Robin Jones
3hEdited

Barnes spoke for >30 minutes, reporting on all that has been going on in the background and the clues Barnes sussed to support his narrative. Makes it look like Trump is not as unaware as many -- including I -- feared.

PS Barnes's opening 5 minutes worth the price of admission -- over 18 only.

PS Barnes voices what Krainer has suggested: Trump will cooperate with BRICS but a non-adversarial BRICS, not the one Kellogg was forcing. (apologies about blow-by-blow. Really extraordinary information from Barnes.)

Cosmo T Kat's avatar
Cosmo T Kat
2h

"So, Putin's going to walk into the room armed with all of this information. What is President Trump coming in with?"

Good question. I suspect nothing, but he will attempt to bull shit his way through the meeting for the optics, then brag about his non-achievement achievement signaling a meaningless "win" so are we tired yet of this sort of winning? I am. exhausted actually.

© 2025 Mark Wauck
