And that would make sense of Hegseth decrying our “risk averse” bureaucracy. “Risk averse” can’t refer to weapons procurement. It has to refer to committing to the use of kinetic military force. Latin America, West Africa, West Asia, Central Asia, East Asia. What would be so risky about waging war in these regions? Of course—the risk is that it would lead to war with Russia, China, and Iran. And maybe a few others. That sure looks like where we’re headed. Not retrenchment but expansionist escalation. Meddling in Russia’s Central Asian and Caucasus back yard. Angling for an air base in Syria, cutting the rest of the world off from Venezuelan—and maybe Nigerian—energy, setting up an in—all-but-name naval base in Western Australia. Yes, it’s risky. It’s actually kinda crazy.

Of course this goes back to Zbigniew Brzezinski’s mad plotting against Russia which, in turn, goes back to the mad Anglo-Zionist imperial scheming—Mackinder’s The Geographical Pivot of History. It has also been maintained and updated in the US branch of Anglo-Zionism among the Neocons and was most recently expressed in Rand’s Extending Russia strategy: basically, ring Russia with conflicts to pressure Russia into collapse, and then the looting and pillaging of Russia’s resources would begin.

Russia, China, and presumably Iran are all fully aware of the import of these moves, daft as they probably are. It signals the implacable hostility of Anglo-Zionism to a multi-polar ex-colonial world beyond their control. It also confirms that Trump is a frontman for the Anglo-Zionists and that his chatter about peace is meaningless. BRICS delenda est, so to speak. Yesterday I picked up a couple of updates to this story. First a link to an 8 minute video presentation:

“Can Washington really rewrite the geopolitics of Central Asia”? the presenter breathlessly asks. Well, they’ll try, because the hostility and ambition of the Anglo-Zionists is implacable, not matter what the American people might prefer—like, peace. From the map below you can see that Anglo-Zionist control of Central Asia—combined with NATO in Turkey and Azerbaijan (to the left on the map, across the Caspian Sea) would point directly at Russia’s “soft underbelly”, while also encircling Iran and threatening China’s Xinjiang province. Well, that’s the scheme, and the Anglo-Zionists are nothing if not ambitious schemers.

An amusing article by Pepe Escobar expands on all this from an historical perspective, invoking both Mackinder’s “Heartland” thesis as well as the memory of Tamerlane—the last conqueror of most of Central Asia:

Escobar argues, convincingly, that the reality of Central Asia is not that it threatens Russia, China, and Iran but that it is, in fact, surrounded by those three powers. Russia is not alarmed. They understand that this scheming has a long history. Actually, back in the day, when MIH was only a glimmer, I maintained that the invasion of Iraq was part of a plan to gain control over Central Asian energy and direct it to Europe while bypassing Russia. The Anglo-Zionist attempt at a coup in Kazakhstan just before launching the Ukraine proxy war on Russia also was part of this history. Escobar invokes that history while splashing cold water on the scheme:

Cue once again to the heart of the matter: Timur Trump seems dead set on blowing up the BRICS/SCO combo from the inside. Short of the proverbial color revolution attempts, of course – if the “stans” don’t behave. Incidentally it was Putin and the Russian military that personally saved the Tokayev government during the latest color revolution attempt in Kazakhstan, which was coordinated from neighboring Kyrgyzstan. The lineaments of a strategic pivot Timur Trump even mentioned that he wants to revive “Silk Road connections”. Well, at least he was not referring to Hillary Clinton in the early 2010s trying to build a nonsensical American version of the Silk Road with Afghanistan – still at war – at the center. Timur Trump was referring to the “C5+1” framework – the US plus the “stans”. That has absolutely nothing to do with “stability”: it’s all about strategic expansion. Especially now that the Empire of Chaos, after two decades and trillions of dollars, managed to replace the Taliban with the Taliban and for all practical purposes should say goodbye to Afghanistan, which is being progressively integrated into the SCO and BRI, as a parallel project to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). So the Timur Trump show boils down to propelling a possible avalanche of US investment and hence to be more embedded – and influential – in the Central Asian sphere. It has much less to do with wobbly mineral supply chains or loads of mirific “investment” than going for a strategic pivot. Talk about a pipe dream. And when it comes to pipes, deceased war criminal Dick Cheney in the mid-2000s tried everything to turn Pipelineistan in the Heartland to the US’s advantage – sending trade “missions” around the clock. It all came down to nought. Russia is very much aware that the Empire of Chaos may be trying to stage a comeback in the Heartland chessboard – with embedded influence coming from all the usual suspects such as an array of NGOs, “educational” programs and “management committees”. Timur Trump views the “tremendous” Heartland monolithically – assuming he can properly point them on a map (forget about their history). They used to be part of Russia – as in the USSR – so now they need to be open to maximum American onslaught. It’s as simple as that. Russia, predictably, is not losing any sleep. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “Cooperation between Central Asian countries and the United States at the C5+1 venue is quite natural”. Peskov and the Russian leadership are very much aware Russia and the Central Asian “stans” meet all the time, and discuss everyhting: that last time was little over a month ago. So why now – the Timur Trump offensive? Well, the Empire of Chaos is unleashing its fury all across the Global South, considering its impotence to really subdue Russia-China. Previously, Uzbekistan’s Mirziyoyev and Kazakhstan’s Tokayev had met with US business leaders on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Of course they talked business. And they know the drill. Washington still has total leverage over the global financial market. It’s not wise to antagonize the King of the Jungle. Crippling sanctions can be just around the corner. As long as the “stans” can capitalize on the imperial obsession with oil, gas and rare earths, fine. It’s a completely different story, from the point of view of Russia-China, if the issue of US military bases in Central Asia is back on the table.

