I’ve done a partial and highly edited transcript—with comments—of Glenn Diesen’s interview with Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick, co-authors of the new book on Israel’s Lobby. My purpose is to alert readers to what may be subtexts, if you will, in the book. I haven’t read the book, I’ve just listened to an hour and a half of interviews with Clifton and Lustick. I’m not trying to discourage anyone from reading the book—in fact, I’m quite sure many will derive benefit from it. However, it is helpful to understand that the authors, who are clearly very liberal (progressive?) are writing from a specific point of view:

Eli Clifton is an investigative journalist who focuses on money in politics and US foreign policy. He is a cofounder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft where he serves as a senior adviser. His work has appeared in The Guardian, The Nation, The Intercept, The South China Morning Post, LobeLog, Salon, HuffPost, The Daily Beast, Slate, Gawker, Foreign Policy, and Responsible Statecraft.



Ian S. Lustick is the Bess W. Heyman Chair, Emeritus, in the Political Science Department of the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the Carter administration as the State Department’s expert on Israel-Palestine affairs and subsequently became a regular consultant with American administrations on US foreign policy and national security affairs. He is a founder and past President of the Association for Israel Studies and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

So, for example, my impression has been that the authors are very much concerned about damage to the Jewish brand. That’s understandable, but not so understandable are some of the ahistorical assertions that I’ll be pointing out. Decide for yourselves. One way or another, publication of the book is an important event and does advance the interests of public debate about a great moral issue of our day.

Eli Clifton & Ian Lustick: Israel’s Lobby - America in the Grip of a Foreign Power Diesen: We are joined today by Eli Clifton and Ian Lustik to discuss their new book, Israel’s Lobby. You argue that Israel’s Lobby is like no other. What makes it different from other lobbies, given that the US has many powerful lobbies? Lutnick: Lobbies are very common as you noted in the United States. The whole country was based on a constitution which imagined that every interest in the country would mobilize on behalf of its own particular desires. Every faction would therefore counterbalance the influence of the other faction opposed to it and that would give a certain equilibrium to American politics. What makes Israel’s Lobby so unusual is, first, that it’s a foreign policy lobby and very few foreign policy lobbies are of enough interest to Americans to matter very much in American politics. Israel’s Lobby is one of the only foreign policy lobbies to actually matter. It matters more because most people don’t care about foreign policy. So if a congressman or a president is pressured by the Israel Lobby to do something in foreign policy that they otherwise wouldn’t want to do, they do it because their constituents won’t reward them for standing up to the Israel Lobby. Traditionally, most constituents just don’t care, so politicians know they’re going to get punished severely by the Israel Lobby if they don’t toe the line. And that is why the Lobby’s been so successful. This was anticipated by George Washington in his farewell address when he warned that if there was a passionate attachment between one faction in America to a foreign country that would distort all of American foreign policy there would no be no countervailing power standing against it domestically and politicians would cave to its influence.

— To be clear, The Israel Lobby isn’t a “foreign policy lobby.” It’s a Jewish Nationalist lobby—as Lutnick implicitly recognizes with his reference to “a passionate attachment … to a foreign country.” In actuality, of course, it’s a passionate attachment to an ethno-religious identity group. That passionate attachment to Israel just may have a certain amount of explanatory power with regard to Lutnick’s professional career.

Diesen: Israel is a fairly small country. How did it become so powerful in the United States? — Again to be clear. “Israel” isn’t powerful in the United States. Jewish Nationalists wield extreme influence in the United States, normally on behalf of Israel. Jewish Nationalist influence in the US was powerful before Israel was a national state. Lutnick: This started in the 50s with operations by the Israeli Foreign Ministry to gain influence in the United States and counterbalance anti-Zionist sentiments that existed in the State Department under the Eisenhower administration. that anticipated that an ideologically committed Jewish state with revanchist irredentist ambitions would destabilize the region and interfere with American ambitions to counter Soviet influence. So it goes back to the early 50s. But what happened was that supporters of Israel who were also very active in support of the Zionist movement before the creation of of the state organized themselves with Israeli help and became what we now know of as as the Israel Lobby, with its core as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), though it went by a different name early on. They took full advantage of the fact that most Americans don’t care and they became extremely well organized. They could go to politicians from Montana or Kansas or North Dakota and say, “Look, we want you to support what we are saying about the Middle East, even though the president may not like it. If you do support it, we will support you. But if you don’t support us, we will organize a primary against you and it will only take a little money in your district. And nobody cares in your district or in your state about this issue. So if you defy us, you’re not going to gain anything. And if you acquiesce, you’re going to win.”

