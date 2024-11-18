Today Alastair Crooke, speaking on Judge Nap’s show, addresses the cynical Deep State attempt to disrupt Trump’s transition to power. At first glance, of course, the US authorization to Ukraine to use ATACMS for deep strikes into Russia is primarily a morale booster--for the Dems and, supposedly, for the Ukrainians.

But behind this morale raising measure there are other considerations. Within range of these missiles are the Donbas gas reserves, the third largest in all Europe, and there are additional gas reserves offshore from Crimea that can be attacked. The idea that ATACMS targeting will be restricted to "military" sites is probably untrue, since NATO and Ukraine have consistently attacked Russian civilian targets. American companies--Exxon and Haliburton--had put in bids to develop these gas reserves before the war began. The idea was to replace Russian gas to Europe with "Ukrainian" gas from the areas that have now been reintegrated into Russia. The sabotage of the Nordstream pipeline was part of that scheme, since it would be replaced by Donbas and Crimea and Black Sea gas--all under NATO control. In addition, Ukraine--traditionally known as the Breadbasket of Europe--was supposed to supplement European food production. With all the talk of energy we lose sight of the importance of food resources for a populous world--a notion not lost on people like Bill Gates who are buying up US farmland.

The authorization for ATACMS is the last gasp of this project--so reminiscent of NAZI plans from the 1930s and 1940s--to turn Ukraine into a vast NATO protectorate (to use the old colonial era term) to be milked of its resources and to serve as the foundation for the Anglo-Zionist Empire's ultimate suzerainty over Eurasia and the Middle East.

Well, the best laid plans ... It turns out that Russia had different plans, and being subjugated to the Anglo-Zionist Empire was no part of those plans. It also has turned out that the Anglo-Zionists are unable to protect their projected protectorate of Ukraine.

The Central Asian Corridor is where much of the BRICS growth will occur. Energy supply through this area is crucial, and it is why Russia will never sell out Iran. Russia, of course, doesn't need this energy, but the industrial giant of BRICS, China, does. As I have stressed in the past, Iran is the crucial link binding the main BRICS components together.

All this--the cynical neo-imperial power play that is the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia--is made totally clear with the authorization for the US of ATACMS. ATACMS deep strikes into Russia are simply not possible without NATO enablement through ISR--intel, surveillance and reconnaissance--for targeting. Thus, all pretense that the war is anything other than a US led war on Russia is stripped away, and this open--in a sense--acknowledgement that the US is waging a war to destroy Russia is the true implication of this move. Trump allies are reacting strongly, accusing the Zhou regime of risking WW3:

Trump Allies React to Biden Allowing Ukraine to Hit Russia With US ATACMS Venture capitalist and co-host of the All-In Podcast David Sacks also posted on X and wrote: "President Trump won a clear mandate to end the war in Ukraine. So what does Biden do in his final two months in office? Massively escalate it. Is his goal to hand Trump the worst situation possible?" Responding to Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, who wrote on X that "Libs love war" and "War facilitates bigger government," billionaire Elon Musk retweeted Lee's post with the message, "True." While Trump has not yet made a statement on Biden's decision, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X: "The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives. Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!"

The "$Trillions", of course, refers to Western business giants, especially American--Chevron, Blackrock, MIC companies, and others--that had contracts for their enrichment after Russia's projected defeat. Trump will, one way or another, face a much more complex road to peace as a result of this cynical attempt to disrupt the agenda that America voted for: peace.

Crooke sees all this as signaling that the US is entering into two distinct wars. First of all you have the Deep State's war against Trump's plans to take control over the Intel agencies and the Inter Agency control of policy. This war on Trump is well underway, through disruptive "leaks" and, now, actions. The second internal war that Crooke sees is the war against Trump's plans to restructure the US economy, away from the heavy emphasis on financialization, with its attendant "endless government expenditure and government job creation and jobs that don't produce but are part of a great big apparatus of control."

This is a point that I argued repeatedly during the campaign. Like me, Crooke also maintains that Trump's core agenda will be still born if he is saddled with wars against Russia and the Middle East. Such wars--no matter the rhetoric of his appointees--will prevent his plans for an "economic and structural revolution" from getting off the ground. These wars--in Ukraine and the Middle East--are likely to be disruptive for Trump. In point of fact, the Pentagon itself, knowing how ill prepared the US military is for such adventures, was probably not in favor of this escalation. Further, there is no actual evidence of North Korean involvement, which looks like another cynical "Gulf of Tonkin" ploy to get the US into war. All this, I have argued, militates against the war mongering rhetoric of his appointees.

Crooke believes that Russia can actually handle this escalation quite easily, from a strictly military standpoint. How to deal with the diplomatic challenge to Russia is another matter. The US is authorizing deep strikes into unambiguously Russian territory, using US facilities (our intel satellite network) for the purpose, which is a direct attack on Russian sovereignty that it will be difficult for Russia to ignore. In spite of this, however, Crooke sees the Middle East as presenting perhaps the bigger challenge for peace, and thus for Trump's domestic agenda--which is at the heart of his MAGA project. This consideration leads Crooke to point, as I did yesterday, to the options Putin has available to respond asymmetrically, such as by supplying Yemen with ever more advanced weaponry.

Putin is in the driver’s seat. Hopefully he will be able to respond with restraint, to wait out the Anglo-Zionist bluff and then deal with Trump. The ball will then be in Trump’s court. Does he understand all these complicated dynamics and, especially, his limited scope for maneuver? Buckle up!