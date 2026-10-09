Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 9

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: US officially lifts all sanctions on Russian diesel, authorizing the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of diesel of Russian Federation origin, including into the United States, through April 7, 2027.

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Stephen Mcintyre's avatar
Stephen Mcintyre
Oct 9Edited

There are a lot of moving parts going on here in the Middle East.

First of all is the news that Russia is going to be allowed to export diesel fuel to the United States. On X there is simply wild admiration for the president, making such a deal without bothering to look at the details. As you appointed out Mark, that is basically four days supply for the United States of diesel supplies.

That will not make a dent in price and supply availability. This is all for show and nothing else.

Now let’s look at what’s really going on in the Middle East right now as regards to Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

If you listen to the mainstream media or go to X, you would think that Saudi Arabia was beating the Houthis, which is certainly not the case.

Saudi Arabia is getting beat all over the place, the Houthis are shutting down a Aramco as well as squeezing Saudi Arabia financially. I have no doubt that their Oil revenue is a trickle at this point, and they are drawing down from their sovereign wealth fund to keep things going.

To initiate an expensive war that they can’t afford or even Win is just going to spend their money down even more.

Let’s take a look at the possibility here of Saudi Arabia and the Royal House of Saud falling into the dustbin of history.

Saudi Arabia is the linchpin of the Middle East how it goes so goes the rest of the Gulf states. If Saudi Arabia and its royal family fall, then the rest of the Gulf State principalities will fall also.

You will get the classic domino effect right here. Iran, then emerges as the strongest regional power and will exercise total control over that area.

I am wondering if the Saudi King will start to rethink MBS as the crown, Prince and successor. I think it’s very possible he will be replaced and deals could be made to save Saudi Arabia from catastrophe.

I think the next few weeks are gonna be very interesting to watch.

I don’t believe that a renewal of the war by Trump will change anything at all, even if he decides to use tactical nuclear weapons, which will be the death nail of the United States worldwide as a political power, and we will be a total pariah then.

But Trump doesn’t have the common sense or the ability to see that he needs to find a way out, no matter what it is and take it. He is committed to total destruction, regardless of the outcome to our economy and the world.

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