Everyone knows that Russia has won the war, has defeated NATO. There will be repercussions—there always are when a major conflict ends in a major defeat. Those repercussions will be both political and economic. We’re seeing this happening already in Europe, despite the efforts to hold things together. But the Anglo-Zionist Empire—the senior partner in this war on Russia—stands to lose the most. The Anglo-Zionist Empire has been held together and ruled by the financial leverage of King Dollar, and this lost war will be a blow to that entire structure. Defeat will preclude MAGA, as we now know it is intended—an extension of Anglo-Zionist hegemony:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ Russian forces are increasing the pressure on all sectors of the front. From Sumy over Kharkov - down to Liman and Konstantinovka - Chasov Yar - Toretsk - in Pokrovsk and now even in Zaporizhia and Kherson [Russian recon forces reported west of the Dnieper]. No wonder clowns in EU UK and Kiev begging for a cease fire. The Sirius Report @thesiriusreport Anyone under any doubt as to what is happening in the Ukraine war ought to ask themselves why there is literally zero reporting by the Western media on the frontline or even 100 miles away. -- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ Western Media stopped any reporting about the latest movements on the fronts in Ukraine [reports that Ukraine has pulled out of Liman]. That means the collapse is much nearer than you may think.

Did you notice something missing above? No mention of the US. But Trump is in there with the rest of them—the EU and UK—desperately angling for a ceasefire. A ceasefire, not a negotiated peace treaty—because a ceasefire would mean that there would be no formal acknowledgement of NATO’s defeat. That’s why Trump was hanging around the region, hoping to get a call to come quick to Istanbul. Instead, the Russians flipped everyone off.

So the Anglo-Zionists are pulling out all the stops—the Big Guy himself will try to bamboozle Putin by phone on Monday.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk When Russia and Ukraine both lay out their ceasefire terms - which will look completely different - it will be clear that there is no commonality. At that point the whole “ceasefire” meme the European leaders put out will collapse and they’ll get frozen out again.

Again, the ceasefire meme is also an American one—via RT. “Stopping the bloodbath”—which we all know is of Ukrainians, not Russians—means: ceasefire, not a negotiated peace treaty. There’s irony in this, because arch-Neocon and Trump golfing buddy Lindsey!—remember how Trump denounced the Necons in the Middle East?—famously rejoiced at the deaths of Russians, financed by US dollars.

US President Donald Trump has announced he will have a phone call on Monday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. It will focus on “stopping the ‘bloodbath’” between Moscow and Kiev and trade issues, he said in a post on Truth Social on Saturday. Following the call with Putin, Trump also plans to speak to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and “various members of NATO,” he said. The US president also expressed hope that Monday will be a “productive day” and “a ceasefire will take place.” It is not clear if he expects a truce to be agreed upon on Monday or at a later date. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that Moscow is making preparations for the phone call between Trump and Putin. He did not provide any further details.

There’s a major problem in this, beyond the obvious lack of leverage on Trump’s side. Trump has shown himself to be an unreliable negotiating or deal making partner, constantly talking out of school about the other side, insulting, misrepresenting, threatening. Worse, Trump has shown himself to be a double talking war criminal and enabler of genocide. From that standpoint there is no percentage for Putin in attempting a frank exchange of views with Trump—Putin has already stated the Russian position multiple times and will likely do so once again and leave it at that. He’ll listen to Trump but, short of terms of surrender being offered by Trump, nothing much will change.

Interestingly, Trump seems to have even tried to drag his new American pope into the mix—he had L14 offer the Vatican as a venue for negotiations. This is clueless on so many levels. L14—in his first official act—gratuitously burned all diplomatic bridges to Russia by siding with the worst elements of the Ukro-nazi regime and embracing the penis/piano playing clown that heads it. Worse, he mortally offended Russians by repeating the child abduction slander about Russians perpetrated by the Christian hating West. Maybe that explains this:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼Russian Government plane that was heading to Rome - to attend Pope inauguration - returned mid flight for unknown reasons. Russia is to be represented by Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, the Vatican said. Zelenskyy, Rubio, VP Vance & many NATO leaders are there.

My guess is that the Russians smelled some sort of setup, ambush, stunt being planned.

In the past I’ve referred to historic bad blood between the Orthodox and the Latin West. In fact, antipathy for the Latin Church runs deep in Russia, and particularly among Russian nationalists. I’m not taking sides here, just stating facts. I’ve gathered some brief descriptions of what lies behind this which readers may find enlightening. It explains why the idea of getting the pope involved is so tone deaf and illustrates lack of insight into Russian thinking.

