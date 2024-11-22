Most analysts of the seemingly reckless Anglo-Zionist post election escalation against Russia fall somewhere along a line between two points, when assessing the purpose of the escalation. Most agree that the primary target is actually the incoming Trump 2.0 administration, with the intent of crippling Trump’s foreign policy goals and freedom for maneuver. The two points for accomplishing this goal through escalation—and we primarily refer to the US ATACMS strikes into Russia—run basically like this:

Escalate with the goal of prolonging the conflict into the Trump administration; Escalate with the goal of provoking a Russian response that will shock world opinion, forcing Trump to maintain a state of war against Russia.

Naturally there are other ways to frame the purpose of the escalation, but these work as the two poles between which most opinions fall. Note that provoking WW3 probably falls outside the range of purposes, and that suggests that Putin—viewed by Anglo-Zionists as a bluffer—has decided that the time has come to call the Anglo-Zionist bluff. This was done by “testing” or demonstrating a new Russian missile system that can be variously configured to be either intermediate range or intercontinental. The test was a live combat test, a first in military history, using kinetic warheads rather than explosive warheads—but at mach 10 kinetic warheads are extremely powerful in their own right.

Backing up this demonstration of Russian capabilities, Putin emphasized that Russia views the US—and possibly other NATO countries—to be in a state of war with Russia. Putin sketched out that case. US weapons (ATACMS) which can only be operated by US personnel have been used to strike targets within the internationally recognized borders of the Russian Federation (as distinguished, for example, from previous ATACMS strikes on Crimea). US claims that these strikes Ukraine defending itself are simply untrue. With that in mind, Putin stated that Russia is now justified in attacking the military targets of the country (the US) that is conducting these attacks, wherever they may be located—whether inside Ukraine or elsewhere. Later, the Russian foreign ministry explicitly stated that Russia is quite interested in taking out a US base in Poland.

To emphasize all this, Putin spoke to the Russian nation from the same desk from which he announced the start of the Special Military Operation. As Alexander Mercouris states today, this looks very much like a final warning, comparable to the warnings that preceded the SMO. Putin pointedly added that the West is inviting attacks from Russia for which the West has no defense whatsoever.

The initial response was for the US to trot out a rear admiral to state that the US is ready to fight and win a nuclear war. That’s sheer lunacy, of course—especially in light of the fact that Russia retains overwhelming conventional escalation dominance. However, there are at least some signs that the Anglo-Zionists are slowly coming to the realization that they have gone far out on a limb, with little scope for getting back to a safe position.

Let’s continue with a bit of a roundup on this topic for today.

Larry Johnson today provides a brief summary of the INF treaty, which banned intermediate range missiles—in other words, it banned exactly this new type of Russian missile. Except that in 2019 Trump foolishly and unilaterally withdrew from the treaty—according to the Russians and most impartial observers, under a “nonsensical pretext.” The Russians therefore have gone ahead with developing intermediate range missiles, which they have now “tested”. LJ then also provides a translation of a portion of Putin’s remarks, which are will worth reading:

I repeat: The testing of the ‘Oreshnik’ missile under combat conditions is being carried out by us as a response to the aggressive activities of NATO countries towards Russia. The issue of the later deployment of short- and medium-range missiles will be addressed depending on the actions of the USA and its satellite states.

The second sentence reserves Russian room to tailor escalation to the circumstances. However, as Putin continues, he states that further “tests” will target “threats” to the Russian Federation. One needn’t be a genius to realize that test ranges within Russia don’t present a threat. Only targets outside Russia qualify as threats.

The targets to be destroyed in the framework of further tests of our new missile system will be determined based on their threat to the security of the Russian Federation. We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military targets of those countries that deploy their own weapons against our targets.

That very pointedly includes the US. Note in what follows that Putin addresses the “ruling elites”. I leave it to readers to unpack that interesting concept. In context, obviously, Putin is addressing the crazy concept of NATO “peacekeepers” deploying to Ukraine.