Still, this could lead to future conflicts with tragic human consequences. Not that the Anglo-Zionists care about human consequences.

For more historical perspective on all the above, as well as on the entire world of Anglo-Zionism, I’ll link a fascinating 2 hour video that commenter Clyde Griffith provided just the other day:

I discussed this history, and its current relevance (with additional links) toward the end of

You can find additional history on this topic at these links:

The point is that China remains deeply conscious of its “Century of Humiliation”. That century of humiliation was largely brought about by the Anglo-Zionist imposition of opium on China, facilitated heavily by the Jewish Sassoon family. The wealth gained from its century of control over the opium trade in China remains a major factor in the continuing influence of the Anglo-Zionist ruling class in the West. For China, which is fully aware of this history, the end to the Century of Humiliation has been a continuing process.

Chiang Kai-shek declared the end of the Century of Humiliation in 1943 with the repeal of all the unequal treaties and Chiang promoting his wartime resistance to Japanese rule and China’s place among the Big Four in the victorious Allies in 1945, and Mao Zedong declared it with the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Chinese politicians and writers, however, have continued to portray later events as the true end of humiliation. Its end was declared in the repulsion of UN forces during the Korean War, the 1997 reunification with Hong Kong, the 1999 reunification with Macau, and even the hosting of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Some Chinese nationalists claim that humiliation will not end until the People’s Republic of China controls Taiwan. In 2021, coinciding with the United States–China talks in Alaska, the Chinese government began referring to the period as 120 years of humiliation, a reference to the 1901 Boxer Protocol in which the Qing were forced to pay large reparations to members of the Eight-Nation Alliance.

It doesn’t take much imagination to realize that China is not about to accept renewed humiliation at the hands the Anglo-Zionist frontman, Trump.

That consideration naturally leads to the topic of tariffs. Trump appears to have launched a full scale offensive on the SCOTUS to force the Court to submit to his unconstitutional tariff regime. The latest example of the pressure offensive can be seen in this short but remarkable video clip, which features the usual Trumpian braggadocio and untruths:

In reality the Trump regime is scrambling to hold things together in spite of the tariff “triumphs”. If you think Trump is the face of “populism,” well, you haven’t been paying attention:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 17h￼ The US economy is falling apart. If the Trump admin doesn’t come up with some sort of plan here they’re probably cooked. . unusual_whales @unusual_whales The US Trump Administration is reportedly working on 15 year car loans. US President Donald Trump also posted yesterday regarding allowing 50 year mortgages. . Philip Pilkington @philippilk My dudes, this is not a plan . Tyler C @tyler_austin55￼ “So let me get this straight. Houses are too expensive because entire neighborhoods are being scooped up by investment firms and foreign funds. The same people who crashed the economy are buying out land under our feet. And instead of stopping that, we’re just gonna stretch the debt out 50 years and rent from the banks?”

And regarding those supposed 50 year mortgages?

‘Sold POTUS a bill of goods’: White House furious with Pulte over 50-year mortgage The White House was blindsided by the idea and is now dealing with a furious backlash from conservative allies, business leaders and lawmakers.

When they say that “the White House was blindsided,” what they mean is: everyone in the White House not named Donald Trump. It all reminds one of Doug Macgregor’s regularly repeated contention that Trump tends to agree with the last person he spoke with, which Bill Pulte obviously groks.

White House officials are furious with Bill Pulte, the Federal Housing Finance Agency director, who talked the president into suggesting a 50-year mortgage plan. The White House was blindsided by the idea, according to two people familiar with the situation granted anonymity to discuss internal thinking, and is now dealing with a furious backlash from conservative allies, business leaders and lawmakers. On Saturday evening, Pulte arrived at President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach Golf Club with a roughly 3-by-5 posterboard in hand. A graphic of former President Franklin Roosevelt appeared below “30-year mortgage” and one of Trump below “50-year mortgage.” The headline was “Great American Presidents.” Roughly 10 minutes later, Trump posted the image to Truth Social, according to one of the people familiar, who was with the president at the time. Almost immediately, aides were fielding angry phone calls from those who thought the idea – which would endorse a 50 year payback period for a mortgage – was both bad politics and bad policy, a move that could raise housing costs in the long run, the person said. “He just sold POTUS a bill of goods that wasn’t necessarily accurate,” the person said. “He said ‘FDR did it, you can do it, it’s gonna be a big thing.’ But he didn’t tell him about all the unintended consequences.” The episode underscores the haphazard ways consequential policies are sometimes brought before the president, and how Trump’s govern-by-whim nature can backfire. “Anything that goes before POTUS needs to be vetted,” said the person present for Pulte’s poster presentation. “And a lot of times with Pulte they’re not. He just goes straight up to POTUS.”

Trump likes to portray himself as a savvy wheeler and dealer but, increasingly, he appears to be more of the sucker in the deal making process. He’s a sucker for any hare brained scheme in which he gets to play the role of the world bestriding colossus, the larger than life mover and shaker of the entire globe. From best and biggest ballrooms to big beautiful bills to tariff shock and awe to the crushing of the American middle class to the benefit of his Anglo-Zionist friends. Oh, did I mention the Department of War and his wars in the name of peace?

