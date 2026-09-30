No, the two stories aren’t connected, although one never knows. After all, we are talking about people who aerosolized a very deadly virus. That strikes me as really stupid just as a matter of principle.

The Ebola story comes from the released Fauci diaries.

Fauci diary reveals alarm that U.S. had aerosolized Ebola virus: ‘Never should have been done’ Newly released memos reveal Dr. Anthony Fauci’s private alarm over Army biodefense experiments with Ebola and their results, which he worried would erode public trust in vaccines. His concern predated the COVID lockdown by almost four years. Ebola is not only deadly, but reports show a death rate 50 times that of COVID. Dr. Anthony Fauci privately sounded the alarm when he learned the U.S. Army had conducted an experiment a decade ago that aerosolized the lethal Ebola virus, which is not normally transmitted by air, and then shared the results publicly amid an ongoing outbreak in Africa, according to diary entries obtained by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul. The then-top scientist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease was particularly concerned in 2016 that the Army medical research arm’s experiment seemed to show that exposure to aerosolized Ebola caused more damaging effects in subjects that had been vaccinated. This was almost four years before he championed shutting down the U.S. economy and social life over the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Fauci wrote he believed such research should be kept secret, preferably classified, so that it didn’t undermine public confidence in vaccination in the African countries suffering an outbreak of the virus. …

We all know by now the potential pitfalls in Trump’s penchant for appointing former Fox hosts to influential positions. I picked this up from Zerohedge, but the initial reporting appears to have come from the WSJ:

The Mystery Man Shadowing Kimberly Guilfoyle as She Pushes Deals Across Europe Christos Marafatsos works as an energy lobbyist while also closely advising the U.S. ambassador to Greece

Here’s the part that caught a lot of attention:

Per the WSJ:

Some Greek officials say they are happy their country, often overlooked in Washington, has the attention of an ambassador who can easily reach the U.S. president. They are also fearful of getting on her bad side. In March, at a dinner in Athens attended by Greek and U.S. officials, Guilfoyle got into an argument with Greece’s energy minister, Stavros Papastavrou, in front of the other guests. Referring to the impending collapse of the Romanian government, Guilfoyle told the group, “We can do that to any country we want. We can do that here,” according to a person who attended the dinner and others who were told about it. The conversation became heated, with Papastavrou retorting that the U.S. couldn’t replace the government of Greece, which was elected by the people. Guilfoyle’s lawyer disputed the characterization of the exchange.

The story, as recounted by the Financial Times, is that the US was angry at Romania for refusing to buy super expensive US LNG. That’s where the energy lobbyist boyfriend angle comes in, because Guilfoyle and her boyfriend did travel to Romania:

File both stories under “things that make America beloved around the world.”