H/T to commenter ROBERT Incognito for the title.

There’s so much going on that I’ve decided to do a major roundup, to try to capture the Deep Kimchee that Jewish Nationalism has landed their Amercan proxy in—the country as a whole and it’s disgrace of a president. No sympathy here for Trump—he’s in a whole and he just keeps digging. With his mouth. Glenn Diesen captures that pithily:

Glenn Diesen: Trump argues the US has been abandoned by its allies, but allies are dying to help. Also, the US needs help, but the US does not need anyone. All in one speech.

And that incoherence is the least of it. BTW, that trip to China? It’s off. Trump has to stay in DC to manage all the “fun” he’s having. Consider this as a talking point for what’s gone from Trump’s beautiful weekend war to a war without end—USreal keep begging for a ceasefire through intermediaries and the Iranians keep telling them to shove it:

“If the war were to be extended, it wouldn’t really disrupt the US economy very much at all. It would hurt consumers, and we’d have to think about what we’d have to do about that, but that’s really the last of our concerns right now.” - Director of the National Economic Council of the United States, Kevin Hassett

How does that make you as a consumer feel? How does that make you as a voter feel?

But here’s the Breaking News, and I think it’s HUGE. Kent specifically cites the Jewish Nationalist lobby in his statement. That is being reported on the national news. The road to impeachment is getting shorter.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 34m￼￼ ￼ BREAKING! Joe Kent, a Trump-appointed Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned, citing opposition to the ongoing war on Iran. In a statement, Kent said his decision followed deep reflection and a conflict with his conscience regarding U.S. involvement in the conflict: “After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 11m￼ Joe Kent, a special forces vet who lost his wife to ISIS in Syria after military leadership sabotaged US withdrawal, is the one Trump natsec official with the courage of his convictions Kent, who ran for Congress to “make peace non-partisan,” is clearly giving voice to many veterans and admin insiders with his resignation letter – and this line in particular: “I pray that you will reflect on what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for.”

It’s hard to decide where to go in the news next. Why not Iran’s winning strategy? Because the economic front is key:

Iran’s Control of Hormuz Means It’s Exporting More Oil Today Than Before the War Tehran is letting ships carrying its crude go through the strait, while it scares off others Iran is exporting more oil through the Strait of Hormuz than before the war, showing it is in control of a strategic waterway that it has closed off to the rest of the region’s oil producers. As Gulf Arab oil producers from Saudi Arabia to Iraq cut production and scramble for new routes that bypass the strait, Iran is conducting business as usual, according to data from tanker-tracking firm Kpler, throwing a financial lifeline to Tehran as it comes under blistering attack from the U.S. and Israel.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼ Iran is more powerful now than before the war — it controls the price of world oil and more likely to fracture the US coalition than US is to grow it. Stunning gains in 17 days

Anas Alhajji @anasalhajji￼ DME Oman marker crude: Above $173/b

And, of course, Iran is getting a better price for its oil—the lion’s share of which goes to China.

Tired of winning yet? It gets worse:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ For me, it’s worse than the rise in oil prices. Quote￼ The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter US coffee prices are surging at a record pace: The average price of ground roast coffee is up to a record $9.46 per pound.

The first in what will be a cascade of lost “deals” that were always certain to happen, because they rested on unconstitutional actions:

Of course Jewish Nationalists will try to convince you that they’re winning because they assassinated another Iranian official. Here’s a smart take on that to tell the real story—outside of the obvious fact that Jewish Nationalists exult in killing: they’re trying to trap us into a forever war:

Trita Parsi @tparsi 48m￼￼ Why did Israel target Ali Larijani, and what are the implications if it is confirmed that he was killed? I see three potential motivations behind the assassination attempt: 1. Israel is trying to literally kill off Trump’s off ramps: Larijani was not only a key figure within the regime who had emerged as the chief consensus builder, but also kill off Trump’s off ramps literally someone who favored talks with the US and who could build consensus within the system for an Iranian off ramp at some point. He also favored de-escalation with the GCC states and supported Pezeshkian’s message on that point (though not the apology). There had been some efforts by Larijani to speak directly with senior Trump officials in December, for instance, to prevent the war. The Israelis want the war to continue to degrade Iran’s military capabilities further to shift the balance in the region in Israel’s favor for years to come. They have fought for more than two decades to get the US to go to full war with Iran, and having finally achieved that goal, they do not want Trump to cut the war short. Without figures like Larijani in the Iranian system, Trump’s pathways to ending the war just got narrower. ...