In the event of an escalation of aggressive activities, we will respond decisively and reciprocally. To the ruling elites of those countries who are planning to deploy their own troops against Russia, I strongly advise them to seriously reconsider. It goes without saying that, if necessary, and as a retaliatory measure, we will choose to use weapons like the ‘Oreshnik’ against targets in Ukraine, and we will instruct the civilian population, as well as citizens of friendly nations, to leave the danger zones in advance. We will do this for humanitarian reasons. We will make this public, openly, without the danger of any countermeasures from the opponent, who will also receive this information. Why can we do this? Because, as of today, there are no countermeasures against this weapon. The missile strikes targets at a speed of 10 Mach…

You can read the full and official English version here:

Brian Berletic very concisely places all this in context—it’s about the INF treaty. By withdrawing from the INF treaty the Anglo-Zionists disarmed themselves and then tried to bluff Putin. What a very bad idea.

Brian Berletic @BrianJBerletic While Russia's missile strike did not involve an intercontinental ballistic missile, it did utilize an intermediate-range ballistic missile - these were always the missiles assigned by both the Soviets and NATO as the primary means of nuclear exchange in Europe itself. This is a stark warning that will fall on dangerously deaf and desperate ears. I fear only when NATO discovers its limits the hard way, will its continued expansion, aggression, and encroachment end. 11:54 PM · Nov 21, 2024

Labrador Skeptic usefully paraphrases Putin’s words:

Labrador Skeptic @SaysSimulation￼ Straight from the horse's mouth, the first 7:40 is Putin's nationwide address (the rest is filler). Tweets are good, but source materials are better for complex situations. What I picked up from the full version is that this is a very direct threat, clearly communicated. To paraphrase: If you hit us again in Russia, we will hit a military facility in another nation. We will provide warning, so that civilians can evacuate. There is nothing that you can do to prevent this, the West does not have an anti-missile system that can stop an attack coming in at Mach 10. Elsewhere, I saw the Russia supposedly warned the US in advance about the missile attack today, to prevent any nuclear misinterpretations. These are incredibly dangerous times, the time for sane people to de-escalate is right now.

Will Schryver underlines the threat:

Will Schryver imetatronink This is very serious. People who believe Russia is bluffing are mistaken. If the US/NATO attempt to strike Russia again, the Russians explicitly promise to counterstrike directly against US/NATO military bases. Seen below: the two Aegis-Ashore missile installations in Romania and Poland. These are what you call "static targets".

Like fish in a barrel.

The UK is way out on the limb with the US, which complicates matters as each attempts to scramble back to safety:

Will Schryver @imetatronink Karma will eventually catch up with Perfidious Albion. Quote Kit Klarenberg @KitKlarenberg I surmise key reason Brits can't give up on proxy war is they are terrified of the scale of their involvement, and huge responsibility for Ukraine's destruction, being exposed publicly. All of Kiev's most embarrassing military blunders were British operations. Let's dive in. 6:39 AM · Nov 22, 2024

Yesterday, speaking with Judge Nap, Scott Ritter presented the case that the Anglo-Zionists are attempting to “Trump proof” the war on Russia. As you can see, that’s the import of the two points that I presented above. The Anglo-Zionists just won’t let go of their war on Russia and are looking for ways to prevent Trump from ending it—as promised. Today, RT presents a summary of Ritter’s arguments, as well as Ritter’s warning that any number of unforeseen things could go wrong and lead to the unthinkable—for example:

[Ritter] particularly slammed remarks by US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) spokesman Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan, who said on Thursday that Washington was ready to launch nuclear strikes but would only do so “on terms that are most acceptable to the US.”

Such statements sound as if the US is ready for a “pre-emptive strike” against Russia, Ritter said, adding that taking out Russia’s nuclear capabilities first was “the only way an exchange works that you can walk away from.” Such rhetoric is bound to put Moscow on edge, according to the former UN weapons inspector. The “lame duck” administration of President Joe Biden might have made a U-turn on allowing Kiev to use Western long-range weapons for strikes on undisputed Russian territory to make life difficult for their successors, opined Ritter, a former RT contributor. “They are ‘Trump proofing’ NATO, Ukraine and the deep state” in order to make the Ukraine conflict problem “so hard” that President-elect Donald Trump will not be able to resolve it as he intends, he said.

Has Putin called the bluff on the Anglo-Zionist drive to Trump proof America—at least on the level of the war on Russia? It’s difficult to see how the Zhou regime gets out of this, short of simply backing down.

At this link, Matt Hoh, who is on location in Israel, describes Israeli school field trips coming to observation posts to live view genocide.