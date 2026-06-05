Instead of a Sean Foo transcript on economic matters, today we’ll feature Ed Dowd and items that he has retweeted. For the most part.

Is Trump thinking about the first American Five Year Plan? Is part of MAGA making America more like the PRC? Irony much? Will Trump’s plan be thought out any better than his war planning? Who will get rich(er)? What’s in it for the little people?

What’s my point with this long list of paste-ins? Only this. Trump is facing hurricane force headwinds going forward, but he’s still refusing to face the music in the Persian Gulf. In fact, the headwinds were apparent from the start of his second term or before, but he kept up the gaslighting and staked everything on shaking down the world while supporting Jewish Nationalist wars. All the chickens will be looking for some place to call home, where they can roost. The White House?

First Squawk @FirstSquawk 1h TRUMP: ALL BIG AI COS COMING TO WHITE HOUSE, MAYBE NEXT WEEK

What’s behind this? Maybe no pathway to profitability?

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 1h￼ Wow…this is a tell people. There is no path to profitability. They need to socialize losses. CNBC Tech ￼@CNBCtech Trump administration, OpenAI discussing possible government stake in the AI startup

￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 15h￼ The AI companies can’t IPO fast enough. The Wall Street Journal @WSJ 23h Arizona’s largest utility is proposing a 45% electricity-rate increase for data centers and a 14.5% hike for households. No one is happy.

Arizona? Never mind the electricity, what happens to the price of water? Somewhere it must be possible to place bets on how many of these AI data centers actually get built.

Think about this:

￼Negligible Capital @negligible_cap Jun 4￼ DeepSeek is becoming more popular among US enterprises as companies look for cheaper alternatives to Anthropic and OpenAI “DeepSeek takes top spot on ‘trending’ list as companies look for alternatives to OpenAI and Anthropic, spending tracker’s report says Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek took the top spot on a major US business spending index in June, surging as more companies swap out expensive American options like OpenAI and Anthropic in favour of more affordable alternatives.” Nothing to see here

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward Jun 4￼ More Private Credit redemptions…Blackstone sees 10% and gates it at 5%. CNBC @CNBC￼ Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its flagship Blackstone Private Credit (BCRED) fund following a spike in investor redemption requests, as fears over liquidity pressures rattled private markets. The asset management giant capped investor withdrawals from the $79 billion non-traded business development company at 5% of shares, after redemption requests hit 10% during the second quarter.

Bloomberg @business￼ The first sustained credit default cycle in years has begun, and losses will exceed market expectations, according to Pimco’s chief investment officer

￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward Jun 4￼ Basically AI models were subsidized to show adoption growth curves to raise capital. Then they needed to IPO so they changed pricing model to enhance S-1 filings to show a path to profitability. Now customers are pausing. Will it matter in the short term as Wall Street hypes into IPO window? . … we are discovering that this growth was heavily subsidized and now we have competitive issues to consider, ROI concerns, power constraints, higher build costs, customer hesitation at true cost to use and law of large numbers. Bloomberg @business￼ Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman says AI models are too expensive Nobody Special @JG_Nuke Jun 4￼ This! It’s also why revenue is now peaking due to tokenmaxxing sticker shock.

In fairness, Trump isn’t a faceless apparatchik—could it be that he’s a soulless billionaire psychopath in a suit?

The Burning Platform @angsoccmom Jun 4￼ https://theburningplatform.com/2026/06/03/bamboozled-once-again/… It’s interesting Sagan had the foresight to make this brilliant observation in 1995, well before it became readily provable here in this century of the bamboozle, where the banality of evil, inflicted upon the masses by faceless apparatchiks, at the behest of soulless billionaire psychopaths in suits, has turned a once vibrant republic into a dying totalitarian hollowed out husk of a nation. “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.” ― Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World “Narcissists are unstable and go through repeated cycles of self-destruction, with other people usually paying the heft of the price. They are aware of what they are doing to others — but they do not care. Narcissists tend to be divisive, vindictive, confrontational, aggressive, hate-filled, raging, incoherent, judgment-impaired, and irrational.” – Sam Vaknin, Malignant Self-Love

But in fairness to ourselves, how many of us had a real choice or voice in the matter?

Gotta luv this one. Don’t try it if you’re not a billionaire already and have made hefty political contributions.

George Noble @gnoble79 Jun 4￼ NVIDIA IS BUYING ITS OWN CHIPS AND CALLING IT REVENUE And your retirement account is secretly holding the bag. This scheme is literally straight out of the Enron playbook... In January 2026, a special purpose vehicle called Valor Compute Infrastructure was created with one purpose: Buy Nvidia’s chips so Nvidia could book the sale as revenue. Valor raised $5.4 billion and purchased over 100,000 of Nvidia’s GB200 GPUs. But $1.9 billion of that money came FROM Nvidia itself. …

TheTinMen @TheTinMenBlog￼ This is staggering – Of the 369,000 jobs the U.S. Labor Dept. says were created since last year, nearly all - 348,000 of them - went to women, and only 21,000 went to men. Basically, that means 94% of the net employment growth in the U.S. went to women. Ninety four percent!

It’ll all get revised, right?

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 1h￼ First Google, now Meta…Microsoft thinking about it. Two implications: 1) Former buyers of their stocks are now net sellers. 2) Implies debt financing is too expensive…after all the Private Credit market is effectively in a asset withdrawal period so effectively frozen. A large systematic bid to the market has not only disappeared but is now dumping supply on the market. First Squawk @FirstSquawk 1h META WEIGHS RAISING TENS OF BILLIONS IN NEW SHARE SALE: FT

Woops! Amazon, too.