Whereas previously there were seven fronts in the war for Jewish Supremacy or Dominance in the Middle East, Netanyahu has taken to proclaiming an 8th Front. That would be America, because America is the media capital of the world. First a bit of background.

Orthodox Zionist doctrine holds that Israel can only be safe if Jews dominate the Middle East to the extent that everyone else is afraid to voice any criticism of being dominated. That’s also known as the “bomb the sh*t out of them until they’re afraid to make a peep” doctrine.That’s a tough one, though, because Jews are a small minority in the Middle East and, as recent events have made painfully clear, Israel is pretty much powerless without American support on a previously unimagined scale—a scale has to be hidden from the American people. To maintain this state of affairs that means that Jewish Supremacists must dominate America, to keep the flow of weapons and munitions and intel flowing.

Previously this happy—for Jewish Supremacists—arrangement was maintained by buying off American politicians. However, with the rise of alternative media as the main source of news for Americans—as opposed to the Jewish dominated MSM—Americans have been gaining access to the truth about Israel and even about America. That’s an alarming development for Jewish Supremacists. Something had to be done, but what? Max Blumenthal frames the issue and provides the answer:

Max Blumenthal: [What Zionists] face is a political tsunami in the United States, and they have no way of holding it back. And that's why, in the wake of Kirk's death, and in the days before his death, some of these Zionist Money Men have started a full on takeover campaign of the US Media, which we can talk about. It's like a full court press in the United States. Netanyahu had been waging a Seven Front War in the region, and now the United States has become the 8th Front. And they wanna prevent anyone from being able to express themselves anywhere in the digital online ecosystem by just buying it all.

Max also retweeted this, to flesh that out:

GenXGirl @GenXGirl1994￼ Israel’s 8th Front War is on America - Buy media platforms - Buy social media influencers - Flood social media with propaganda - Pit right versus left - Fine platforms into censorship compliance - Silence & arrest dissenting voices - Make America Subservient Again

The previous moves to establish a harsh censorship regime over American institutions of higher education, bolstered by a purge of suspect federal bureaucrats had proved insufficient. That tsunami was proving irresistible, and even Trump’s faith advisor couldn’t stem it. Thus the solution to the alt media tsunami of truth: Buy all the media. Simple, if you have the money.

As it happens, says the JPost …

From tech titans to outspoken advocates, Jewish billionaires have seen both their wealth and influence soar to new heights in 2025. Some have stepped into the spotlight with public battles over antisemitism and unwavering defense of Israel, while others have chosen quieter paths, strengthening Jewish life and Israeli innovation through philanthropy and investment.

Philanthropy and investment? That’s code for buying up media companies and installing your Zionist flunkies, getting control over the algorithms. Leading the way has been Larry Ellison:

Larry Ellison, New York-born Jewish co-founder of multinational technology company Oracle, is also a philanthropist to Jewish causes, including large contributions to the Friends of the IDF and the city of Sderot. Ellison, who never finished college and who co-founded Software Development Laboratories (which later became Oracle) with $1,200 of his own money at age 33, eclipsed Elon Musk as the world’s richest man in September after his net worth soared by some $101b. in a single day, due to the success of the company he founded.

He’s been philanthropically busy of late:

That “Trump Supporting” bit is just putting the punch line out front. Trump is simply the tool. Ellison is a hardcore supporter of Jewish Supremacy. Anyway, here’s what he’s been up to, per the article:

Key Point Summary – Larry Ellison media takeover Oracle founder Larry Ellison already owns stakes in CBS and Paramount

Now targeting CNN, HBO, and a major TikTok share in new mega-deals

Ellison and son David merged Paramount with Skydance to form powerhouse

Plans include moving CBS News rightward, hiring conservative voices

Rumored $80B bid for Warner Bros. Discovery could reshape Hollywood

Ellison’s Trump ties raise fears of Fox News–style influence

Analysts warn U.S. democracy may face new polarization risks

And speaking of TikTok:

C’mon—you didn’t really think the jihad against TikTok was to protect you from the Chicoms, did you? TikTok was ground zero for obtaining true information about the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

We’ll end this by quoting a substantial portion of Alastair Crooke’s latest article which sets out what’s at stake for Jewish Nationalists. Crooke also talks about how the Jewish Nationalists are dragging Americans down into their nihilist cesspool:

