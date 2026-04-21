Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

DD read the Trump statement for the first time, live, and broke out laughing. "TACO Tuesday! We blinked!"

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Mark Wauck
1h

I wonder whether there was pushback from the military?

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