficits, which contributed to the hollowing out of American manufacturing. This system is now dead, and the only question is what should replace it. Either the Trump administration can grab the bull by the horns and work with other countries to create a new stable, sustainable global monetary architecture. Or it can let global markets force the needed adjustments on the American economy, a process that will almost certainly be painful and inflationary. This should be an obvious decision for American policymakers.

Here’s another example of the dynamics that are at play. The US is falling behind in crucial areas of technology. Threats and fulmination won’t change that, because in the final analysis Russia and China can’t be coerced:

The Sirius Report @thesiriusreport￼ This is hysterical. How much more winning can the US tolerate? Quote ￼David Lee @DavidLe76335983 From “We will not allow China to develop AI using our chips” to “We cannot give the entire chip market to Huawei so it can fund further development to out compete US chips” This is how admitting defeat sounds like ￼ 4:03 AM · Jul 18, 2025

Words can’t change reality and empty threats won’t deter China on a matter of principle and national sovereignty—the Chinese know an ultimately empty threat when they hear it.

CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 @MFA_China￼ Taiwan is part of China, period. The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair. How to resolve it is a matter for the Chinese people and Chinese people only. Whatever the DPP authorities do or say, it won’t change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China, that the world overwhelmingly adheres to the one-China principle, and that China must and will be reunified.￼ 6:41 AM · Jul 18, 2025

Remember Trump’s triumphal visit to the Middle East? With geopolitics rapidly shifting, Trump can’t afford to con people he needs on his side if he’s to have any hope of sustaining empire just a bit longer. They may catch on that Trump is not the world bestriding colossus he claims to be. I have to say, I found this quite amusing:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ "Hello sir we gave you trillion dollars so that nothing happen to Jolani, why did you allow Israel to attack him, sir please, stop the war" Quote Foreign Ministry ￼@KSAmofaEN 17h ￼￼￼ | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.￼ 12:00 AM · Jul 18, 2025

The latest Russia Hoax—it’s utterly transparent—had me laughing out loud, too. However, it does point to the enormity of the operation that Epstein fronted for. Let me say it briefly—Epstein laundering money through Russian banks (as well as through JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank) doesn’t translate into Russia running the operation. Also, “Russian” oligarchs were closely linked to their fellows in the West. But, by all means, let’s dig into this.

Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei These people believe that somehow Russia has organized a vast web of schemes to compromise and blackmail western leadership, yet they’ve somehow failed to parlay all that leverage into a single scrap worth of pro-Russian policy bounce. Quote￼ Drew Pavlou ￼￼￼￼@DrewPavlou 16h Epstein was working for Russia. He used Russian banks to process hundreds of millions in payments. He only ever targeted Western political and business figures but never touched Russian oligarchs 9:19 PM · Jul 17, 2025

Obviously, Wyden is politically motivated—duh! But just as obviously any government deserving of the tag “of the people, by the people, for the people” should make a clean breast of this sordid Deep State op.