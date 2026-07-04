Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal

8m￼

￼￼ Trump says he was “shocked” to see Iranians mourning Ali Khamenei at the funeral:

“I thought people hated him.”

He reportedly told Axios he could “eliminate everyone” there but then “there will be no one left to negotiate.”

Talks paused until after the funeral, with both sides agreeing not to shoot during proceedings.

Wild window into his thinking.

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Margo Lindsey's avatar
Margo Lindsey
5h

Gaza must be the focus of political attention and concern. Israel is setting up concentration camps for Palestinians to have food, shelter and medical care. Then the government of Israel will expel them so they can settle Gaza for Israelis. This is the Trump plan with the Board of Peace. No! No more expulsion, torture, persecution, displacement, conquest and extermination of Palestinians. Israel is guilty of genocide! And the United States and Europe support this horrible slaughter! No more support for Israel. Free Palestine!

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