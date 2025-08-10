Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

See? In his dreams:

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/vp-vance-america-done-funding-the-ukraine-war/

"Vance said a likely settlement would take as a starting point the “current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine,” suggesting the belligerents could halt the fighting and retain most of the territory that they control militarily."

Please note. Absolutely no talk of peace. Only of a ceasefire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joshua Osborne's avatar
Joshua Osborne
27m

My semi-satirical prediction: With all of the focus on Putin’s safety, it will be Trump who takes ill after the meeting, to succumb a few days later. MSM will begin to float the possibility of Russian treachery, a poison passed by Putin through a handshake? The poison of course having been administered by our side, casus belli for direct Anglo-Zionist intervention, signed and delivered, and President Vance under no illusions as to who’s in charge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture