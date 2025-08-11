Of course the speculation today continues from over the weekend—what to expect from the Alaska meeting of Putin and Trump. Alastair Crooke, today, expands on the pressures confronting Trump from different sides. I put it as Trump being in a box—a box, to a great extent, of his own making. Beyond the deals he needed to make to get into the White House a second time there is also his Epstein past that’s dogging his footsteps, as well as the bad personnel decisions he has continued to make—a sort of Trump trademark. Over the last few days I’ve emphasized the influence of one of Trump’s most foolish personnel decisions—his continued reliance on retired general Keith Kellogg—and Crooke gets into that. Incidentally, I listened today to a brief (15 minute) interview with Jeffrey Sachs. Sachs is usually charitable, but he referred to the 80 year old Kellogg as “that old man.” Telling. The suggestion is that Trump is relying on the advice of a guy who’s living in the past and is too old now to come to grips with the changed post Cold War reality of a Russia that, while in continuity with its cultural past, is different than either czarist or Soviet Russia.

I’ve done a partial transcript of Crooke’s discussion with Judge Nap, and I should state up front that I’ve edited this oral exchange pretty freely. I think you’ll see the reason Crooke refers to “pressures” on Trump. Trump is facing pressures resulting from the failures of his foreign policy and his economic policy—both hinging on his tariffs and sanctions—and the shadow of scandal that is represented by the Epstein file controversy. He needs to redirect public attention and needs to some splashy success—or seeming success—to do that. Gaza, Epstein, the failure of the tariff shock and awe are all dragging Trump down.

Thus Alaska. And yet, as discussed, he has little actual control over foreign policy. Crooke gets into the Middle East shambles, which is proving highly damaging to Trump’s standing with the public, but it also remains that all foreign policy is connected and controlled by the same people. Much as Trump may try to free himself he is not being allowed to simply pull out of Ukraine. Kellogg is merely the front for the shadowy group that demands that the war on Russia and BRICS continue.

Here goes.

Alastair Crooke: The Pressures on Trump. Judge: Who has more to gain and who has more to lose by this meeting between President Trump and President Putin in Alaska on Friday? That depends entirely on what happens, but I think that in terms of Ukraine it's very unlikely that we will see much progress. I think we will end up with the continuation of the war as Russia presses on with its military operation. It's quite clear that what Trump really wants is a good headline. He wants to be the center of attention again. He wants to show that he's dominating the world scene, that he's the great leader to whom everyone comes. So I think Witkoff was sent off to try to arrange a great splashy meeting with Putin. It would be Trump and Putin together and, as others have suggested, even bringing in Zelensky at the end. But the reality is straightforward--nothing has changed. There's no change in the Russian position. There's no sense in which the Russians have given any hint of a concession.

Discussion of how Witkoff may have screwed up by misunderstanding what Putin was telling him. Then Crooke turns to the seeming complete lack of preparation for Trump prior to the meeting. We’ll see a bit later how that is reflected in his already shifting public statements.

This has caused the Europeans to go nuts. I think they're meeting about now on Zoom on how to stop this and how to get Zelensky into this discussion. I think they've given up on trying to get Europe into it, but they want Zelensky in it. And, of course, the Russians have said, 'No way.' But the point is, this meeting has never been set up properly because General Kellogg's archetype lies behind it--which is that, until there's more pressure on Putin there won't be an agreement and, clearly, since Putin hasn't budged, we need more to apply more pressure. So that's the approach that Kellogg is advocating to the Europeans and the Europeans have adopted it: 'We need more sanctions and tariffs on Russia and on Russia's friends. Secondary tariffs on Russia's allies.' The American ambassador to NATO [Matt Whitaker, a lawyer and former college football tight end, so essentially ignorant about Russia] has also said that more secondary sanctions are coming. Essentially we're talking about a war on BRICS.

