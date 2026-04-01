I have business to take care of today, but …

Not just for April, but every month, every day, it seems:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 1h￼ Khamenei is NOT the president of Iran - Turmp is such an uneducated piece of shit

Right. Pezeshkian remains president of Iran, same as before the latest sneak attack. By all accounts the new Supreme Leader—the son of the one Trump murdered—is far more hardline than his father was.

BREAKING: Iran’s Speaker of the Parliament on recent Iran War headlines: “Out-of-context quotes + manufactured FOMO = War profiteering 101. Do your own research.”

Also …

Sam Stein @samstein 1h￼ Yesterday: We are fine leaving the Strait of Hormuz closed. Europe can deal with it. Today: We have a ceasefire deal but we won’t take it until the Strait of Hormuz is open.

Remains to be seen what Trump will tell Americans tonight. His latest line in justification for his war runs like this:

Americans don’t care about the price of gasoline, because

Trump murdered the then Supreme Leader, father of the current Supreme Leader, and

Anyway, the markets are up—Americans are happy that the rich are getting richer, especially via Trump’s market manipulations.

Whatever he ends up saying, it could change tomorrow or even overnight.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand 12h￼ For people who say it couldn’t be predicted that the Iran war would be this consequential for the global economy, watch this 2012 video of former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski ￼ He predicts what did in fact happen: “[Iran] can hurt us a lot... Can you imagine what the consequences would be for us if [...] Iraq was massively destabilized, if Bahrain was set on fire, if the North-Eastern oil fields in Saudi Arabia were attacked... The consequences, the costs would be cumulative... The global economy would be affected so we’re playing with fire here.” All of this happened.

As Brzezinski said, the costs will be cumulative—that process is only just beginning. Trump says the world should be thanking him. For my part, I’m not holding my breath on that. ISM = manufacturing prices.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 30m￼ …and the inflation from global supply chain breakdowns that have already begun have likely only just begun being reflected.

Meanwhile:

NoLimit @NoLimitGains￼ ￼Straight from Iran’s Parliament: closed strait, no negotiations, no plans to negotiate.

BREAKING: Iran’s Foreign Ministry responds after President Trump claims they asked for a ceasefire today: “President Trump’s claims that Iran requested a ceasefire are false and baseless.”

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 11h￼ BREAKING: Iranian missiles strike Batelco headquarters in Hamala, Bahrain, the country’s largest telecommunications company and host to Amazon Web Services infrastructure. Yesterday Iran announced it would begin targeting US companies. This appears to be the first strike carried out under that threat.