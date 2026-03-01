Meaning In History

Joe
7h

----. The massacre at the girls’ school will likely provide Iran with sufficient incentive to keep this going until the threat is removed.=====

That and perhaps moreso the Assassination

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - Iran's Supreme Religious Leader since 1989

was killed - 86 years of age

86

When my father was 86 we listened to him often with great patience, and respect

but he was not making any decisions - you know Khamenei had ' backup ' had a group of learned and trusted persons around him making decisions or ' helping him make ' decisions

If the US desired a Martyr and to Extend and Exacerbate the war -well then they did a great job

.

86 Years Old - I am sure he was a real threat - a real threat

Being up 3 times a night having to go to the bathroom I am sure he was working 24/7 on all the issues.

. Assassinating this 86 year old was just so stupid - so ridiculous.

And I am certain this is what Khameni desired - I will bet you this is what he wanted

and how he wanted to leave the earth, as a Martyr.

.

.

Stephen McIntyre
7h

I suggest you all that tomorrow, Monday at the latest you get down and fill your car up because by Tuesday new prices will be evident at the pump. Start checking the futures market tomorrow night at 6 PM central standard time when they opened and golf course check the Asian markets at they’re open that’s gonna tell us what’s gonna happen Monday morning here in the United States

