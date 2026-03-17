Meaning In History

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
4m

Why am I beginning to get the distinct feeling that all of this is on purpose? The deterioration of our military globally. The destruction of what little favor we were seen in by the rest of the world. Oil price instability that could end up breaking the PetroDollar.

Are they trying to destroy it all so they can "fix" it with CBDC's, electronic surveillance, and the like?

I can't believe it is simply a crazy man's whim.

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Russtovich's avatar
Russtovich
6m

"he’s in a whole and he just keeps digging. With his mouth."

So, is he digging this 'whole' with his 'hole' mouth? 😉

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