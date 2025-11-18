This today:

MK: Kyiv agents were preparing an assassination attempt on Shoigu at the Troekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 18 — RIA Novosti. A sabotage group operating in Moscow on instructions from the Ukrainian special services was preparing an assassination attempt on the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu at the Troekurovskoye cemetery, the newspaper claimsMoskovsky Komsomolets”.

Last Friday FSB reported on the prevention of the murder of one of the highest Russian officials at the Troekurovskoye cemetery Moscow when he visits the graves of relatives.

The assassination attempt was being prepared by Ukrainian special services. To do this, they recruited an illegal migrant from Central Asia, two previously convicted drug-addicted Russians and Jaloliddin Shamsov, who lives in Kyiv, is wanted in Russia for murder and illegal weapons trafficking.

The FSB clarified that Ukrainian agents, when preparing the murder, used a video camera camouflaged as a vase with flowers, controlled from abroad. Communication means were confiscated from them, in which correspondence between the detainees in instant messengers and an employee of the Ukrainian special services was found.