Now, the question to ask is, who wants a war on BRICS—and especially on Russia. My answer—as I continue reading Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War—is that this is driven by the Big Money interests that Doug Macgregor locates in the DC, NY, London axis. The people who bought Palestine for the Jewish Nationalists and who harbor an obsessive hatred for Russia and, especially, for Putin—who clipped the wings of their oligarchs who were looting Russia.

So with all these pressures supposedly coming on Russia and BRICS, what is Trump going to get out of this meeting?

Crooke speculates that an Arctic development deal with Russia could result from the meeting—and where better to do that in Alaska? I’m a bit skeptical, because of all the sanctions that will stand in the way. Commenter TomA suggests an initiative on extending the New START treaty. Both ideas highlight the purpose of the meeting—to distract public attention from the areas of Trump’s failures. Judge Nap nails the giveaway that this is about PR rather than substance:

Judge: I think you're you're right on the mark in the way you believe Trump thinks. But from your experience as an ambassador and as a diplomat, when heads of state meet over something as dramatic as war, isn't there usually an agreement hammered out ahead of time and the meeting is just the formality for them to take credit for the agreement that their underlings actually worked out? If that is the case, this is an abnormal meeting. As far as we know, nothing has been agreed to other than the time, date, and place of the meeting. I think the blame for the fact that this meeting is being held without any preparation by "sherpas" or others to get this in order goes back to General Kellogg. Usually the heads of state don't come to negotiate with one another--they come to sign the agreement that has emerged, but this won't be the case in Alaska. I think where it's all gone wrong is with General Kellogg, because he has just insisted that there must be a ceasefire first before political discussions. So Kellogg's view on the Alaska meeting would be that there's no need to prepare for political discussion until a ceasefire is in place--based on a sort of Korean model. [And so no real preparation of Trump has happened and the line that will result, when Putin fails to agree to Kellogg's ceasefire idea, will simply be that now we need more tariffs on all those dealing with Russia.]

That this is the case can be seen from Veep Vance’s remarks, which we highlighted yesterday. His remarks that got the media attention were that we need to stop funding this war, but the means to that—in his framing of that issue—was precisely a “ceasefire”. Not a peace. The Russians have consistently rejected a ceasefire as and end to the war. They have set strict conditions for any ceasefire, which would be a prelude to a peace that gets at the “root causes” of the conflict—precisely what Trump avoids discussing.

Further confirmation of this reality comes from Trump himself. Initially he trumpeted this “long awaited” meeting as some sort of breakthrough, but now he’s backpedaling in all too familiar terms—starting with the lie that he’s just doing this because the Russians asked for the meeting, then continuing with the further lie that he’s not a party to the conflict and concluding with his desire for a “ceasefire”.

Trump Tempers Expectations Ahead Of Alaska "Feel-Out Meeting" With Putin He futher pledged that he'll tell Putin "you've got to end this war, you've got to end it". And he sought to once again reassure European leaders -"who I get along with very well" - saying they will be the first phone call after the talks are over. As for whether a final deal could be achieved in Alaska, Trump emphasized that "it's not up to me". Again choosing language which seeks to manage expectations, Trump casually said: "I got a call to say they'd like to meet, and I'm going to see what they want to meet about." "I'd like to see a ceasefire, I'd like to see the best deal that could be made for both parties, it takes two to tango," he added, which could be interpreted as a jab toward Ukraine.

There is no attempt here to even meet the Russians half way. So the question, answered above, remains: Who are the people who told Trump: No, you have to stick to the ceasefire line, because our war on Russia can only end when we destroy Russia? And the same goes for the Senate, which is solidly in support of war without end on Russia—despite what their constituents want. In all this Crooke supposes that Trump genuinely wants peace but is being misled. I’m not at all sure of that. My view is that MAGA requires American unipower hegemony. Certainly Trump appears to relish in every opportunity to dictate to the rest of the world.

