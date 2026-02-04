Interestingly the latest Russia hoax doesn’t appear to have caught on here in the US so far. Presumably that’s because it would necessarily implicate Trump, and he’s to useful as a frontman for the Anglo-Zionists, who are propagating this latest hoax from their London HQ.

Yes, I’m referring to the Epstein revelations. I refer readers to the recent post Why The Epstein Scandal Is Important. The Epstein scandal is important because it finally reveals not only the moral corruption of our ruling elites in the West, but also because it reveals that malign Deep States have been manipulating our so-called representatives for their own purposes—using perverts such as Epstein. Now that all this is undeniable, the usual damage control is being put in play by the usual suspects: Russia! Russia! Russia! I’ll embed once again Alexander Mercouris’ valuable and very accessible exposition of this—including the backhanded admissions that there is no evidence to back up these allegations at all. Yes, there is plenty of evidence that Epstein attempted to gain access to Putin—which is exactly what you’d expect from a Mossad/CIA/MI6 agent. But, as you’d also expect, Putin was far too smart to allow that.

What’s interesting about this obvious attempt to deflect public attention from their Deep States is that it reveals a remarkable degree of desperation. The desperation runs so deep that they are flirting with a total discrediting of the political establishments of the West—to somehow save them. The weird reasoning seems to be something like this: If Epstein was a KGB agent corrupting out gullible politicians—under the noses, by the way, of our counterintel agencies (FBI, MI5, etc.)—the remedy is to, what? Sanction Russia again? Launch a full scale war on Russia? Something, anything, but let our politicians off their hook. It’s crazy, and I suspect will collapse. Either way, our political establishments will be further discredited. It won’t end well.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Feb 2￼ If we take the leaks to the press by British intel about Epstein working for the “KGB” seriously we have worst case of espionage in British history since the Cambridge 5. Luckily for Mandelson and the Foreign Office, these leaks are very likely rubbish. Maybe they should stop.

Apparently MI6 is serious about trying to pull this new Russia hoax off. They’ve even recruited another of the usual suspects to bolster it: Donald Tusk in Poland:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼ It looks like @FCDOGovUK might be forced to run with this. If it is accepted as true then British diplomacy has been completely compromised by Russian intelligence, as was the Blair and Brown government and the @UKLabour party generally. The Telegraph @Telegraph 18h ￼ Poland to examine ‘increasingly likely possibility that paedophilia scandal was co-organised by intelligence services’ in Moscow

Ja Janusz @janusz57758￼ Oh my God, this will surely be an extremely credible claim￼￼￼. As will the claim that Russian drones flew into Poland in September 2025 and especially destroyed a house in the Polish village of Wyryki. Even the Polish Deputy Foreign Minister reported this at a UN meeting. In fact, to date, the Polish public has not received a single investigative report proofed Russian drones, and in the real the house in Wyryki … was destroyed by a missile from a Dutch NATO aircraft that attempted to shoot down the drone but ... missed. So please don’t write that Poland will investigate Epstein’s Russian connections. It’s would be better to read X; you’ll learn much more and have much more credible findings ...

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 2h￼ If the Yookay establishment are really running with the “KGB” thing then, logically speaking, the entire government has been penetrated at every level. Maybe they should reevaluate before they collapse the entire state. This does not feel rational - it feels hysterical. ￼ Quote￼ Oli Dugmore @OliDugmore 5h Mandelson was mentoring McSweeney