— The Zionist project would never have been able to set up the state of Israel if Jewish Nationalist organizations had not been very influential before the 1950s.

So it’s dedication, it’s money, it’s alliances within the Jewish community—and outside the Jewish community with Christian evangelicals. It’s the structure of American politics--thoroughly exploited--that explains the rise and consolidation of the power of the Israel Lobby. Now, there’s something interesting here, which is that the Lobby’s strength and its ability to exert influence for the first several decades of its existence relied on foreign policy being a low salience issue and on at least nominally pro-Israel sentiments within the electorate. That gave it a lot of leeway in terms of what it could ask for from politicians. Clifton: But around 2000, with the death of the Oslo Accords, heading into the Global War On Terror, you start to see pretty steady but slow decline in pro-Israel sentiment within the electorate in the United States. Not enough to really swing elections, not enough to make it a high enough salience issue that it’s swinging votes, but you start to see a trend emerge. And I think something pretty interesting happens that as that moment builds with 2010 with the the Citizens United and Speech Now court decisions that open the floodgates into our campaign finance system, it allowed a small group of people, to have a great deal of influence within our political system that they had previously been denied. And through that mechanism you see The Lobby take on a new life at the top of the campaign finance ecosystem, driven by an increasingly small group of people with really right-ward views about Israel, very much in line with the LIKUD governments in Israel. Uh, and in sense a more radical set of views being expressed both in Israel and via The Lobby in the United States. They’re able to effectively have a strangle hold on the campaign finance of elections and on members of Congress and, again, that threat of a primary being staged against them that they might not be able to afford to counter.

— The Lobby developed a disproportionate influence over the GOP for these reasons. The GOP voter base—including many “independents”—is aligned on socially conservative views in general. The GOP money base is not—it’s largely made up of wealthy libertarians who are largely interested in conserving their wealth and not, by and large, in advancing social conservative causes. The Lobby couldn’t care less about social conservative causes as long as social conservative politicians voted the right way on the one issue that The Lobby cares about.

Lutnick: What we do in the book that goes a little bit beyond that is focus on not only how American interests abroad are compromised, but how and why The Lobby’s influence is compromising American freedoms at home. As Eli noted there’s been a diffuse sentiment in the United States that Israel is a good thing: it’s a heroic response of Jews to the Holocaust. There’s a kind of cultural affinity between Christian America thinking of itself as a kind of chosen exceptional people and the Jewish people and their covenantal relationship. There’s all of these cultural psychological elements that are soft but have had a certain influence. They thrived when Israel was a kind of social democratic, reasonable country--what, in American terms, could have been a kind of blue state like Connecticut or Rhode Island. But in the 70s and 80s Israel became what in American terms is a purple state--back and forth between right-wing and centrist left-wing governments. But now for the last two decades or more, Israel has been a deeply red state like Idaho in America, or Oklahoma. It’s become very extreme. And that has had a tremendous impact on The Lobby because The Lobby can no longer defend the extreme policies that the current Israeli government promotes. Whether it’s settlement or support for violent settlers or it’s a war in Gaza, it’s genocide, whether it’s an attack on Iran, displacement of a million people in Lebanon, The Lobby doesn’t even try to defend it. And yet they still demand of the American government that there be “no daylight” between the United States and Israel. Well, having “no daylight” between you and a reasonable country is one thing, but having no daylight between you and and a crazy country which, using an Israeli definition of crazy, raises the costs.

