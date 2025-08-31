Notice: Posting will likely be slow for a while—I can’t say for how long. Responses to comments will definitely be slowed. I’m doing my best.

So, I believe Trump renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War will make America unique in the world. I doubt that will do anything for the rest of the world’s view of America—confirming, as it will, that the Anglo-Zionist Empire is at war with the world. Along those lines another of Trump’s friends and special envoys had some interesting things to say recently—the whole article is worth a read:

Israel is not interested in adhering to the Middle East's established borders set by the WWI Sykes-Picot agreement and has the “capacity or the desire” to take over Lebanon and Syria, according to US special envoy Tom Barrack. Barrack made the assessment in an astonishing and candid interview with online personality Mario Nawfal, which went online late on Thursday. It was just one of many insights that Barrack, who is at the centre of US diplomacy in the region, shared. … Barrack is the US ambassador to Turkey but has become Trump’s envoy to the wider Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus. A billionaire real estate investor, Barrack, like his boss at the White House, has chaffed [sic] at the traditional US foreign policy establishment - including its preference for maintaining quiet ties with American establishment media. Instead, he has given shoot-from-the-hip style interviews. … “What’s going on in Gaza makes the rest of the Arab world totally freaked out,” Barrack said. “In Israel’s mind, these lines that were created by Sykes-Picot are meaningless. They will go where they want, when they want, and do what they want to protect the Israelis and their borders,” Barrack said. The Sykes-Picot agreement was a secret agreement between Britain and France struck in 1916 during WWI that divided the Ottoman Empire’s territories in the Levant, fashioning the modern states of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Mandatory Palestine, the wide swath of land that was later partitioned to create Israel. … Barrack, whose grandparents emigrated to the US from Lebanon, said he made a personal appeal to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting this week, as a man with “Lebanese blood”. “I’m asking you [Netanyahu] to do something that I know will do you well, and do Jews all over the world well. Give Lebanon a break…give them a whiff of tolerance. You can’t be apparently so brutal on everybody, going anywhere, anytime you want… it's gonna backfire."

An “appeal” to Netanyahu? WTF? Why not an order—after all, who pays for all the wars? I understand that Jewish Nationalist billionaires like Larry Ellison contribute mightily to the Jewish Nationalist war machine, but in the end it’s the US government that keeps it going.

So, anyway, the Department of War. I’m sure the rest of the world will see that as the fitting title:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics ￼ "We won everything." White House Moves to Rename Department of Defense to ‘Department of War’ President Trump is moving ahead with plans to rebrand the Department of Defense as the Department of War, reviving a name last used in 1947. According to a White House official, the proposal is part of Trump’s broader effort to make the department’s purpose sound more assertive and unapologetically militaristic. - Trump has repeatedly expressed disdain for the term “Defense,” saying, “As Department of War, we won everything.” - The Pentagon began drafting legislative proposals early in Trump’s second term. One idea involved authorizing the change during a declared national emergency. - The move may require congressional approval, though the White House is exploring other pathways. - Trump also wants to reinstate the title “Secretary of War” for the top civilian official, currently called the Secretary of Defense. - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supported the rebranding at a cabinet meeting, saying “Department of Defense just doesn’t sound right.” - Trump brought up the idea again during the June NATO summit in The Hague, and reiterated his position during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. The Department of War was the original name of the U.S. Army’s administrative branch from 1789 until its merger into the National Military Establishment (later renamed the Department of Defense) in 1949. 3:15 PM · Aug 30, 2025

The renaming will doubtless appeal to the usual knuckleheads, but I doubt it will distract from the Epstein files caper:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Americans don’t trust the system to tell the truth about Epstein. ￼ Only independent media (e.g., journalists and podcasts) are trusted by a majority, 52% overall, and even 58%among those aware of the Epstein memo. ￼ Trust in DOJ (45%), FBI (47%), and mainstream media (44%) is underwater. ￼ Trump and Congress both sit at just 39% trust, with Trump seeing 39% strong distrust. When asked who they trust most on Epstein: ￼ 24% said mainstream media

￼ 21% said independent media

￼ 15% said social platforms

￼ Just 13% trust official government reports Bottom line: Americans think the truth about Epstein won’t come from the government or legacy press, but from outsiders. . A majority of Americans don’t believe Trump’s denial about the Epstein letter. The Wall Street Journal published a letter allegedly written by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 for Epstein’s 50th birthday. Trump denied writing it. But the public isn’t buying it: ￼ 60% say the letter is real and Trump wrote it

￼ Only 40% accept his denial Even among Republicans, 40% believe Trump wrote the letter. Among independents, that number rises to 59%. . Americans overwhelmingly believe the Epstein case is a COVER-UP! ￼ 79% say powerful elites are hiding the truth.

Only 21% believe the case has been fully investigated. 66% of voters, including 47% of Republicans, say Congress should press Trump to release more information. The public knows there’s more to the Epstein story, and they’re looking at Trump for answers. TRUMP’S INNER CIRCLE UNDER FIRE FOR EPSTEIN COVER-UP When asked how Trump and his allies have handled the Epstein case, voters gave dismal reviews: ￼ 42% say Trump handled the Epstein matter poorly

￼ Just 33% say he did well or excellent ￼ Other Trump officials like Pam Bondi, Dan Bongino, and Kash Patel also received net-negative ratings Voters aren’t buying the idea that this case was thoroughly investigated during Trump’s term, especially when his DOJ actively blocked document releases and protected key Epstein allies. America Wants Answers on Epstein A new Harvard-Harris poll shows what the media refuses to say out loud: The Epstein case isn’t a fringe obsession. It’s a mainstream crisis of trust. And voters across party lines want answers. Especially from Donald Trump.

OK, I guess that last bit explains some of Trump’s wilder gyrations to distract the public lately. It’s been total distraction 24/7 lately.