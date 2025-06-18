My wife will be going out for some Greek food shortly, but …
Amid all the disturbing events surrounding Trump and his seeming determination to plunge the US into yet another Middle East war—or, perhaps, to continue our forever war in the Middle East at a higher level of intensity—there were two SCOTUS rulings that remind many of us of why we voted for Trump.
The case that’s receiving the most attention is the one about the Tennessee law banning freakish medical experiments on minors:
Supreme Court Upholds Tennessee’s Ban on Transgender Medical Interventions on Minors
The Tennessee statute prohibits doctors from prescribing irreversible medical interventions like hormone therapy and puberty blockers to minors.
“Many pediatricians have expressed serious concerns about the use of transition surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy in minors,” wrote Rep. Andy Harris, MD (R-Md.) on X following the ruling. “This is a major victory for protecting children from irreversible and experimental medical practices.”
Polls have consistently shown that a majority of Americans oppose access to these types of medications for children, as they are too young to understand the lasting consequences. Over two dozen Republican-led states, including Texas, have enacted laws similar to the one in Tennessee.
The vote was a solid 6-3.
Less noticed, except at The Federalist, was a 8-0 rout of the super liberal DC Circuit’s hegemony over admin law. This continues the trend of deconstructing the administrative state.
Supreme Court Deals Blow To Deep State Control In Ruling Against EPA
This was basically a venue case. The EPA had tried to move a lawsuit by the states of Oklahoma and Utah to DC, away from the local federal courts.
The case arose from the EPA’s 2023 decision to deny the state implementation plans (SIP) submitted by 21 states in order to comply with the 2015 “good neighbor” revision to the Clean Air Act, which “mandates states to prevent their emissions from substantially affecting the air quality of neighboring states.” However, the facts of this case are essentially a secondary point, because the thrust of the Supreme Court appeal has to do with the venue at which the case can be heard.
The EPA wanted it to be heard in the D.C. Circuit, while Oklahoma and Utah, two states suing the EPA over the denial of their SIPs, want it to be heard in the 10th Circuit — their regional court. While the EPA has argued that the case should be heard in D.C. because the implementation plans are being requested by all 50 states, Oklahoma and Utah believe their local circumstances are much better heard by their own federal courts.
Here’s why this ruling was important for the states. Yes, the SCOTUS has changed the standards for ruling in these admin law cases, but the process can be unnecessarily delayed by the DC Circuit’s stranglehold. Forcing litigation to go all the way up to the SCOTUS more often than should happen. This ruling levels the playing field for the states by placing the venue before judges who will understand the concerns of the states in which their federal courts are located.
While venue is often looked upon as an anodyne procedural issue in court cases, what the EPA tried to do in this case is an example of one of the grossest displays of inside-the-swamp baseball in all of American government: keeping regulatory decision-making in D.C. so that D.C. can always win.
Thomas’ opinion does not take on the full scope of the problem with deference to the D.C. Circuit, but it could signal the start of dismantling the stranglehold the D.C. Circuit has over upholding federal regulations against the interests of the states and the American people.
…
“It’s forum shopping. The EPA and Democrats want all these environmental and regulatory issues litigated in the D.C. Circuit because they can be more certain of the outcome. The outcome is generally going to favor the government, because that’s just how the D.C. Circuit works,” Steve Milloy, senior fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, told The Federalist. “The argument is that the judges in the D.C. Circuit handle more of these cases, are more familiar with the statutes, regulations, agencies, administrative law, and so they’re going to come to better decisions because they know more about it. And, you know, the argument against it is that these people just root for the home team, which [to them] is the government.”
…
In general the D.C. Circuit has decided that it should defer to the government agency involved instead of completing a science-based review of challenges like those brought by Oklahoma and Utah. Milloy says this dysfunctional approach may have been weakened by the Supreme Court overturning the Chevron doctrine, which required courts to defer to agencies to interpret ambiguous laws, but that it is still the method of the D.C. Circuit, which has the reputation of being the de facto arbiter of federal regulation.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
My wife will be going out for some Greek food shortly,
I think that was the best of the news
.
Tx Mark, I’m past ready for some good news! Enjoy your Greek feast!