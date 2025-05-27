Today, on Judge Nap’s show, Alastair Crooke provided a masterful geopolitical overview of where we stand with Trump and the Anglo-Zionist establishment with regard to the war on Russia. I’ll get to the bottom lone right up front.

Crooke maintains, near the end, that what we’re seeing now, with the rampant Euro mongering for continued and even escalated war on Russia, is driven by hatred for and desperation to defeat Trump. Basically, the Euros understand that Trump’s economic program could destroy Europe. The only way to stop Trump is to draw the US into continued and heightened confrontation with Russia, and seriously angering the Russians is one way to accomplish that—no matter the human costs. Crooke maintains that the Anglo-Zionists—both in Europe and in the US political establishment—appear to have Trump “boxed in.”

So let’s work our way through this.

Crooke begins by describing the atmosphere that he experienced during his recent stay in St. Petersburg, Russia’s liberal window to the West. According to Crooke the atmosphere is drastically changed from even just a year ago. Liberal Russians are now as angry at the West as are more nationalist Russians. They are deeply offended at the West’s demonization of Russia and Russians and of their culture as barbaric. The push for sanctions upon sanctions, the constant lies about Russians’ supposed barbarity, has had a cumulative effect on the Russian psyche:

Everyone you speak to understands very clearly—the operation must go on, must continue, because otherwise all this expenditure of life to date is wasted. Because then there will be the next war, the next time the West comes back and attacks us, and then all this blood would have been for nothing. So we have to take this through to conclusion. Everyone understands that. Putin gets it.

And of course the effect is heightened by the grotesquery of current German politics, the movement of German troops to the Russian border with Lithuania.

After everything that St Petersburg went through [during the WW2 siege of Leningrad], when the Germans deliberately burnt down the Catherine Palace just as an icon of Russia. And now they see Germany leading the call for war on Russia—and they don't see Trump doing anything about it.

Russians also understand that Putin needs to play at negotiations to keep Russia’s partners (China and Iran) in line. But Trump has lost credibility, has blown the opportunity for a meaningful relationship:

Trump has missed the boat. He is not going to be able to come back because he's seen as weak. He's seen as unable to show that he has the political strength to mean what he says. This is what the Russians keep saying: ‘We're not asking for anything from America except for a relationship. What does a relationship mean? No, it doesn't mean a little bit more money here, or we will invest more with you in the Arctic. It means when you say something you mean it—and do it. And we mean it.’

In particular Russians are deeply offended by Trump’s crassly transactional approach to what he calls “peace”, the horse trading approach of, you give something and we’ll let you have something else: “We’ll get into a ceasefire and then we'll divide up a bit of territory.” For the Russians, says Crooke, peace can only come with a change of consciousness, and they are deeply angered at what they see as Trump’s demeaning of them, not to mention the hectoring tone of his statements. The Russians view is that Russia is engaged in an existential battle for survival against the predatory Anglo-Zionist West, and peace is not a matter of a grubby real estate style of deal making.

And especially the Russians are offended that this is coming from a president whom they now see as fundamentally weak. Crooke goes into some detail on this score. There are two salient points.

First, the Russians are fully aware that the CIA is in overall direction of the war on Russia. This has been admitted in the NYT but, in any case, Russian intel would have confirmed that long ago. The Russians, as serious practitioners of intelligence, make a study of US politics and governence. As Crooke points out, they will have known that Biden signed a “finding” instructing the CIA to oversee attacks into Russia. All of our legislators will understand that, as well. Without that “finding” no action would have been authorized. Trump could have come up with a new “finding”—but he hasn’t done so. Instead, he blathers on about how his war—the war he prepared and has now inherited—is actually someone else’s war. The Russians aren’t amused. And they know that the Euros do what Trump allows them to do. If Trump doesn’t change the “finding” it’s because he doesn’t want to—in which case his public statements about wanting peace are lies—or because he’s unable to do so politically. In either case, these are the acts of a weak president.

Second, the Russians have taken note of Rubio’s duplicitous Senate testimony about sanctions, suggesting that additional sanctions are up to the Senate and outside Trump’s control. Everyone knows that Trump can issue “findings” that would change matters. But he doesn’t do so. Again, the Russians are neither amused nor impressed. They may not care that much about sanctions, but this is one more sign that Trump can no longer be trusted or given the benefit of the doubt:

[Russians] now know perfectly well that Putin understands a deal is almost impossible to conceive with America now, unless Trump is able to show that he has the political clout to be able to say something and to mean it and to take it forward in political action. And they don't see That, of course, means that we're heading towards escalation.

Here’s Crooke’s good news/bad news take:

I don't think it's going to lead to a wider European war because the Europeans are not capable of it. … But what they are intent on doing is to try and push Trump increasingly into an escalation against Russia. They want to do this to undermine Trump and to undermine his program because they first of all hate him and, secondly, it's because they fear the consequences of his economic program. The economic program can destroy Europe and they understand that, so they don't want that to happen.

It's not just Russia, it's Iran seeing the same thing—seeing that [Trump] does not have the capability to have a relationship where he can say something and mean it it. Because one day it's one thing, the next day it's a different thing, then it's something else. When he was at West Point just over the weekend he said, "The power of the military is to crush our adversaries to kill our enemies and keep the American flag flying across the globe." Does that sound to you like someone who wants a relationship with Russia and Iran, or someone who's interested in global hegemony? That's what it sounds like to the rest of the world, and the credibility of America is going down the drain with it.

This calls to mind the very weak sounding statement that Trump made last week about his genocide in Gaza, which is garnering—at long last—worldwide opprobrium. "We are having talks with Israel about ending the Gaza war as quickly as possible". If anything confirmed for the entire world that Trump isn’t running the show, that statement did.

