I’ll keep this brief, by embedding a video that I highly recommend. It’s only 31 minutes long and is densely packed with insights. As you’ll see, the host is Glenn Diesen, and his Iranian interlocutor, Seyed Mohammad Marandi, is highly qualified to provide the official Iranian perspective on all the topics that Diesen raised.

Some highlights:

Marandi compared Yemen to both Hamas and Hezbollah. Yemen, he said, is similar to Hamas in Gaza for the reason that Ansar Allah has total control of its territory in Yemen, as Hamas has control over Gaza. The result is that, just as we’ve seen that the vaunted Israeli intel apparatus actually had very limited reach into Gaza, the US has virtually no intel on Yemen beyond what it can get from overhead surveillance—and Yemen has shown an ability to regularly take down the most advanced surveillance drones.

Marandi’s contrast with Hezbollah was quite interesting. He points out that, unlike Hamas, Hezbollah doesn’t control Lebanon. All major Anglo-Zionist connected countries have huge “diplomatic” bases in Beirut that serve as intel gathering posts with the assistance of anti-Hezbollah Lebanese. Further, more NGO money per capita is spent in Lebanon than anywhere else in the world—including Ukraine. That says a lot about NGOs—who runs them—and their intel connected nature.

Another advantage that Yemen has is that has excellent universities that provide highly qualified engineers for their military. The military infrastructure itself is buried deep under the rugged mountains in the country—a product of the need to survive 10 years of US, KSA, and UAE bombing. Yemen’s highly advanced air defense system forces the US to keep its own forces at long range (USS Truman is typically 700 miles away). This pushes costs up and limits “loiter time”.

Marandi assumes that Trump’s assault on Yemen is intended primarily to intimidate Iran, which he says won’t happen. He believes that the only person in the world who actually wants a US - Iran war is Netanyahu. The US military knows that Iranian capabilities greatly eclipse Yemen’s and that a shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz would shut down the world economy. Further, the fragile Gulf states—Qatar, UAE, Bahrain—would be destroyed in days, but also KSA would be at great risk.

Thus, Marandi believes Trump is setting himself up for failure, because when his war’s fail to provide results the anti-Trump forces within the US—which are no better from an Iranian perspective—will use that failure against Trump.

