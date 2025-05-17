Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

Mark Wauck
8h

I searched and searched but couldn't re-find two items that I'd wanted to include:

1. The "negotiations" in Istanbul were conducted without a translator. How? In Russian. I saw this from a Ukrainian source.

2. One of the claims by German political police made against AfD was that by criticizing Bill Gates the AfD was being anti-semitic. Weird.

Manul
6hEdited

Trump: Problem: “Palestinians are starving and Ukrainians and Russians are dying. “

Trump: Solution: We’ll keep providing Israel with bombs to destroy Gaza and those who survive the bombings will be deported to Libya. And we’ll keep providing intel and arms and advisors to Ukraine to attack Russia.

This is not a credible foreign policy. It is insanity. What will Trump’s position be next hour?

