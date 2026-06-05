An Ed Dowd Roundup
Instead of a Sean Foo transcript on economic matters, today we’ll feature Ed Dowd and items that he has retweeted. For the most part.
Is Trump thinking about the first American Five Year Plan? Is part of MAGA making America more like the PRC? Irony much? Will Trump’s plan be thought out any better than his war planning? Who will get rich(er)? What’s in it for the little people?
What’s my point with this long list of paste-ins? Only this. Trump is facing hurricane force headwinds going forward, but he’s still refusing to face the music in the Persian Gulf. In fact, the headwinds were apparent from the start of his second term or before, but he kept up the gaslighting and staked everything on shaking down the world while supporting Jewish Nationalist wars. All the chickens will be looking for some place to call home, where they can roost. The White House?
First Squawk @FirstSquawk
1h
TRUMP: ALL BIG AI COS COMING TO WHITE HOUSE, MAYBE NEXT WEEK
What’s behind this? Maybe no pathway to profitability?
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
1h￼
Wow…this is a tell people. There is no path to profitability.
They need to socialize losses.
CNBC Tech ￼@CNBCtech
Trump administration, OpenAI discussing possible government stake in the AI startup
￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
15h￼
The AI companies can’t IPO fast enough.
The Wall Street Journal @WSJ
23h
Arizona’s largest utility is proposing a 45% electricity-rate increase for data centers and a 14.5% hike for households. No one is happy.
Arizona? Never mind the electricity, what happens to the price of water? Somewhere it must be possible to place bets on how many of these AI data centers actually get built.
Think about this:
￼Negligible Capital @negligible_cap
Jun 4￼
DeepSeek is becoming more popular among US enterprises as companies look for cheaper alternatives to Anthropic and OpenAI
“DeepSeek takes top spot on ‘trending’ list as companies look for alternatives to OpenAI and Anthropic, spending tracker’s report says Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek took the top spot on a major US business spending index in June, surging as more companies swap out expensive American options like OpenAI and Anthropic in favour of more affordable alternatives.”
Nothing to see here
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
Jun 4￼
More Private Credit redemptions…Blackstone sees 10% and gates it at 5%.
CNBC @CNBC￼
Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its flagship Blackstone Private Credit (BCRED) fund following a spike in investor redemption requests, as fears over liquidity pressures rattled private markets.
The asset management giant capped investor withdrawals from the $79 billion non-traded business development company at 5% of shares, after redemption requests hit 10% during the second quarter.
Bloomberg @business￼
The first sustained credit default cycle in years has begun, and losses will exceed market expectations, according to Pimco’s chief investment officer
￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
Jun 4￼
Basically AI models were subsidized to show adoption growth curves to raise capital. Then they needed to IPO so they changed pricing model to enhance S-1 filings to show a path to profitability. Now customers are pausing.
Will it matter in the short term as Wall Street hypes into IPO window?
.
… we are discovering that this growth was heavily subsidized and now we have competitive issues to consider, ROI concerns, power constraints, higher build costs, customer hesitation at true cost to use and law of large numbers.
Bloomberg @business￼
Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman says AI models are too expensive
Nobody Special @JG_Nuke
Jun 4￼
This! It’s also why revenue is now peaking due to tokenmaxxing sticker shock.
In fairness, Trump isn’t a faceless apparatchik—could it be that he’s a soulless billionaire psychopath in a suit?
The Burning Platform @angsoccmom
Jun 4￼
https://theburningplatform.com/2026/06/03/bamboozled-once-again/…
It’s interesting Sagan had the foresight to make this brilliant observation in 1995, well before it became readily provable here in this century of the bamboozle, where the banality of evil, inflicted upon the masses by faceless apparatchiks, at the behest of soulless billionaire psychopaths in suits, has turned a once vibrant republic into a dying totalitarian hollowed out husk of a nation.
