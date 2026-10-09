First let’s dispose of some more Trumpian fake news. Math is hard, but Will Schryver obliges:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 24m￼ ￼ MATH Russia says it will supply about three million tons of diesel into global markets between now and some indeterminate time in the future. 3M tons = ~24M barrels. The US consumes ~5M barrels each day. So Russia has agreed to sell 5 days worth of US diesel consumption.

For the past week or so Iran has been striking a large number of tankers in the Strait of Hormuz region. I say “region”, because Iran has explicitly stated that these strikes will continue and will not be confined to the strait itself, as in the past. As if to underline that new policy, Iran has struck a tanker just off Qatar—well inside the Persian Gulf—and a tanker off Fujairah, well outside the Persian Gulf. Further, as Alastair Crooke elaborated to Danny Davis this morning, these latest strikes are no longer drones hitting the superstructure of huge ships—which were essentially warning shots. No, Iran is now using anti-ship missiles to hit the engine rooms of these ships, leaving them dead in the water. Patarames explains this:

Patarames @Pataramesh 5h￼ Wasn’t it so utterly silly to believe Iran had exhausted its escalation options for the Strait of Hormuz? “Iran can’t close it” “We export so much Oil” All narratives to be shattered by Iran starting to engage violating tankers outside the SoH area like sitting ducks... MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ IRGC says the LPG tanker “NV Sunshine” was hit and caught fire after using the US-backed corridor in the strait of Hormuz. The Statement adds: “From now on, the handling of offending vessels will not be limited to the Strait of Hormuz, and any vessel that passes through an unauthorized route will be pursued throughout the region, and its punishment will be certain.”

This has sent shockwaves through the financial markets, because everyone knows that Patarames is telling the truth—Iran has many more ways to escalate. At the same time, Iran’s partner Yemen is absolutely hammering the hapless Saudis, shutting down the Saudi oil export infrastructure and targeting its links (airports) to the outside world.

The question is, Is Iran taunting Trump, trying to egg him into more combat that he can’t afford—not militarily, not economically, and above all not politically? Calling Trump’s bluff? That could be the case. That’s what Crooke speculates could be going on, and he’s not alone. With all that’s happening to Saudi Arabia, is Trump really going to widen the war by responding to Iran? Trump has, to the contrary, refused to get sucked into the Saudi war. But what’s his option if Iran keeps escalating? Allow Iran to reveal him as all talk and no more in the runup to the midterms? Strike back before the midterms and enrage the American public further? Trump is in a box.

John Mearsheimer, at his substack, summarizes some of his recent appearances. Contary to Mac and Brandon and others, Mearsheimer contends strongly—contrary to one line below—that the chances of a post midterm attack is “zero”.

The Trump administration and its supporters – including the Wall Street Journal editorial page – are working overtime these days to spin the news around the Iran war to make it appear that the US is winning and Tehran had better submit to Washington’s demands before it is wrecked, maybe even “annihilated.” Indeed, Trump is preparing the option of bringing the military hammer down on Iran after the midterm elections if Tehran has not surrendered by then. In effect, Trump and his supporters are waging a “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran in the mainstream media. This campaign is sure to fail. If anything, it reflects the Trump administration’s desperation. The president started a war the United States was bound to lose, and there is little he can do now to change that basic fact. ... All of this is to say that the Trump administration has powerful economic incentives to shut this war down as soon as possible. Indeed, it would hardly be surprising if there were a growing sense of desperation behind closed doors among Trump and his advisers. This, of course, helps explain why the Trump administration and its allies are waging a media campaign designed to persuade Iran that its days are numbered and that it had better concede to American demands before it is too late. The facts, however, tell a different story. The success of this strategy therefore depends on Trump being able to bamboozle the Iranians into believing that Godzilla is closing in on them. There is little reason to think Tehran will be hoodwinked.

As for the prospects of a post midterm US attack:

There are huge problems with this strategy. It sounds persuasive when the mainstream media dutifully purveys it, but it falls apart when one looks closely at what is actually happening.

And Mearsheimer cites chapter and verse on why this makes no military or economic sense. Nor, I hasten to add, does it make political sense. The idea that Trump would have nothing to lose after getting shellacked in the midterms—as currently expected—is very wrong. He has plenty to lose.

But it’s Trita Parsi who gets to the bottom line here. I don’t always agree with him, but his argument that Iran has a lot to gain from escalation—including unilateral escalation, which we’re already seeing—is a strong one:

His argument is simple enough. Parsi starts from the admission by US Deep State cutouts that Iran has been collecting huge fees from Gulf tankers transiting the strait. But that was before October. Priorities change, and humiliating Trump is the new priority:

So yes, Iran certainly would benefit from allowing more oil to get through if it can collect a hefty fee, particularly mindful of how Trump’s blockade has squeezed the Iranian economy. But that is likely not the full story. Tehran is likely - either directly or through one of its partner organizations - to preempt Trump and initiate the third round of the war itself. Tehran has already deprived Trump of the ability to control the geography of the war. It may also seek to deprive [him] of its timing. The initial attack will likely seek to shock the energy markets, potentially with the intent of dispelling any notion in the White House that Iran’s escalation dominance can be challenged. To achieve that shock and shoot up oil prices dramatically, a narrative that the Strait is already open and that Tehran has lost the battle over the waterway is actually helpful to the Iranians. The more the idea of an opened Strait becomes normalized, the more of a shock Tehran will achieve if it dramatically closes it.

Expect Iran to push its advantage, and to escalate in ways that it has avoided in the past.