The first passage is from an article that focuses on the Soviet decades, but it begins with an historical note:

Anti-Catholicism in the Soviet Union Prior to the Russian Revolution of 1917, Russia had an Anti-Catholic Tradition, dating back to Ivan the Terrible in the 16th Century and before. In the eyes of the Russian leadership, Catholicism was intrinsically linked with the West; therefore, attempts by the Holy See to expand into Russia meant attempts by the West to expand its culture into Russian territory. Particularly during and following the reign of Peter the Great, Catholicism saw much growth in Russia. Russian nobility wanted to be more ‘Westernized,’ and in their eyes, Russia was a ‘backwards’ state. Thus, to be Catholic was to embrace Western innovation and culture.

The resurgence of Russian nationalism brought about by the renewed Western and Anglo-Zionist war on Russia makes the choice of the pope as a mediator—even aside from his uninformed bias— suspect to Russian nationalist sensibilities.

Fyodor Dostoevsky Dostoevsky distinguished three "enormous world ideas" prevalent in his time: Roman Catholicism, Protestantism and (Russian) Orthodoxy. He claimed that Catholicism had continued the tradition of Imperial Rome and had thus become anti-Christian and proto-socialist, inasmuch as the Church's interest in political and mundane affairs led it to abandon the idea of Christ. For Dostoevsky, socialism was "the latest incarnation of the Catholic idea" and its "natural ally". He found Protestantism self-contradictory and claimed that it would ultimately lose power and spirituality. He deemed (Russian) Orthodoxy to be the ideal form of Christianity. Through his visits to western Europe and discussions with Herzen, Grigoriev, and Strakhov, Dostoevsky discovered the Pochvennichestvo movement and the theory that the Catholic Church had adopted the principles of rationalism, legalism, materialism, and individualism from ancient Rome and had passed on its philosophy to Protestantism and consequently to atheistic socialism.

Also with regard to Dostoevsky’s influential views, one of the most famous passages in Russian literature is the story of the Grand Inquisitor in The Brothers Karamazov. In this parable Dostoevsky protrays Christ imprisoned by a Grand Inquisitor. “Most contemporary critics and scholars agree that Dostoevsky is attacking Roman Catholicism and socialist atheism, both represented by the Inquisitor.”

While this next article is two decades old and discusses a film from the Stalin years, it does reflect Russian nationalist attitudes. It also illustrates the bad choices Poles made by siding with the Anglo-Zionist West. There are multiple sides to all this, but the Western use of Poland was bound to end badly—for the Poles.

Russians and Catholics OCTOBER 1, 2002 To feel the full historical weight of Russian attitudes toward the Roman Catholic Church one should see the 1938 film Aleksandr Nevski —the Stalinist take on medieval Russia’s triumph over the Teutonic Knights. The film demonizes Roman Catholicism as inherently alien and hostile to Russia, and also as an integral part of German imperialism. Though many Russians now have more nuanced views, most still have trouble with the concept of Christianity as a universal faith: deep down they don’t believe that a Catholic can ever be truly Russian, or a German (or American) truly Orthodox. Even Russians friendly to Rome see it as essentially other, essentially un-Russian— For most Russians, anti-Catholicism is primarily a matter of cultural identity; in the national psyche anti-Catholic feeling is much more deeply rooted than hostility to Protestantism. Though doctrinal disagreements with Protestants are manifestly wider than with Roman Catholics, Russians are not obsessed with memories of their wars against Protestant powers such as Sweden. The seventeenth-century Polish occupation of Moscow, by contrast, absorbs them as if it had happened just last week. Like Protestants in Victorian England commemorating the defeat of the Spanish Armada, they recall the Polish invasion as an attack on their entire civilization—both political and religious. Many view such episodes as the Pope’s recent “virtual visit” to Moscow by television as a resumption of that invasion by other means.

In this final, lengthier, quote, bear in mind that by far the largest of the “uniate” churches is the Greek Catholic Church in Western Ukraine—ground zero for the Banderist Ukro-Nazi movement.