— Two points. Israel was never a “reasonable country” like Connecticut or Rhode Island. The entire Zionist project was based on and explicitly envisioned—as evidenced by the writings of its founders—ethnic cleansing up to and including genocide. As evidenced by the Nakba, which wasn’t a coincidence. This passage is Lutnick in denial. Additionally, the equation of conservative “Red” states to the genocidal ethno-centrism of Israel offers an interesting insight into liberal Jewish lack of fellow feeling for a large portion of Americans. Not long ago Max Blumenthal also addressed the issue of Christian support for Zionism. Max made the distinction between Catholicism, which he maintained lacks that doctrinal support, and Protestantism which is more open to Zionism. For various reasons. Without getting into the details, the point remains that America and Christianity are more complex than Lutnick’s somewhat cartoonish views.

Clifton: This has had two major consequences for The Lobby. Ian just touched on one of them, which is that they no longer try to defend Israel’s policies so much. Instead, they try to shut down debate, smear people who criticize Israel. And they’ve actually gone beyond that now. They’re trying to use the powers of the state here to silence voices who are critical of Israel, be it through withholding grant funds to universities or by deporting green card holders who are critical of Israel. But there is another thing that’s happened which is certainly a negative consequence for The Lobby. Israel has shifted to the Right. The Lobby has found itself in a very uncomfortable position and I think it came to a head during the Obama’s second term with the Iran nuclear deal, when The Lobby found themselves having to take sides against a popular Democratic president’s signature foreign policy initiative. Ultimately they were not able to bring Democrats along with them with the JCPOA. What that really meant for them wasn’t just a very embarrassing loss. It also cemented the perception that The Lobby had become partisan, which is something they had really avoided since their inception. And certainly they had succeeded to a large degree in avoiding entering into partisan battles and into partisan politics up until that point. But after that you see them spin up a super PAC. They get involved in elections. Something fundamentally changes for AIPAC, which is the central and the biggest group within Israel’s Lobby. Previously, at their the annual conferences, they would get Democrats and Republicans to speak. That comes to an end. so that really I think was a major reputational hit because The Lobby’s able to project their power, their ability to project that you can’t challenge them, their ability to project that they had this broad bipartisan consensus again as we discussed earlier on some issues that historically had been pretty low salience for voters fell apart with the JCPOA and they have not been able to regain their partisan bipartisan credentials. Lutnick: The Lobby has had to shift from grassroots support to relying on vast amounts of money donated and controlled by a very small number of extremely ideologically committed right-wing billionaires. And that’s one of the things we go into in great detail in the book--the money trail. That shift is linked to Israel becoming so extreme that The Lobby can’t rely on mass support--whether it’s in the Jewish community or, now, increasingly even in the evangelical community--to support its activities. So more and more of the power is concentrated in the hands of a small group of ultra wealthy people.

— Lutnick stresses his “small group of billionaires” narrative, but I’m skeptical of that narrative. There’s no doubt that the Jewish community is increasingly split on the issue of genocide, but is there something magical about being a Jewish billionaire that makes you support genocide? Or destruction of Iran? There were plenty of wealthy Jewish backers of Obama—where are they now? Where are their anti-genocide organizations. I would argue that support for a Jewish state remains strong, even among liberal Jews, and that outright anti-Zionism remains a minority—albeit a growing minority—view.

Clifton: The cracks in the evangelical community are very serious for the Israeli government, not just The Lobby. This is the group that was supposed to be the voters where this was a high salience issue, although the polling doesn’t really support that. Suggesting that they were the ones who actually went to the polls and voted down the line for candidates who were pro-Israel. They’re starting to see cracks in that, as well--mostly in in the aftermath of the genocide in Gaza. The Lobby had wanted us to believe Evangelicals would never break with Israel. In part Evangelicals are offended by the the the slaughter of civilians in Gaza. I think it’s also because of Israel’s mistreatment of Christians--be they in Gaza, in the West Bank, in East Jerusalem, or in Lebanon. This has set off a five alarm fire with the Israeli government because, for the very first time, we see them now spending significant sums of money directed from Israel to people inside the United States to run publicity campaigns targeting Evangelical voters. These people are filing under the Foreign Agent Registration Act, something we’ve very rarely seen with Israel before. So I think there is some desperation.

