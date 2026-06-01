Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

And, why I say "Anglo-Zionist Empire":

matrixbot @thematrixb0t

13h￼

Tucker Carlson: "You will never convince me at gunpoint even, that Keir Starmer is making independent decisions about the future of Britain."

"He is taking orders, that could not be clearer. And I think it's clear to the British population."

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Mark Wauck
4h

Very interesting. How many people do you think understand this?

Marhelm @MarhelmData

8h￼

Update on the barnacle crisis:

"Owners know that you really don't want ten days of idle time in the Gulf. Fuel bill will go up without hull cleaning. Antifouling producers have clauses in their performance guarantees excluding idle time in waters above certain temperatures."

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