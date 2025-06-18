Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
2h

My wife will be going out for some Greek food shortly,

I think that was the best of the news

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ML's avatar
ML
3h

Tx Mark, I’m past ready for some good news! Enjoy your Greek feast!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture