It’s Friday—and we know that Trump tends to plan crazy actions around times when the markets are closed. Heading into this weekend there have been significant escalations in the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran and, indeed, on the world. USraeli forces have struck at least two, maybe three, Iranian steel plants and their power supply. Iranians knew from the very first day that the nuclear issue was merely a pretext for the destruction of Iran.

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 16m￼ Losing all three steel founderies is undoubtedly a set back for Iran. But Iran has native engineers who can rebuild them. When Israel and its Gulf allies lose their steel plants overnight, as Iran has promised, do they have native engineers within their states who can rebuild?

Amock_@Amockx2022 1h￼ YESTERDAY : Trump said they won’t attack Iran’s energy plant for the next 10 days TODAY : The US attacked Power Plant in Khondab ￼ Iran

Iran has promised retaliation against similar facilities throughout the region. Even more troubling, Iran is reporting that Israel has struck a heavy water reactor. My understanding from Wikipedia is that the Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor has been out of use since 2015. Iran’s policy has been to respond to escalation with its own escalation—not tit for tat return strikes but escalation. Further:

Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics 4h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼Israeli Channel 12 reports that In the coming week, there will be a significant escalation in strikes in Iran

Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics 43m￼ BREAKING — Iran will begin destroying Israeli industry, calls on employees to leave their jobs Brigadier Musawi: “All employees of industrial companies affiliated with the Americans and the Zionist entity must leave their workplaces immediately to preserve their lives”

Place all this in the context of what Alastair Crooke says is appearing in the Hebrew language media

According to Crooke, the Israeli view is that Trump must be “forced” to occupy Kharg island. That, and the attendant heavy casualties, will prevent a TACO and form the basis for an even larger American involvement. No doubt there is intense coordination in this effort between Jewish Nationalists in Tel Aviv and those in … the White House:

Kentucky Statesman @ky_statesman 18h￼ STEPHEN MILLER is a dual citizen who holds a passport from Israel.

What an interesting concept—the POTUS’ top adviser a citizen of a foreign power that has long been considered to operate the most intense hostile intelligence ops against the US.

Meanwhile, the world is cruising toward a major economic catastrophe. Trump isn’t the only one who issues ultimatums. Reality does, too:

Andreas Steno Larsen ￼@AndreasSteno 1h We are just weeks from major disruptions to mining, EVs, and all such things due to Helium and Sulfur shortages It is not the end of the world, but it will likely end the business cycle unless solved within 7-10 days from here. Full study out on @RealVision and Nowcast IQ

Supply chains matter! Or, as Luke Gromen has put it, What’s the NASDAQ worth if Taiwan—which produces 90% of chips for the world—has to shut down production?

Who’s noticing? The bond market:

zerohedge @zerohedge 2h￼ Bonds disconnect from other assets

Murray ￼@Rothbard1776 3h￼ If America’s national debt was financed at 5% interest rates, we would have to pay $2 trillion in interest on our national credit card every year. This is more than the entire federal budget in 2001 and 50% of the budget in 2018. We are headed towards a financial catastrophe. Quote￼ zerohedge @zerohedge 5h *TREASURY 30-YEAR YIELD RISES TO 4.986%, HIGHEST SINCE SEPTEMBER

In completely related news:

This is why I keep going on about an Anglo-Zionist war on the world: Money Matters. Russia, Iran, it’s all related.

Anyway, all of the above explains why sober minded people are reacting with alarm:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 2h￼ We believe this weekend is a crucial pivot point in the Iran War: As the bond market continues to get crushed, the 10Y Note Yield just hit a new high of 4.48%. For the first time since the Iran War began, the bond market is nearing or already in “crisis” territory. US officials are now saying they expect Iran’s counter to President Trump’s “15-point peace plan” today, just hours after President Trump’s 10-day delay of strikes on Iranian power plants failed to calm both bond and energy markets. If there is not progress made on peace talks and a resolution to the ongoing energy and bond market crisis by the futures open on Sunday at 6 PM ET, we will see the 10Y Note Yield above 4.50% next week. And, if this drags on for another month, a 5.00%+ yield on the 10Y Note is coming next. President Trump knows this, US Treasury Secretary Bessent knows this, and the Fed knows this. We expect a highly eventful weekend ahead.

Meanwhile:

Devin Duke @sirDukeDevin 3h￼ Trump’s new $100 bill just dropped: