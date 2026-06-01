Alastair Crooke, during his usual Monday appearance on Judge Nap’s show, had some valuable insights on offer regarding Trump’s America and, by comparison, Iran. You’ll see that my title doesn’t mirror the title of Judge Nap’s video, but I think you’ll readily recognize why I made that specific change—Crooke is on to some very fundamental “issues”, as we now say, that go beyond simple geopolitics in the usual sense.

Regarding Trump’s America, what Crooke is saying hearkens back to George Carlin’s famous one liner about America: It’s a big club and you’re not in it. That’s Trump’s America. It’s a club—an oligarchy—and Americans are part of it. As I keep saying, the genius of MAGA as a slogan is that everyone thinks they know what it means—it’s usually what they want it to mean, for deeply personal reasons. So, for Trump MAGA means something very much like Make The Oligarchy Richer Than Ever. From that standpoint geopolitics matters deeply for Trump and his gang or cabal. Sitting—as they do—at the top of the financial food chain, they know that geopolitical power via the Anglo-Zionist Empire translates quite directly into enormous wealth. And so, from their reductionist viewpoint, maintaining their Anglo-Zionist Empire—because it is theirs; you don’t belong to it—is existential.

So, here are some relatively brief excerpts.

Crooke starts by referring to the relatively low level of US strikes Trump is conducting against Iran, such as we’ve been seeing over the past week or so. Trump’s supposition, based on his own misunderstanding of Iran, is that this can last almost indefinitely. Crooke warns against this misconception:

The [war on Iran] bubbles on at a sort of skirmish level, whose flames supposedly be can be controlled by the Pentagon. But, of course, these sorts of skirmish type wars extended over a period can easily go wrong.

Problem: Iran understands Trump’s little game, and their response is to escalate.

But then Judge Nap introduces the topic that we’ve been talking about—section 224 of the defense bill that fuses the US military and the Israeli military into one USraeli military-industrial-complex. This is very much about Trump’s America, which is ruled by Jewish Nationalist billionaires and their select fellow travelers—not by goyish chumps:

Judge: I want to play a clip from Robert Barnes--Robert is a former defense official, former Trump lawyer, former Trump supporter--on my friend and colleague Mario Nawfal’s podcast explaining exactly what this legislation does. This is in the NDAA, the National Defense Authorization Act. If you’ve ever read the NDAA, you’d be the only person on the planet to read it. It’s the thousand plus page budget of the Pentagon, but snuck in there when nobody knows it are little tidbits to favor favored congressmen. And this is one of them. Barnes: The US military is subject to the authority of the Israeli military. The more neutered version of it is that it gives [the Israelis] access—as if they’re part of the US military in terms of classified access, technological access. It allows for arm shipments to be made and military technology and national security technology to be shared without any special vote or particular action of the president. And the problem with this deal is it takes it out of having to do deal by deal. And so in fact it legally authorizes Israel to effectively get away with it to a degree. Whereas [before] if we sold the weapons to them and it came under certain conditions and then they subsequently shared it, we could directly take action. This is so loose that you’re going to have Israeli military personnel in the room when some of this is getting developed.

The Judge gets to the heart of this—once this provision becomes law any future president’s hand will be tied.

Judge: This is truly unprecedented in American history that, as a matter of law, no matter who the president is and no matter what the president wants, the Israeli military will have access to American national security secrets and its generals will be on a par with ours. And this will probably happen, because it’s buried in the NDAA, as I explained, without any serious debate. Crooke: The [Jewish Nationalists] will have at their disposal the whole forces of the United States to pursue their aims in the region and beyond. And it will be presented as something that has benefits to both sides. But that’s clearly false because it’s really no interest of the United States to give up its sovereignty in this way to another state, to give up its sovereignty and also all its data and also all its technical abilities to hand it over to a foreign state. So I can’t imagine what will be the consequences of this but, as you say, it’ll probably pass through.

Let’s make this a bit more explicit. Jewish Nationalists bribe slimey US politicians to transfer US tech to Israel for pennies on the dollar. Do yourself a favor and watch the linked video—it’s only two minutes, and it’s also only the tip of the iceberg. Trump is putting this grift, this sellout of America, on steroids, and then has the chutzpah—the nerve—to denounce any one who opposes him as unpatriotic or an anti-semite.

David Pyne ￼@AmericaFirstCon May 31￼ I actually have personal knowledge and experience with this. From 2000-2003, I worked as an International Programs Manager at the Army HQ staff in charge of R&D cooperative agreements with Israel and other Middle Eastern countries. I traveled to Israel as part of a Department of Defense delegation in June 2001 to negotiate an MOU to jointly develop the Arrow 2 missile defense system. But even though the program was 100 percent US funded, Israel refused to share the technology with us. I suspect that they later sold the technology to Communist China as they have done with most other advanced military technology we have shared with them. With the new NDAA provision that was reported yesterday to integrate the US military with the IDF, we will end up transferring more advanced military technology with them than ever before and it will eventually end up in the PRC. GenXGirl @GenXGirl1994 May 30 US-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation is Theft If you want to know what the future will look like, look no further than the case of Iron Beam.

Next, Crooke waxes philosophical—and philosophy matters greatly. It’s at the heart of why Jewish Nationalists and their lackeys, like Trump, just don’t “get” Iranians. Recall how Trump keeps calling the Iranians “crazy” or “insane”—and yet Iranians seem to calculate most things quite rationally, and so far it’s worked quite well for them. Trump doesn’t “get” them because his world is totally different than theirs—and that of most Americans, for that matter.

Crooke: Kushner and Witkoff are talking with all sorts of Pakistanis and Omanis and others who may have contacts with Iranians of some sort. They’re trying to promote the idea that, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had some real estate deals going on in Tehran and an investment fund for Iran,’ and then, according to this thinking, as quoted by David Ignatius, the people of Iran will be taken with the idea that they can become like these shining towers of Dubai and Qatar, think of the good life coming to them. Again, it’s another misunderstanding of the whole Iranian revolution which was precisely a reaction against this particular sort of materialist, nihilist structure of thinking, the idea that all reality is material and there is nothing beyond the material. And this is the whole element that Shiism is turning the inside out. Turning the inside outside. The real world of pure materialism is the outside, not the inside. So, they’re not particularly attracted by this [Western reductionist materialism]. After everything we’ve been through since February 28th, even going back to last June, the Americans, the Trump administration, the State Department, the Pentagon, and Trump’s negotiators still don’t understand the Iranians.

Now, for this final snippet, the Judge asks about “the Israelis.” But, again, this is really a question about Trump’s America—and, to his credit, Crooke correctly shifts the focus. It’s not “the Israelis” who control America and Americans. It’s Jewish Nationalist billionaires, who may be American citizens or Israeli or, quite likely, both:

Judge: Let me ask you one or two questions about the Israelis. Do the Israelis care if the Strait of Hormuz is closed and the American economy and, by extension, the world economy suffers? Crooke: I don’t think so. The big donors in the United States and the people who matter--the billionaires that are supporting Israel so much--during this last period since 2008 there’s been such a transfer of wealth to the 1% from the rest of the American economy--same in Europe--and those people have got massive good assets, plenty of assets, and so I think that for many of them a recession or even a depression will be viewed not as a threat but as an opportunity. They’ll be out there buying up American farmland, for example, or whatever, because that’s what happened in 2008 and that’s what I think is likely to happen again. They’ve put away enough money that they can go and buy all sorts of opportunities if it does emerge into an economic crisis. So I don’t think that threat works for that level of people. It certainly works for the electorate, the American electorate.

There it is in a nutshell. Trump’s America is an oligarchy, a club, and you ain’t in it. He and his club are getting rich, and it will be at all of our expense. At the expense of the country we thought we knew and loved. Trump is The Great Grifter.