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.” ― Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World
“Narcissists are unstable and go through repeated cycles of self-destruction, with other people usually paying the heft of the price. They are aware of what they are doing to others — but they do not care. Narcissists tend to be divisive, vindictive, confrontational, aggressive, hate-filled, raging, incoherent, judgment-impaired, and irrational.” – Sam Vaknin, Malignant Self-Love
But in fairness to ourselves, how many of us had a real choice or voice in the matter?
Gotta luv this one. Don’t try it if you’re not a billionaire already and have made hefty political contributions.
George Noble @gnoble79
Jun 4￼
NVIDIA IS BUYING ITS OWN CHIPS AND CALLING IT REVENUE
And your retirement account is secretly holding the bag.
This scheme is literally straight out of the Enron playbook...
In January 2026, a special purpose vehicle called Valor Compute Infrastructure was created with one purpose:
Buy Nvidia’s chips so Nvidia could book the sale as revenue.
Valor raised $5.4 billion and purchased over 100,000 of Nvidia’s GB200 GPUs.
But $1.9 billion of that money came FROM Nvidia itself.
…
TheTinMen @TheTinMenBlog￼
This is staggering –
Of the 369,000 jobs the U.S. Labor Dept. says were created since last year, nearly all - 348,000 of them - went to women, and only 21,000 went to men.
Basically, that means 94% of the net employment growth in the U.S. went to women.
Ninety four percent!
It’ll all get revised, right?
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
1h￼
First Google, now Meta…Microsoft thinking about it.
Two implications:
1) Former buyers of their stocks are now net sellers.
2) Implies debt financing is too expensive…after all the Private Credit market is effectively in a asset withdrawal period so effectively frozen.
A large systematic bid to the market has not only disappeared but is now dumping supply on the market.
First Squawk @FirstSquawk
1h
META WEIGHS RAISING TENS OF BILLIONS IN NEW SHARE SALE: FT
Woops! Amazon, too.
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
36m￼
Typically very hot IPOs are 3X plus oversubscribed. Source: my memory. ￼
Quote￼
FinancialJuice @financialjuice
1h
The SpaceX IPO demand is about twice the size of the $75 billion offering early in the roadshow - Sources.
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I see DD is reporting that some sort of MOU could be in the works. All it will take, he says, is Trump conceding Iranian control of Hormuz and stomping on the Israeli war on Lebanon. Is that a whiff of desperation I smell?
Yes, the Dow Jones industrials gave up all the gains from yesterday even from the so-called good jobs report. I read Karl Denninger‘s analysis in the Market Ticker interesting that most of those jobs went to non-Americans. as usual, you have to dig into those usual reports to find out what’s really going on.
So according to Ed Dowd , and I totally agree with him, all of the tech companies trying to move into AI found out what some of us knew months and months ago that AI was not making any money and there was no path to making any serious money with it at least with the US model of how it was being done.
The Chinese figure this out and scaled back their definition of AI and how they were going to use it. Now if you’ve been on social media, you have seen some of the possibilities of AI from China with a good example of being Seedance 2.0. That in my opinion is what the game changer is going to be about particularly is applied to television and movies. You no longer need to use expensive CGI companies to get the kind of special effects they want specialized in. I keep seeing this amazing technology develop and it’s literally putting people out of work in Hollywood.
I am somewhat skeptical about how well the IPO may go for SpaceX , to the point, will it live up to its hype and sustain its IPO price?
I keep thinking that we are going to see a sea change in the economic landscape in about 5 to 6 months and it’s going to impact the tech industry tremendously. I foresee many of these AI data plants never being built. If we look at what’s going on in Arizona from what is being said, there’s no way to justify the cost of the electricity by itself for an AI data center, not to mention the fact that water resources in Arizona are not that plentiful. They don’t have 3 to 4,000,000 gallons a day of water to waste on some facility like that.
I would not be surprised to see a number of these data centers that have been started abandoned in a few months because of the cost factor and the reason that resources will be strained and there’s no way for them to make any money on any of this .
I believe Microsoft is finding out that they’re firing people on the premise of AI, not from the actual ability of what they think it can do . So are they going to have to rehire some of these people?
All in all the next few months are going to tell the tale and I don’t think a lot of us are gonna like it.