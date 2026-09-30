Meaning In History

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The Elder of Vicksburg's avatar
The Elder of Vicksburg
Sep 30

I am not and have never been what one might call a “patriotic american”. I’ve always been suspect of american claims of virtue. but the sheer volume of terror and chaos that this … it’s not a nation. entity? has unleashed on the world and even more horrifying, the founding populations, makes the mind reel. utterly unfixable and irreformable.

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awildgoose
Sep 30

Speaking of Europe, here is a barrage of degeneracy from this year's Paris "Fashion" Show:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/how-do-you-say-what-actual-fk-french

Meanwhile, thoughtful displays of Jesus and Mary may be found in a recently opened Tehran metro station:

https://spiritdaily.org/blog/86885-2/

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