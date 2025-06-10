I may be jumping around, topic wise, today and also trying to address seemingly disparate topics in a relatively brief manner. But it’s all related to the cultural and spiritual civil war in the West. Here I briefly offer some Irish perspective—Philip Pilkington, commenting on the LA Insurrection, but especially the mindset of the Dem insurrectionists. I present it just because PP presents it well and because his view—obviously informed by familiarity with American politics—may stimulate readers’ own thoughts.

Gavin Newsom @gavinnewsom 18h Donald Trump admits he will arrest a sitting governor simply because he ran for office.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk· 18h￼ Newsom’s whole account for the past few hours is him posting about how Trump is going to arrest him. Do the Dems think this is effective political messaging or is he genuinely scared of getting arrested? I can’t tell.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Something pretty big seems to be happening in America right now.

We got a hint of this last night with the announcement that a ringleader had been IDed, obviously despite his mask.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk It’s really starting to look like @GavinNewsom is losing the plot. This isn’t compelling politics. It looks more like a hostage video. I think American liberals are completely trapped in their Orange Fuhrer fantasies and are starting to unwind. Video 8:24 AM · Jun 10, 2025

Let’s shift to the economy—but we’ll do it in a way that’s related to the LA Insurrection. How do you think the LA Insurrection will play with the people who are either in mortgage delinquency or who fear that that may be coming to them? Do they see throwing the country up for grabs at the hands of illegal aliens/Antifa nihilists as the solution? I doubt it, and the logical conclusion would seem to be that Trump—whatever his foreign policy misadventures—could be in a position to benefit politically from this. Of course, in an Empire foreign policy cannot be separated from domestic politics.

I realize that this graph charts the delinquency rate for multifamily housing, but 1) these delinguencies inevitably affect the residents, and 2) I strongly suspect, based on household indebtedness figures, that single family mortgage holders are also very apprehensive:

Bravos Research @bravosresearch BEWARE: Housing defaults have just hit the highest levels since 2011 This is not looking good.

We’ve been talking about this for the past few days:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ ECB now highlighting risks to USD as they discuss pivoting toward an increase in euro-denominated lending. First Squawk @FirstSquawk￼ ECB's Villeroy: Market Volatility Could Impact Confidence in the Dollar - Policy and inflation are currently in a "favorable zone." - Being in a favorable zone does not imply the ECB will remain inactive. - The ECB will stay as agile as needed.

And for UK readers:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Britain might be entering recession. The next recession is the “big one” for the UK, I think - i.e. the one where living standards adjust sharply downward and do not recover.

Here’s an article that sounds the warning for the UK part of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. It’s simply another version of what has happened in the US, with the difference that cultural differences have allowed a new populist movement in the US to wield more influence. How far that can transform American politics remains to be seen. In the UK, popular discontent has yet to make a true dent in the hold of the Ruling Class—but that may come.