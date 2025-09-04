Yesterday my little domestic drama with the internet connection was put to rest. I got the Verizon 5 Home Internet box and was able to place it in proximity to my main computer. Then I connected the two with an ethernet cable (for reasons I can’t explain I didn’t have a wireless card in that computer) and that was that. It’s faster than before—noticeably so on complex sites. And it’s reliable.

Would that peace in the world were that easy to achieve. Instead, Trump’s regime of war is taking shape in various places. Here’s a news account from Venezuela or somewhere in that vicinity—I take it from the Spanish accent—raising all of the questions that were raised by commenters here as well as by guests who spoke with Judge Nap and Danny Davis yesterday:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 11h￼ ￼The so-called “drug boat” strike is being sold as counter-narcotics, but the footage carries no date, no coordinates, no verifiable chain of evidence. No cargo was recovered, no crew identified, no proof shown linking it to Venezuela or the Aragua Train. The U.S. destroyed it outright, erasing the only physical evidence, while running an $7M-a-day naval cordon around the country. Three and a half minute Video

The presenter in the video stresses that this operation was conducted in an arbitrary and extra-legal fashion and that figures in the Trump regime—Rubio and Hegseth—appear to be promising more of the same. Under this “doctrine”, the president, based on secret intelligence, can designate any nation he chooses as illegitimate, terroristic, or engaged in drug trafficking and launch a military campaign that doesn’t even comport with normal military procedures regarding taking prisoners. The president will be in charge of “search and destroy” missions on a potentially global scale. Jewish Nationalists have been pushing for regime change in Venezuela for years, due to Venezuela’s rhetorical support for Palestine. This Trump regime is all about fulfilling the Jewish Nationalist wish list.

Thomas Keith articulates the legal issues well.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ Rubio’s statement is pure escalation signaling, framing the U.S. Navy’s strike on a Venezuelan vessel not as an isolated interdiction but as a doctrine shift. He’s effectively telegraphing that this administration will treat any suspected “narco-terrorist” boat, Tren de Aragua, Cartel de los Soles, or otherwise, as a legitimate military target, with destruction rather than seizure becoming the baseline response. 7:56 PM · Sep 3, 2025 · The language about “it could happen again, now, tomorrow, or next week” is calculated deterrence theater, but in practice it’s a green light for further kinetic actions in the Caribbean under a counter-drug veneer. This is less about interdiction rates and more about establishing normalized rules of engagement for U.S. forces to hit Venezuelan-linked assets in international waters at will, a precedent that, once set, can be scaled to other operational domains. . It’s also notable that he collapses both organized crime and Venezuelan state-linked actors into the same “narco-terrorist” category, erasing the legal and political distinctions that would normally restrain military force against sovereign-linked entities. That blurring is the doctrinal hinge point, it lets Washington justify naval strikes today and potentially port blockades or land-based strikes tomorrow, all under the same legal wrapper.

Yes, the POTUS is constitutionally defined as Commander in Chief, but Trump is setting himself up—following on from previous presidents—as a sort of warlord whose decisions on war making are his and his alone. Congress, if it accepts this, will have definitively abdicated its responsibilities and the USA will have become a rogue state making war wherever and whenever its jefe decides. Trump, of course, isn’t totally unique, but the justifications over the decades have become ever more threadbare.

Where does this lead? Well …

How about US “peace keeping” forces in Lebanon? Remember Reagan’s little adventure there? How has “peace keeping” worked out since 9/11? But note this—the plan Trump appears to be adopting will place the US in partnership with the Zionist Entity in occupying parts of Lebanon and attacking Lebanese persons.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ Along the Lebanese-Syrian border, British-run watchtowers already operate as forward surveillance posts. Now, Washington is pushing a far more dangerous blueprint, an “American paper” that hands 8 km of Lebanon’s southern border to full U.S. control, forcing the evacuation of 27 towns from Naqoura to Marjayoun. 2:36 news presentation video 7:22 PM · Sep 3, 2025 · Under the plan, 1,500–2,000 U.S. troops would oversee daily operations with minimal contact with Lebanese security forces. Israel would be granted the right to build border watchtowers inside Lebanon and enter the zone “when needed” under the pretext of protecting northern settlers, erasing Lebanese sovereignty and sidelining both the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL. . The proposal, delivered in Beirut by a U.S. delegation led by Senator Lindsey Graham and reportedly accepted by the Lebanese government, paves the way for occupation under an American flag. The targeted strip is not only strategically vital, it’s believed to hold large offshore gas reserves, making it a geopolitical and economic prize. . If implemented, this would mark the end of UNIFIL’s mandate in the south and a direct sovereignty test for Lebanon, transforming the border into a militarized buffer zone run by Washington and open to Israeli intrusion.

Note, too, that the US delegation was “led by” Lindsey Graham. I can’t say that that is technically accurate, but I’m willing to bet that it’s de facto accurate. Graham is the face of Israel and Jewish Nationalism in the jumped up Congress of the US, which Jewish Nationalism owns. It therefore makes sense that he, as the trusted representative of Jewish Nationalism, should lead a delegation of Trump’s Jewish Nationalist regime. Or Anglo-Zionist. Take your pick.

I continue to believe that Trump has basically been blackmailed. His statements yesterday about Israel losing influence in the US appear to me to be the barest of subterfuges, designed to mask the reality from the American people.