Back to Crooke:

I think one of the reasons Trump wanted so much to have this meeting is because it's quite clear to me that the Republicans in the Senate are trying to regain control of the party, away from Trump. And one of their tools for doing this is to press for tariffs and sanctions, because they know perfectly well that if they make Trump agree to a system of tariffs--whether it's on India or China or other BRICS countries--it will prevent any chance of normalizing relations with these countries. Because we know America never lifts sanctions. Sanctions are forever. There's never been a case of sanctions being imposed and then really lifting. So I think Trump's desperate to avoid being penned in by some of the hardliners in the Republican party, who can't stand the MAGA forces there at all and want to get back to a sort of uniparty approach which sees Russia as something that must be reduced to dependency on America, which has to be subjected to enough pressure so that it becomes a dependent country, like other countries. Hence all of the escalation that Putin is seeing all around--you know, the pressure on Azerbaijan, that new proposal to put NATO forces right on Iran's border, all of what is happening--the heating up of the ISIS movements, the attack on Lebanon, the attack across the region--shows that Trump has no agency on the Middle East. Trump has shown that, for whatever reason he is trapped and cannot take action there. Perhaps he doesn't know the motive for the entrapment, but he understands that he's entrapped or he doesn't know quite what the details are. And that is connecting into the American aspect of that as well.

And, of course, the Western European countries are also acting under the direction of the same pressure groups outlined above, against the wishes of their populations:

There are reports that Macron and Starmer agreed in a conversation that Zelensky must conduct some provocative operation--a false flag operation or a provocative attack into Russia, into the depth of Russia or something else--sufficient to create an absolute pressure on Putin to respond, and thus to destroy the meeting altogether, to stop the meeting taking place. The Europeans are terrified of the meeting taking place and they want to stop it. I believe the Russians have probably picked up on it, suggesting that there is going to be an attempt to create some incident, some security catastrophe, that creates the impossibility of following up on this meeting. And the Euros are trying to insert Zelensky into Alaska, whether invited or uninvited, to sit there on the borders and to sort of toss verbal hand grenades into it. I don't think Trump will do that. I think he understands that Putin won't do this with Zelensky, but this is part of the disruption tactics the Europeans are using. Judge: How close is Russia to achieving its military objectives in Ukraine? I think they're very close to an inflection point. After the Maidan revolution in 2014, in which the Anglo-Zionists overthrew the Ukrainian government, a series of about five cities in the eastern areas of the Donbas were turned into fortresses by the US and NATO--into a sort of Maginot Line, if you like. That is being broken up by the Russians. It's cracking and it is being destroyed. And when it is broken, that will be a major change, psychologically and socially, in Ukraine. And, of course, militarily--because there will be nothing to stop Russia from pushing all the way to the Dnieper River. I think anxiety over this is causing the European furor. They sense that they could be at the point of defeat in Ukraine. They do finally see that the situation is reaching critical mass. It could change dramatically at any moment. And this is why they are talking about how to stop Trump, how to contain this, how to ensure that so-called European interests will be guaranteed in this process. European interests, of course, means continuing the war. That's all. Judge: Well, the Republicans in the Senate have two proposals making their way through the legislative process. One for about 50 billion, one for about a 100 billion more aid to Ukraine. Now, the way these proposals are structured, it's subject to the discretion of the president. So, even if he signed this into law, he doesn't have to spend it. But Colonel McGregor, Colonel Wilkerson, Scott Ritter have all told us that the United States military supplies of offensive and defensive weaponry are dangerously dangerously low and at some point we will have to stop providing the Israelis--about which more in a minute--and the Ukrainians with the level of military supplies with which we've been supplying them. I don't either, but I do think what you've just said is absolutely correct. There's no inventory and Europe doesn't have the inventory either. So, the question is, can money alone sustain Ukraine? I mean, how do you have an army and how do you fight if you haven't got weapons? Europe is on the cusp of a big defeat which will destroy the whole European conceit that they are somehow a politically significant power, and this is causing great despair in Europe. Judge: Is MAGA turning against Israel? I'm an outsider, but what I see from the outside is that there has been one of those big social and cultural shifts in America. Americans, particularly young people--I think over 50s are still stuck in The Exodus film mentality and have not moved on from that--but under 50 there's a big change. They cannot stomach the idea of seeing children starved to death. It is vile, and so there is a shift that is taking place and they blame Israel--but they also blame Trump. And Trump knows that. It was he who told an Israeli donor, "My base is starting to hate you." But he can't do anything because Israel--or the powers that be, somewhere beyond--have told him, 'No, you can't have what you want,' which is an end to the war and to have a release of the hostages, 'because we are going to continue the war and we're going to continue it everywhere and you can't stop it.'

