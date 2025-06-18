My wife will be going out for some Greek food shortly, but …

Amid all the disturbing events surrounding Trump and his seeming determination to plunge the US into yet another Middle East war—or, perhaps, to continue our forever war in the Middle East at a higher level of intensity—there were two SCOTUS rulings that remind many of us of why we voted for Trump.

The case that’s receiving the most attention is the one about the Tennessee law banning freakish medical experiments on minors:

The Tennessee statute prohibits doctors from prescribing irreversible medical interventions like hormone therapy and puberty blockers to minors. “Many pediatricians have expressed serious concerns about the use of transition surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy in minors,” wrote Rep. Andy Harris, MD (R-Md.) on X following the ruling. “This is a major victory for protecting children from irreversible and experimental medical practices.” Polls have consistently shown that a majority of Americans oppose access to these types of medications for children, as they are too young to understand the lasting consequences. Over two dozen Republican-led states, including Texas, have enacted laws similar to the one in Tennessee.

The vote was a solid 6-3.

Less noticed, except at The Federalist, was a 8-0 rout of the super liberal DC Circuit’s hegemony over admin law. This continues the trend of deconstructing the administrative state.

This was basically a venue case. The EPA had tried to move a lawsuit by the states of Oklahoma and Utah to DC, away from the local federal courts.

The case arose from the EPA’s 2023 decision to deny the state implementation plans (SIP) submitted by 21 states in order to comply with the 2015 “good neighbor” revision to the Clean Air Act, which “mandates states to prevent their emissions from substantially affecting the air quality of neighboring states.” However, the facts of this case are essentially a secondary point, because the thrust of the Supreme Court appeal has to do with the venue at which the case can be heard. The EPA wanted it to be heard in the D.C. Circuit, while Oklahoma and Utah, two states suing the EPA over the denial of their SIPs, want it to be heard in the 10th Circuit — their regional court. While the EPA has argued that the case should be heard in D.C. because the implementation plans are being requested by all 50 states, Oklahoma and Utah believe their local circumstances are much better heard by their own federal courts.

Here’s why this ruling was important for the states. Yes, the SCOTUS has changed the standards for ruling in these admin law cases, but the process can be unnecessarily delayed by the DC Circuit’s stranglehold. Forcing litigation to go all the way up to the SCOTUS more often than should happen. This ruling levels the playing field for the states by placing the venue before judges who will understand the concerns of the states in which their federal courts are located.