Russian antipathy to Rome cuts much deeper than the latest spat Dec 13, 2022 ROME – In his 1868-69 novel The Idiot, the great Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky wanted to depict what he would later call a “positively good and beautiful man,” a model of true Christian love, which came in the form of the novel’s central character, Prince Lev Nikolayevich Myshkin. Towards the end of the story, Myshkin is in conversation with friends when talk turns to an acquaintance who converted to the Catholic Church under the influence of a Jesuit. Here’s the prince’s angry response: “Roman Catholicism is even worse than atheism itself, that’s my opinion! Atheism only preaches a zero, but Catholicism goes further: It preaches a distorted Christ, a Christ it has slandered and blasphemed, a counter Christ! It preaches the Antichrist, I swear to you, I assure you! … To the sword they added lies, trickery, deceit, fanaticism, superstition, villainy; they played upon the most holy, truthful, simple-hearted, ardent feelings of the people; they traded everything, everything, for money, for base earthly power.” Granted, the passage is just dialogue from a novel, but it sums up what a broad swath of the clergy and intelligentsia of the Russian Orthodox Church, and therefore much of the elite class of Russia itself, have thought about Catholicism for centuries. The passage comes to mind in light of the latest tit-for-tat between the Vatican and Moscow over the war in Ukraine, in this case over the most recent offer by Pope Francis’s top diplomat, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, for the Vatican to mediate the conflict. ... Barely had Parolin’s words been reported by Italian news agencies before the Russian government offered a sharp nyet. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said tersely the Vatican would not be the proper place for negotiations. ... The truth, however, is that Russia’s distrust of the Vatican has much deeper roots, as the Dostoyevsky quote above illustrates. It’s an article of faith among many Russian Orthodox intellectuals that Rome is destined to be Moscow’s primary antagonist in terms of representing true Christianity – that the rivalry is genetic and eternal, and that Rome’s perfidy is inevitable. Many Russian Orthodox thinkers see Rome’s attempts to subvert their church unfolding in at least four clear historical stages: * The creation of the so-called “Uniate” churches, a pejorative term used to refer to the Eastern churches in communion with Rome, during the 15th and 16th centuries, which many Russian Orthodox to this day see as a Trojan horse designed to poach Orthodox faithful. * The “Eastern Question” in the 19th century, when the Vatican and Catholic powers [primarily France] sided with Ottoman Turkey against imperial Russian during the Crimean War, resulting in a humiliating defeat for Russia and setting the dominoes in motion that eventually led to the violent overthrow of the Czar. * The Bolshevik Revolution, when some leading Catholic clergy initially believed that the separation of church and state decreed by the revolutionaries would level the playing field and open up space for Catholic missionary activity. * The modern ecumenical movement, which some traditional and conservative Russian Orthodox thinkers regard as an effort to subject their church to Roman authority in some sort of modified version of papal primacy. (A 1988 lecture by Russian Orthodox Deacon Herman Ivanov-Treenadzaty delivered in Australia lays all this out in abundant detail.) If that’s your worldview, no amount of temporary (and, as they would see it, deceptive) papal “equilibrium” is likely to convince you that in the final analysis, the Vatican can be trusted. ... Not all Russian Orthodox believers harbor such deep prejudices – indeed, it’s likely a small minority, though one disproportionately represented in Putin’s inner circle. ... ...

The point is that Putin is not about to present the image of being duped by the pope, even just be attending negotiations at the Vatican. That the suggestion is even being made suggests the depth of Anglo-Zionist desperation.

Odds and ends.

This illustrates the type of craziness going on in Europe. For those who may not have seen this story, Estonia—with a military far smaller than most US police forces in mid sized cities—attempted to interdict a Russian tanker. Russia dispatched a MiG to clarify the situation. Now …

￼Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei In hindsight it may have been reckless for Estonia - a country without a navy or air force to speak of - to voluntarily begin a game of shipping interdiction. Quote Bloomberg @business Russia detained the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Green Admire, which left the port of Sillamae and was sailing through Russian territorial waters, Estonian Public Broadcasting said Sunday https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-05-18/russia-detains-oil-tanker-that-left-estonia-report-says Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei￼ Mistakes were made

￼Costco enforces strict limit on gold bar purchases "Limit of 1 transaction per membership, with a maximum of 2 units per 24 hours," Costco's website says, for two different 1 oz. gold bar products from Rand Refinery and PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan.

Hmmm. Think this has anything to do with Moody’s downgrading of the US Credit Rating? Of course the big buyers in past months have been central banks—who presumably had a clue what was coming. Losing wars has consequences.