The genie of ‘Israeli First’ dominance is out of the bottle￼ Netanyahu will soon find that Israel has lost America – and the rest of the world, too. ‘Gaza is on fire; the Jewish state will not relent’, Israeli Defence Minister Katz excitedly proclaims: “The IDF is striking with an Iron fist at terrorist infrastructure”. In fact, over recent weeks Israel has struck at ‘infrastructure’ in West Bank, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Tunisia – besides Gaza. The so-called ‘Rules-Based Order’ blueprint (if it ever truly existed beyond narrative) has been ripped up in favour of violent Zionism: Genocide, sneak attacks under the guise of on-going peace negotiations, assassinations, and the de-capitation of political leaderships. It is war without limits; without rules; without law; and in complete disdain for the UN Charter. Ethical boundaries, more particularly, are dismissed as mere ‘moral relativism’. Something profound is re-shaping Israeli foreign policy. The transformation needs to be understood as a U-turn within the very core of Zionist thinking (a journey from Ben Gurion to Kahane), as Yossi Klein has written. Israel’s strategy from past decades continues to rest on the hope of achieving some literal Chimeric transformative ‘de-radicalisation’ of both Palestinians and of the Region, writ large – a de-radicalisation that will make ‘Israel safe’. This has been the ‘holy grail’ objective for Zionists since Israel was first founded. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer claims that such radical mutation in consciousness will only come from the bombing of opponents into utter submission. (The lesson which he draws from WWII). One aspect – Israel’s foreign policy – then is clear: It is the ‘War of the Jungle’. But there is another aspect; one perhaps more troubling: These norms and ethical principles that Israel openly seeks to tear apart are, in the last resort, American proclaimed norms and values. Strikingly, the U.S. has abandoned its traditional ethos when it comes to Israel. And rather than criticize or seek to limit Israel’s use of such norm-busting military actions, the Trump Administration emulates them – sneak attacks under the guise of talking peace, de-capitation attempts, and striking with missiles at unknown vessels off Venezuela, vaporizing the crew. The U.S. is doing this openly – thumbing its nose, like Israel, at international law and conventions. It does appear that key components of the U.S. Establishment increasingly favour the military strategies of Israel and even are shifting from the moral ethos of a ‘Just War’, shall we say, to one closer to the Hebraic ethos of ‘Amalek’. It amounts to updating western moral ‘software’ with the alternative ‘justice’ of absolute war. Does the Israel state have a future? Israel is now carrying out a second Nakba in Gaza and the West Bank, with Jewish society remaining trapped in repression and denial – just as it was back in 1948. Israeli Historian, Ilan Pappe wrote in 2006 in his seminal work on the 1948 Nakba the fundamental importance of “retrieving [the events of 1948] from oblivion”: Once the decision was taken [on 10 March 1948], it took six months to complete the mission. When it was over, more than half of Palestine’s native population, close to 800,000 people, had been uprooted, 531 villages … destroyed, and eleven urban neighbourhoods emptied of their inhabitants. The plan … and above all its systematic implementation in the following months, was a clear-cut case of an ethnic cleansing operation, regarded under international law today as a crime against humanity … The story of 1948 is not complicated … It is the simple but horrific story of the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, a crime against humanity that Israel has wanted to deny and cause the world to forget. Retrieving it from oblivion is incumbent upon us, not just as a greatly overdue act of historiographical reconstruction or professional duty; it is … a moral decision, the very first step we must take if we ever want reconciliation to have a chance. I wrote recently how Israeli film-maker Neta Shoshani’s controversial documentary about the 1948 Nakba showed Israeli ethical and legal boundaries to have been erased in a bout of bloodletting and rape. The absolute loss of ethos (there was no accounting or justice), Shoshani says, imperilled the then-legitimacy of the State founding project. Repeated a second time – the current war – she warns, “could be the one That Ends Israel”. Shoshani’s comments hint at the trauma felt by secular liberal Jews at witnessing the norms and lifestyle of their largely secular-liberal society upended by the swivel towards the militaristic and eschatological objectives of the Israeli Right. Finance Minister Smotrich declared recently that the Jewish people are experiencing “the process of redemption and the return of the divine presence to Zion – as they engage in the ‘conquest of the land’”.

Yeah, that last bit is striking. I have no idea whether Smotrich actually believes in God, or simply believes—like large numbers of fanatical Zionists—in being Jewish. Whatever the case, he is openly invoking the mythical Biblical account of the “conquest of the land.” While that conquest narrative from the Book of Joshua never actually happened, Smotrich and the rest of the Jewish Nationalists aim to literally reenact a genocide very like the fictional narrative from the Israelite scriptures.