So Crooke asks the key question, but only offers a vague answer. He suggests that the Jewish Nationalists in Israel are driving this, or some unspecified people in America, but we know that can’t be true. Macgregor is right. The key to understanding this has to include the City of London, the backers of both Jewish Nationalism and oligarchs in Russia and Ukraine—not just America or Israel.

And the question comes back, Who are these people? Because we've seen, and Aislinn follows this closely, we see that there are divisions within Shin Bet the security service, divisions within Mossad as well. Yes. Those two services together with other parts of the institutional framework were considered to constitute the Israeli Deep State. Well, that construct no longer works, because behind that Deep State there has to be another Deep State that is telling Trump, ‘No, you're not going to get what you want. Witkoff can come and go, but, No. We'll let a little bit more food in to sort of just keep the thing going, ticking over, but we are going to go ahead with our plans.’ And what's more, Witkoff was fooled. This is what the Israelis say because he was told or given the impression that Israel was going to go in, sort out Hamas, and come out. They didn't say that the Israeli plans are actually for at least four years in Gaza, maybe much much longer. And that at the same time Israel is pursuing ardently, where can we send these Palestinians to? They came up with a deserted Indonesian island the other day. I don't think that's serious, but you know, this is typical of what is going on. So, I mean, there is a right-wing force in Israel that seems to be having a great deal of say and power even over parts of Shinbet and the defense. We had more than 500 senior defense security officers in Israel writing a letter saying, 'We are committing hari kari. This is a great mistake. We are going to suffer a defeat in Gaza. A defeat not just in Gaza but a defeat of the Israeli project--a defeat of the Zionist project as a whole is going to flow from this.’ That's 500, including heads of Shin Bet, Ami Ayalon, and Tamir Pardo the former head of Mossad, all signing on to this letter. Yet someone in America, some people in America or in Israel on the right, have said to Trump, 'No, we are going ahead with Gaza and we will not agree to do a deal and to get the hostages released.' You can imagine the tension in Israel, because it's a condemnation to death of the hostages. Judge: Today, Monday, the IDF murdered five Al Jazeera journalists, one of whom was exceptionally popular and extremely well known. They of course claimed that these were not journalists. They were Hamas under the guise of being journalists. But there doesn't seem to be any evidence for that whatsoever. It just seems that every every month, every week, every day, this is worse and worse and worse. There's more slaughter, there's more bloodshed, there's more innocents ...

Now, notice: No matter who Trump appoints, the same policy is followed. Coincidence? Of course not.

You need to be aware that Lebanon is on the edge of civil war, because Trump's envoy Barrack is pushing very hard, and the Saudis are pushing extremely hard, for the forced disarmament of Hezbollah. Hezbollah is not a weakened rump, as people think. They have cleaned up everything. They don't use telephones. They don't use the communications. All of that--any Western electronic component has been washed out of the system. And they still have their heavy weapons. they haven't been done. But if they think in Washington that the Lebanese army is going to be able to disarm Hezbollah, they're wrong. It will lead to a disaster and it will probably divide the Lebanese army in two.

My view is that Trump is smart enough to see the perils that lie ahead. But the only devices he can come up with to try to avoid the wars that lie ahead are rhetorical or PR stunts.