TomA
8h

Trump is being proactively chaotic and unpredictable. This is a distraction, or more specifically, a smoke screen to conceal his underlying geopolitical strategy. The real bad guys are a cabal of financial power players located in Europe and London that have ruled from the shadows for centuries. They foster endless war as an instrument of control. And they must be defeated or our misery will be endlessly ongoing. That is the fight that Trump is concealing with his feigned insanity. Either he succeeds or we all lose big.

Ray-SoCa
8h

Wow on the effectiveness of the Chinese PL-15E air-to-air missile. The export version is equivalent to the standard western air to air missile, and the non export version is even better.

The use by India of aircraft launching air ground missiles, verses drones and ground to ground missiles is another example of how the Ukraine, Houthi, and Iranian experience are rewriting what’s best practices.

Israel, India, and the U.S. are still using mostly aircraft for ground attacks.

References:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/AIM-120_AMRAAM

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/PL-15

