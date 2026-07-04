Let’s start with some relevant news. First, Iran—making good, apparently, on its refusal to come to any “deal” with Trump regarding control of Hormuz—has shut down the Omani back door transit route:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 6h￼ Wow ... In just few hours the IRGC has totally closed the US-backed shipping corridor. Not a single merchant vessel is using Omani waters to transit the strait.

Drop Site @DropSiteNews 22m￼ ￼ At least 8 ships attempting to exit the Gulf along the Omani coast turned back between Friday and Saturday, Bloomberg reports, with some completing transit only after diverting to Iran’s designated northern route in sharp mid-strait reversals. Marine traffic data over the past 24 hours shows just 1 merchant vessel completing the US-backed southern corridor through Omani waters, with the overwhelming majority using Iran’s route instead. The enforcement from Iran—using VHF warnings and possibly speedboats—follows Thursday’s warning from Iran’s joint military command that vessels deviating from Iranian-designated routes face an “immediate and forceful response,” and lands a day after the UK and France took steps to restore safe transit through Hormuz, calling it “a matter of global concern.”

So Iran was no more impressed with French and British bluster than they have been with Trump’s bluster.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 10h Very interesting ... it looks like the heavy 24/7 US Air cover is not enough to “protect” this corridor.

On the other hand, I’ve seen reports that additional A-10 Thunderbolts have been deployed to the region. That could signal an imminent effort to drive IRGC fast boats out of the waters around Hormuz.

On to Plan B.

Alastair Crooke is arguing that, following the failure of Plan A--the pipe-dream of regime change or collapse in Iran via decapitation strikes--the Anglo-Zionists have pivoted to a “Plan B.” In my understanding of the situation, the Anglo-Zionists have accepted that the Islamic Republic cannot be eradicated in the near term, so Plan B represents a pivot to the more immediate threat to the Jewish Supremacy Project, which is Hezbollah.

Plan B is a complex operation that involves multiple fronts. In Lebanon, the idea is to maintain pressure on Hezbollah from north and south--from the south a continued Israeli Gazafication of southern Lebanon, aided from the north by the Lebanese government.

A second front is in Palestine proper. There the remaining population of Gaza--Chas Freeman estimates that the Jewish Nationalist genocide there has killed 680K Gazans, so far--will be forced into what will amount to concentration camps: As IsraelHayom notes:

In effect, this is the implementation of Section 17 of Trump’s Gaza Plan, which paves the way for what could be called “temporary rehabilitation” in areas free of Hamas. In those areas, senior officials pledge, no concrete will be brought in for Gaza’s reconstruction. Instead, caravans will be placed there and medical and other services will be provided for the population that settles in them. In this way, through a pincer movement, the IDF will continue to deepen its hold on territory in the Strip and bite off more areas under Hamas control, while the Board of Peace will “bite off” population from it. Later, according to officials who have seen the plans, the hope is that Hamas will be left without population, territory and resources, and that this will be the way to bring about its elimination.

The third front is in Iraq. There, the US has installed what they hope will be a compliant new Prime Minister. His assigned task will be to disarm the Shiite militias that have been such a thorn in the side for the USraeli occupation forces in the Syraq region. The goal here is to cover the back of Trump’s ISIS proxy, Jolani, as Crooke puts it:

to facilitat[e] a Syrian incursion by President Jolani’s jihadist militia into north-eastern Lebanon to complete the vice closing in on Hizbullah.

Crooke sees this Plan B as signaling a split within the Trump regime. As I read it, Plan B is the Jewish Nationalist alternative or policy response to the MOU—which is increasingly seen to be a dead letter. As such, Little Marco Rubio has been tasked with implementing Plan B, and that puts Rubio directly at odds with Veep Vance, who is identified with the MOU--which had called for an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and an overall greater engagement with Iran.

There are a lot of things that could go wrong here, that could lead to an ever deeper American quagmire. The idea that the US can arm and train up the Lebanese army to the point that it will willingly and effectively attack Hezbollah seems a fantasy to me. Hezbollah undoubtedly has enemies in Lebanon, but by the same token so does the entire concept of a Lebanon dominated by a Christian led government serving as a Jewish Nationalist proxy. Even significant portions of the Christian population may see problems with that outcome.

The prospects for an American dominated Iraqi government taking effective control of that majority Shiite country seem to me to be equally dim. Where Turkey stands in Plan B’s vision of a new USraeli dominated Syraq that will take control of Lebanon is anyone’s gues. My personal guess is that Turkey will view such a development as a mortal threat to its own regional ambitions.

In any event, Iran and Yemen cannot be ignored in any of this. This was the point of the introduction to this post. Israel is also reported to be preparing strikes on Yemen from its new Somaliland proxy/staging area. Not coincidentally, Iran is flying in new weaponry to Yemen. Again, the prospets for guaranteeing a permanently open Bab el-Mandeb seem to me to be remote.

Crooke concludes:

The post-mortem on the US-Israeli war on Iran must be suspended as both Trump and Netanyahu enter a holding pattern ahead of elections. Trump might threaten to ‘obliterate’ Iran if it does not capitulate and bend the knee before him, but it is doubtful that the US can long maintain its military presence in the region with munitions in short supply. Nonetheless, a further round of intense kinetic war is highly probable — and widely expected in Iran. A short ‘performative’ US military strike on Iran is possible, but would achieve little — and nothing strategic. [See above re possible attacks on Iranian fast boats.] So who is losing in this ‘war’? Israel — and Netanyahu. Netanyahu is in deep distress electorally too. The expected triumph of Israel over the Middle East has failed. The connected revolutionary war on Russia and the siege of China are faltering also, and Israel’s (until now unassailable) hold over the US is in question too.

Yesterday we discussed Philip Pilkington’s views on Trump’s extreme “short termism”, his tendency to rush about trying to plug holes without much thought to future consequences. In that context, the topic of Russia and China came up, as it must, in the overall discussion of the war on Iran. Crooke’s reference, also, to the Anglo Zionist “revolutionary war on Russia” and “the siege of China” is significant in that light. Trump’s short term attempt to blunt Iran’s victory by presenting an existential threat to Hezbollah could well involve the US in a military quagmire. All of this is strengthening the hands of both Russia and China, both of whom have good reason to encourage such a development. And have the means to do so.