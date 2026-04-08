Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
5h

Robert Barnes @barnes_law

22h￼

For the first time ever, a massive majority of Americans have a negative view of Israel. The future is here: Israel is a political pariah.

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Steghorn21
5h

It's amazing how fast this has altered. I give you a little vignette to show how times have changed: In October 2023, Congressman Brian Mast turned up in the House in his IDF uniform (yes, this guy served in a foreign army) in solidarity with the Zionists after the Hamas attack. I can't imagine him ever trying that again without suffering a massive amount of angry pushback. That's the kind of sea change we are seeing here.

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