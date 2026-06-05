Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

I see DD is reporting that some sort of MOU could be in the works. All it will take, he says, is Trump conceding Iranian control of Hormuz and stomping on the Israeli war on Lebanon. Is that a whiff of desperation I smell?

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
3h

Yes, the Dow Jones industrials gave up all the gains from yesterday even from the so-called good jobs report. I read Karl Denninger‘s analysis in the Market Ticker interesting that most of those jobs went to non-Americans. as usual, you have to dig into those usual reports to find out what’s really going on.

So according to Ed Dowd , and I totally agree with him, all of the tech companies trying to move into AI found out what some of us knew months and months ago that AI was not making any money and there was no path to making any serious money with it at least with the US model of how it was being done.

The Chinese figure this out and scaled back their definition of AI and how they were going to use it. Now if you’ve been on social media, you have seen some of the possibilities of AI from China with a good example of being Seedance 2.0. That in my opinion is what the game changer is going to be about particularly is applied to television and movies. You no longer need to use expensive CGI companies to get the kind of special effects they want specialized in. I keep seeing this amazing technology develop and it’s literally putting people out of work in Hollywood.

I am somewhat skeptical about how well the IPO may go for SpaceX , to the point, will it live up to its hype and sustain its IPO price?

I keep thinking that we are going to see a sea change in the economic landscape in about 5 to 6 months and it’s going to impact the tech industry tremendously. I foresee many of these AI data plants never being built. If we look at what’s going on in Arizona from what is being said, there’s no way to justify the cost of the electricity by itself for an AI data center, not to mention the fact that water resources in Arizona are not that plentiful. They don’t have 3 to 4,000,000 gallons a day of water to waste on some facility like that.

I would not be surprised to see a number of these data centers that have been started abandoned in a few months because of the cost factor and the reason that resources will be strained and there’s no way for them to make any money on any of this .

I believe Microsoft is finding out that they’re firing people on the premise of AI, not from the actual ability of what they think it can do . So are they going to have to rehire some of these people?

All in all the next few months are going to tell the tale and I don’t think a lot of us are gonna like it.

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