— Clifton hits on what could be an important point. Many Evangelicals who supported Israel are somewhat low-info folk. Not knowing much about history they never imagined Jews committing genocide—or being mean to Christians and enjoying it. My guess is that much of the support for Israel has been driven by concern over Islamic intolerance, which has always been a major theme of The Lobby. Learning about Jewish intolerance came as a shock to many of these people.

Diesen: Just two follow-up question. Why do you describe Israel as a “crazy state”? Lutnick: I’ll deal with the “crazy”. The chapter about Israel is called “Israel is a crazy state.” It uses the definition of the word crazy that was advanced in the early 1970s by Israel’s leading public policy authority. He wrote a book called Crazy States in which he said that Nazi Germany, all of the Arab states, and the PLO should be considered either crazy or becoming crazy. Not because they were irrational, but because their goals were so grandiose, so extreme. And the ruthlessness--they were willing to use any means to achieve those goals. That meant they were crazy. What marks you as crazy is how extreme and how ruthless and how self-righteous you are--how imperturbable you are to any criticism. In that chapter of our book we maintain that Israel has come to fit the mold of a “crazy state”. That book was written in order to tell the West and Israelis that any means could be used to thwart or destroy a state that is crazy. He was trying to justify preventive war, subversion, all kinds of other delegitimization of all the states who were Israel’s enemies. What’s ironic and kind of amazing is that decades later his definition works more on Israel than for almost any other country in the world. Clifton: The tension that I think is really worth calling attention to is the tension between public opinion and the political parties--certainly within the Democratic party and, increasingly, so in the Republican party. I think the money explains that to a significant degree. Something like two-thirds of Democratic voters say that they want to see a a complete draw-down of US aid to Israel. But we are not yet seeing a meaningful change in policy. We did have a majority of House Democrats voting to cut aid, but they did so knowing that they were not going to win that vote. It is really interesting to look for where that breaking point might be where politicians realize that the pressures that they are feeling from their constituents actually are going to have to lead to meaningful policy change. We are not there yet. The best explanation for why we have that large gap is the money that The Lobby is able to shovel into elections. And the numbers are pretty staggering. Nine bilionaires since 2012 have put over $1.7 billion dollars. All of these individuals speak about Israel as being the primary reason for their political engagement. Just this cycle, we saw something like $30 million from the United Democracy Project, AIPAC Super PAC, trying to influence the outcome of just one Democratic primary election for the Senate in Michigan. Pro-Israel super PACs in this cycle alone have raised $168 million. They’ve spent $153 million. And we’re not even done with the primaries yet! By the time we we have the elections in November, it’s entirely possible that they will raise and spend a quarter of a billion dollars. The point is that they are bringing unprecedented amounts of money. We haven’t reached the breaking point yet, but I think it’s probably going to be happening in the next two to four years. Diesen: Within this framework you see people looking at where does the money come from? Who’s corrupting the politicians? It’s probably one of the reasons why more people are looking towards Israel as one of the variables corrupting the US. My concern would be that once you start looking for where the wealth that corrupts politics comes from, suddenly you would switch from, ‘Yeah, the Israelis are corrupting US policy’ to ‘The Jews are running America.’ The Israel Lobby likes to conflate Israel with Jews. Clifton: Well, that’s something we really try to emphasize in the book--that is an anti-semitic trope, to suggest that Jews all prioritize Israel, a foreign country, when they vote. It is an anti-semitic trope to suggest that Jews inherently have dual loyalties. The biggest propagator of that trope is the Israel Lobby because this is probably one of the last arguments they can try to make, which is just to lean in on an anti-Semitic argument and say that any criticism of them is a criticism of all Jewish Americans. It’s objectively and demonstrably false. When you look at how Jews vote, Jewish Americans, Israel is a low salience issue. Also, Jewish American voters have not shifted to the right. They have not started to vote Republican. Jews are one of the most consistently Democratic voting blocks within our country. Jews have not moved, even as most people would say that the Republican party has become the more pro-Israel of the two political parties. Lutnick: Eli and I are Jewish, and that is representative of what we now see in polls. Most Jews who are not only critical of the current government of Israel, Netanyahu, reject Zionism in the forms that it has taken. So it is a canard to talk about a Jewish lobby even though the overwhelming majority of these large large donors that we’re talking about are Jewish. Now that is not a good look for Jews. But that bad look of a small number of extremely wealthy Jews manipulating things from behind the scenes is a function, as we’ve said, of the change in American electoral laws. But the change in Israel, whose policies are so far to the right that it cannot get support from the masses of Jews, only from a small group of extremely right-wing bilionaires and some of their other supporters.

