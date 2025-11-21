Who’s running this country, anyway? Trump wants to hang Congressmen who remind military personnel that they shouldn’t obey illegal orders—like, no summary executions:

OK, Spokesgrrrl says he doesn’t REALLY want to execute them, it just sounds that way. In what other country does the regime have to deny the obvious meaning of the president’s words?

unusual_whales @unusual_whales 19h White House Speaker Leavitt right now: Donald Trump does not want to execute members of Congress

Meanwhile …

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Ex-spy Jonathan Pollard, US envoy Mike Huckabee held secret meeting at US Jerusalem embassy A U.S. ambassador just held a closed-door meeting inside the American embassy in Jerusalem with Jonathan Pollard, the man who stole some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence ever compromised and handed it to Israel. This is the same Pollard whose espionage exposed U.S. sources, blew collection programs across the Middle East, and forced multiple intelligence overhauls. The CIA has never minced words about the scale of the damage he caused, the US has NEVER fully recovered from the loss. Ambassador Mike Huckabee met him privately, off-schedule, without notifying Washington, and then let Pollard walk out and publicly accuse the CIA station of trying to sabotage him. Pollard claims he was there to offer “personal thanks.” He immediately used the meeting as a platform to demand that the U.S. purge its own intelligence officers from the embassy. A convicted spy lobbying an American ambassador from inside the embassy he once betrayed, and the White House didn’t even know it happened. If any diplomat met a Russian or Chinese spy like this, it would be a national scandal. But somehow doing it with an Israeli spy is treated as normal. This is reckless, humiliating, and dangerous, and it shows exactly how captured U.S. policy toward Israel has become. 2:32 PM · Nov 20, 2025

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Just trying to stress how INSANE THIS IS. A convicted SPY is advising Trump on his appointments, the Central INTELLIGENCE Agency, and how to staff the embassy. I guess a spy would know better than anyone. Secondly, the White House DID NOT KNOW about the AMBASSADOR to ISRAEL meeting with a man who SPIED on AMERICA FOR ISRAEL!!! First a terrorist in the White House now a spy in the embassy. What is going on?!?!

