Word is that Denmark plans to increase defense spending on Greenland, following Trump’s statement that acquiring Greenland for the US is “an absolute necessity.” The Danes had better watch their backs, because Russians like Trump’s idea—they see Trump’s idea as an endorsement, in effect, of a multipolar world:

Excerpts:

Russian media personalities have responded to President-elect Donald Trump's proposal regarding buying Greenland in a state broadcast show. In his show Evening with Vladimir Solovyov on Russia-1, host Vladimir Solovyov and others responded to Trump's idea to potentially buy Greenland and voiced their support.

On his evening show, Solovyov and his guests largely cheered on Trump's proposal to buy Greenland. Sergey Mikheyev, one of Solovyov's pundits said that Trump's proposal is in accordance with "the American mindset" that his predecessors attempted to "disguise and hide".

"Trump simply says it straight—we are everything and you are nothing," Mikheyev noted.

"This is especially interesting because it drives a wedge between him and Europe, it undermines the world architecture, and opens up certain opportunities for our foreign policy," Mikheyev said, adding that if Trump "really wants to stop the third world war, the way out is simple: dividing up the world into spheres of influence."

Stanislav Tkachenko, a top academic at the St. Petersburg State University also voiced his support for Trump's discussion of buying Greenland and said that Russia should "thank Donald Trump, who is teaching us a new diplomatic language."

"That is, to say it like it is. Maybe we won't carve up the world like an apple, but we can certainly outline the parts of the world where our interests cannot be questioned."