— Am I missing something? I’m aware of some Jews speaking out, but I’m not aware of “the masses of Jews” doing something about that “small group”.

Now, another way that we go into this in the book is to talk about the the engineering of accusations of anti-semitism that The Lobby has endorsed in order to avoid having to talk or defend talk about or defend Israeli policies. And the key element in this campaign that The Lobby has been using for decades supported by the Israel government is to define anti-semitism so broadly that they include just about any criticism of Israel that they’ll be able to treat Israel as what they call the collective Jew. So then any criticism of Israel as the collective Jew is an attack on all Jews. We, on the other hand, believe that our analysis clearly separates between real anti-semitism and criticism of Israel that can help thwart the actual threat of rising anti-semitism. A threat that doesn’t come about because of October 7th because of the attack of Hamas on Israelis. It comes about as a result of October 8th--the enormous blasphemous overreaction of the Israeli military on the on civilization itself in the Gaza Strip. And that’s what has produced this upsurge of anti-semitism because Israel claims it’s acting in the name of the Jewish people. Clifton: Something that is really important here is that there are political and cultural sensitivities here. People are often afraid to talk about these issues out of fear that they will be accused of being anti-semitic. That silencing is intentional and refusing to have this conversation does an enormous disservice and actually seeds much of this ground to a combination of anti-semites and Israel’s Lobby that both want to propagate the anti-semitic tropes as well as the notion that any criticism of Israel is anti-semitic. More people need to be out there challenging these notions. Not to do so once again is to really give a dangerous amount of ground both to anti-semmites as well as to those who want to conflate Israel with all Jews. There’s a small group of people here who are willing to use their own money, not just for lobbying or to influence elections, but to try to weaponize the state in the service of cracking down and stifling criticism of Israel. What is actually going on now is an attack to suppress discussion about Israel. We also see that these pressures on American society are felt inside the Jewish community itself. Just look at almost any synagogue that’s not orthodox and you will see a tremendous split between those who are still trying to go along with the Israel Lobby’s line that Israel is our answer to the Holocaust, and more and more of the Jews in those congregations who can’t stomach what they’re seeing on television. So the result is that in congregation after congregation, reform, conservative, reconstructionist, rabbis can’t even talk about Israel because it divides their congregation so deeply.

— Again, the wording here suggests that those Jews who still toe the Lobby line are not just a small group—even if they are more embattled than before. My impression is that there is an element of refraining from airing dirty laundry going on.

Diesen: You argue in terms of whether it’s possible to move forward with the crisis in the Middle East, especially the Palestinian issue. After decades of the settlements and territorial expansion you argue that the two-state framework is increasingly unfeasible. But beyond apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and genocide, what are the options now, given that the solution is undermined? Lutnick: There is no such thing as a two-state solution anymore. Israel is not going to withdraw from any territories that would make a Palestinian state possible. But that doesn’t mean that there can’t be a better future than there is today. But you are starting out with an Israeli version of apartheid. The question therefore becomes, how do you change a regime that excludes half the population from democracy? Critics of ours have frequently used this which is to say that unless you can put out forward a clear pathway forward to an alternative to the two-state solution then the obvious direction that US policy should go is continuing to sustain the same status quo policies of supporting Israel through whatever process it’s going through. I really reject that because it is not necessarily our job to lay out the specific solution to Israel’s decision to occupy the West Bank, to reoccupy Gaza, to fight wars with its neighbors. This is something that can only really be answered by the Israelis and the Palestinians and others in the region. And we need to ask, does our support mak it more likely that there will be some sort of a solution? And I would argue that it actually stifles solutions that may come along sooner rather than later were the United States to step back a little bit from being the supposed source of these solutions.

— Hmmm.