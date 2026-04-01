Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

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BREAKING: The US has lost 16 MQ-9 Reaper drones since the Iran War began on February 28th, per CBS News.

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Mark Wauck
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For anyone who's never seen Glenn Diesen's facial expression change, check out the beginning minute or so: https://youtu.be/vBlS-S9AEoY

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