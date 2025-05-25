A DVE is a Domestic Violent Extremist. If you were opposed to being part of a medical experiment using gene therapy meds (aka “vaccines”) during the Covid Hoax, or if you opposed mask mandates, then you just might be a DVE. It kinda depends. There’s a very good article at Zerohedge that covers this in some detail:

However, to be completely fair to people who did constitutionally unforgivable things, those types of positions were considered to be indicators of a tendency, rather than a definitive diagnosis—as it were. In other words, the idea seems to have been that if you were resistant to being a guinea pig for a gene therapy trial or thought wearing masks was unscientific (at best) then you might develop into a DVE. As such, it would be worth the government’s while to keep an eye on you and find out more about you—and then come to a definitive diagnosis if they thought that more intrusive investigative measures were called for:

Catherine Herridge, one of the journalists who obtained the records, notes “The designation created an “articulable purpose” for FBI or other government agents to open an “assessment” of individuals.”￼ A former FBI agent told Herridge that this “is often the first step toward a formal investigation.”

I don’t think I’ll bother with a FOIA, but it does make one wonder. We’re talking about people being monitored for their thoughts. God only knows what the FBI is doing with regard to people who voice the opinion that Russia is acting in self defense. Or that Israel is committing genocide. Or that Americans are entitled to freely express all sorts of opinions.

I highly recommend the article, but I also highly recommend this intelligent interview with Tulsi Gabbard on the same topic—as well as the matter of people like herself who were put on the TSA watch list for criticizing the Biden regime.