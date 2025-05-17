The Anglo-Zionist controlled regime in the Imperial City on the Potomac keeps dragging America deeper into the moral mud of inhumanity. Trump is fronting for this obscenity, but We the People are being tarred. Please understand—”Libya” is not a country, and hasn’t been since the Anglo-Zionist regime under Obama/Biden/Clinton destroyed Libya in 2011. Just as, now, under Trump, Syria is no longer a country. Both Libya and Syria are simply war zones. Trump would simply strong arm one faction to go along with this depravity—it’s called “peace” in TrumpSpeak, but make no mistake about it. This will be bipartisan. Just as the earlier destruction of Libya and Syria were.

Drop Site @DropSiteNews￼ BREAKING: The Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate up to 1 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, according to a report by NBC News, citing five sources with knowledge of the effort, including two people they said with direct knowledge, and a former U.S. official. Key Details: ➤ The plan is being seriously considered and has been discussed with Libyan leadership. In exchange, the U.S. would potentially unfreeze billions of dollars in Libyan assets. ➤ Israel is aware of the discussions. Senior Hamas official, Dr. Basem Naim, said that Hamas was not aware of any discussions. No final agreement has been reached, NBC reports and the State Department and National Security Council declined comment. ➤ Libya, still divided between rival governments, is struggling with war and instability. The U.S. currently warns against travel due to “crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and armed conflict.” ➤ Plans include possible financial incentives like free housing or stipends to encourage voluntary departure—but it’s unclear how many Palestinians would agree. ➤ Transport options being considered include airlifts, sea routes, and land convoys, all of which pose major logistical hurdles. Gaza lacks an airport, and Israel may not permit overland travel to Egypt. ➤ The U.S. has also reportedly considered Syria under its new post-Assad leadership as a potential resettlement site. ➤ Trump previously said Palestinians would need to be relocated so the U.S. could “take over” and rebuild Gaza as a “Riviera of the Middle East.” He added: “I don’t think people should be going back to Gaza.” ➤ The proposal for ethnically cleansing Gaza has faced intense pushback from Arab allies and members of Congress.￼ 3:42 PM · May 16, 2025

Meanwhile, to little fanfare, Trump is restarting active war on Russia. The Global Hawk (below) is used by the US military to direct attacks on Russia—it represents direct US involvement in the war on Russia. I presume this is Trump “punishing” Putin for stiffing the joke ceasefire ploy Trump has been pushing. Trump has pretty much dropped the charade of being a mediator—although he seems not to understand that. What’s he’s done is to demand that Putin speak directly with him (Trump). That, with the resumption of Global Hawk flights, is not being a mediator—it’s being a party to the conflict, it’s taking a side.

The latest is that Trump is pulling the Vatican into his desperate ceasefire ploy. I continue to believe that this is a very bad idea for the Vatican, following on the absurd L14 embrace of Zelensky—L14, the first American pope, will end up looking like a Trump tool. Meanwhile, the Russians will talk and talk until the wrap the war up to their satisfaction:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ US Secretary of State Rubio held a telephone conversation with Lavrov. Rubio called from the Vatican after meeting with the new Pope and his secretary. Zelensky flew there from Poland today. He has a meeting with the new Pope tomorrow. A picture is emerging of the coordination of actions by the US and Russia. In addition to the Saudis and Türkiye, the Vatican is now involved in the process. Condottiero ￼ TG

Yesterday I featured a discussion between Steve Bannon and Jim Rickards which ended with a brief discussion of the war on Russia. The bottom line of the discussion was that Trump has no leverage over Putin. This is further evidence that Trump is not controlling this war and doesn’t answer to We the People—if that were the case he would have shut this war down already.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Nearly 1 year later, the American UAV RQ-4B Global Hawk is back to operating over the Black Sea. In June 2024, after a US-sponsored attack on civilians in Crimea (see replies) the Russian MoD threatened to shoot it down, what prompted the US to stop approaching Crimea.

Is Trump prepping for a post White House comic career? He’s back to threatening war around the world—some of the things he says are just obscene:

Suppressed News. @SuppressedNws ￼￼JUST IN: U.S President Trump: “People are starving. One of the things that one of the three great leaders that I saw two nights ago said to me, "Please help the people, the Palestinians' ... He said they're starving, and he meant it with his heart... So, I've already started working on that.” Video 5:53 PM · May 16, 2025

Margarita Simonyan @M_Simonyan￼ Donald Trump on Syrian leader Al-Sharaa: "'Great, young, attractive tough guy, very strong past." What's next? "Osama, nice beard. Good organizer. Great with planes." ￼0:05 / 0:16 11:11 AM · May 14, 2025

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ ￼￼Trump said that If he didn’t do that deal, China would have broken apart. If that really could break China, Trump would definitely never have agreed, considering that it [breaking China] is the US's number 1 goal. Video 7:45 AM · May 17, 2025

Megatron @Megatron_ron ￼ BREAKING: ￼￼Iran's Supreme Leader says Trump 'lied' about wanting peace. This comes after Trump announced that the U.S. had presented Iran with a nuclear deal proposal and said that Tehran 'needs to move fast or something bad will happen.'￼ 5:13 AM · May 17, 2025

Here’s a summary of the options Trump is offering to Iran—I believe this is a reasonable picture:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Trump doesn't leave many choices to Iran: • Dismantle its enrichment facilities/forget Nuclear weapon => US lift sanctions but Iran becomes militarily weaker • No change: Keep enrichment facilities, forget Nuclear weapon but US doesn't lift sanctions => US or Israel could bomb enrichment facilities • Make a Nuclear weapon, an Intercontinental vehicle, publicly test it => ? 11:16 AM · May 16, 2025

The Iranians continue to insist that giving up enrichment is a non-starter. The Russians called Trump’s bluff in Istanbul. Now the Iranians appear to be doing the same. Will Trump’s Anglo-Zionist masters demand war? Will Schryver, hopefully, injects a bit of reality into this:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 9h I note again that the Israelis haven't ventured anywhere near Iran since October 26, 2024. If (as many claimed) Iran's air defenses were all but annihilated, why hasn't the IAF made any follow-up visits? Quote ￼Will Schryver @imetatronink Oct 30, 2024 #TheImaginaryWar has become the most popular daydream cope in Israel in recent days. Of course, the claim that the IAF "destroyed Iran's long-range air defenses" is easy to prove: launch deep-penetrating airstrikes into Iran and let's see how it goes.

Commenter TomA offers a sobering analysis of the overall situation:

The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and a decade of misery followed. Then along came Putin and he needed 2 decades to rebuild Russia from the ashes. This could not have happened without the decade of misery. It had to get bad enough and become existential before the average Russian could be motivated to accept the necessary changes. The same is now true for both the US and Europe. We have to hit a hard bottom that lasts for years before meaningful change can occur. This used to be known as the "business cycle." The dollar's status as the world's reserve currency allowed politicians to endlessly spend beyond our means thereby postponing these corrections. Those chickens are now coming home to roost, and the longer it takes to crash, the lower and longer the bottom will be. Putin knows this better than anyone having lived it in the first person. Trump will continue to bluff until called. That is what happened in Turkey on Thursday. Bluff called.

The situation in Europe continues to deteriorate. If the EU tries to nullify elections in Poland—a country of 40 million—that would be a very big deal. It's difficult to imagine Poles sitting still for that, but … The Russia Hoax as a now virtually universal Anglo-Zionist political ploy: