Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
8h

I was on free Republic just a short while ago, and evidently Trump has posted something to the effect that he has somehow gotten Iran to somehow not execute eight women that were supposed to die tonight I think.

I don’t know much about these eight women, but I know that Trump has claimed now that four of them will be released and that four of them will serve one month in jail.

I can’t find any confirmation on this and I’ve just checked the usual people on YouTube that I follow and nobody is saying anything about this.

Is this another fantasy of Trump’s delusional mind? Why would you make a statement like that? It’s almost like he said that he had prevailed upon Iran to do this when they’re not speaking to us anyway.

I couldn’t believe these people on free Republic lapping this up, like mothers milk, and believing every word of it without bothering to do any research on it. You’ve got some true believers on there that drink the Kool-Aid by the gallon every day and believe every true social post that Donald Trump makes. And ditto for the idiots on X that seem to believe all of the stuff too and don’t have any ability to see the bigger picture.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
9h

You mentioned that Iran is thinking of cutting the cables on the floor of the channel and I had just finished watching a vid on that. It would really be a horrible thing for a big section of the world.

We've all become so used to getting all the info all the time. Getting cut off from a huge swath of interactions to a large part of the Earth would be a nightmare.

On the other hand what if it would actually be a blessing. We could all go back to writing letters and waiting for weeks for a reply and we wouldn't be able to create wars.

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