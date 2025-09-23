Meaning In History

susan mullen
4h

Current US Ambassador to France is Charles Kushner, convicted felon pardoned by Trump and father of Jared Kushner. In Aug. 2025 Wall St. Journal published Ambassador Kushner's personal letter to Macron complaining about anti-Semitism in France. Macron responded by recalling France's US Ambassador. 9/21/25, CBS News: "French President Emmanuel Macron said it was out of line for Charles Kushner, the U.S. ambassador to France and the father of President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, to publicly accuse him of taking insufficient action to combat antisemitism, and for him to link France's foreign policy positions to domestic incidents of violence against Jews in France....

In an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan on Thursday in Paris, Macron called Kushner's criticism a "mistake" and an "unacceptable statement for somebody who is supposed to be a diplomat."...

France's foreign ministry summoned the ambassador last month in a formal rebuke. The French ministry said Kushner's claims "run counter to international law," citing the "obligation not to interfere in the internal affairs of states" in the 1961 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations."...

"Macron calls U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner's criticism of France "unacceptable" for diplomat," CBS News, 9/21/25...https://www.cbsnews.com/news/emmanuel-macron-interview-charles-kushner-face-the-nation-09-21-2025/

dissonant1
3h

Good thing we have freedom of the press in this country, not like the ChiComs! /s. Just out of curiosity, though, I wonder what "In Pravda there is no news, in Izvestya there is no truth" translates to in Hebrew.

This is a great post because in exposing the motives of the Zionists in their acquisitions, it invalidates the political legitimacy of the media they are acquiring. THIS is what a free press should do and be and must be about. Thanks, Mark!