Military news suggests morale problems that are bad and will probably worsen. The US military follows the news, too. They know why they’re attacking a country that posed no threat. They know that there was never a serious attempt made to resolve any issues between America and Iran. They know that Trump unilaterally walked from the JCPOA. They know that the charade of negotiations was conducted through a Trump real estate crony—a fanatical Jewish Nationalist and quite possibly a Mossad agent who monitors Trump’s every thought, and who couldn’t find his ass with both hands when it comes to nuclear matters:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ Steve Witkoff was always negotiating on behalf of Israel This was obvious long ago Here’s Witkoff declaring deep pride that the former director of the Mossad clapped for him at a Zionist fundraiser

And our military personnel surely also know that Trump is both a liar and incompetent, with no regard for them—only for Jewish Nationalist billionaires:

Acyn @Acyn￼ 0:23 Trump: They weren’t supposed to go after all these other countries in the Middle East. So they hit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait. Nobody expected that. We were shocked

How lying is that? Iran said that’s exactly what they’d do, and they put it in writing in a letter to the UN. Shocked?

Wyatt Reed @wyattreed13￼ 9 days before the US-Israeli sneak attack, Iran publicly warned that if it was attacked, “all bases, facilities and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets.” Here’s the letter they sent to the UN, dated Feb 19, 2026:

So, here’s what we’re seeing:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ Greek media reports the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, currently deployed in the Red Sea as part of the U.S.–Israeli war on Iran, is expected to return to NATO’s naval base on Crete next week. The vessel is reportedly returning for refueling and possibly to investigate a major onboard fire on March 12. The fire began in the ship’s main laundry area. More than 600 sailors were left without beds and have since been sleeping on floors and tables.

Of course CENTCOM lied about the fire. The story was that it was minor. In fact it went on for 30 hours. Is there any doubt in your mind that all these mishaps on USS Ford are crew sabotage? Why?

The Ford is now in its 10th month of deployment. It was in the Mediterranean last October when Hegseth ordered it to the Caribbean for Trump’s Venezuela pressure campaign, then rushed it to the Middle East for the Iran war. Crew have been told their deployment will likely extend into May, this would be a full year at sea, twice the normal length. If still deployed by mid-April it breaks the post-Vietnam War record. The carrier has been conducting around-the-clock flight operations throughout.

Trump’s mistreatment of the military will cost the Republicans mightily.

Me, Mike. ￼@mikegallacher1￼ Apparently, the first navy to refuse to help Trump secure the Strait of Hormuz was the United States Navy.

B-2 pilots and crew are flying 36 hour missions to attack a country that they probably all know—and will have confirmed per Joe Kent—is being done at the say so of insane Jewish Nationalists.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ B-2s flying out of CONUS because they’re terrified of them getting hit if they stage from Diego Garcia - which the Iranians can absolutely reach and will throw a lot of hardware at if we start parking $2 billion each irreplaceable strategic asset bombers there.

The US is also losing a lot of tanker aircraft:

Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain￼ We have a lot of KC-135s but this attrition rate is not sustainable. There are supposedly 50 of them in the theater, and 8 (16%) have either been damaged or lost in the span of a week.

How would you feel if you were ordered to risk your life to defend Jewish Nationalist psychopathy?

Meanwhile:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 11h￼ BREAKING: President Trump asks if Venezuela should be the 51st state.

52nd state?

David Adler @davidrkadler 19h￼ We are laying siege to the island of Cuba, turning off the lights in homes, hospitals, and the country’s most critical infrastructure. These are war crimes: lethal, cruel, and criminal acts of collective punishment. It is sociopathy dressed up as foreign policy.

I’ll give Chas Freeman the last word:

I think the administration ignored predictions that the depletion of US munitions in Israel’s war with Iran would impair our own military capabilities on a global level. ... The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran clearly signaled, would cause a global economic crisis. Iran would attack US bases throughout West Asia, which again it said it would do. And the US would have no allies in this war of choice on behalf of the genocidal state of Israel. And there were a lot of things wrong with this war from the beginning. There was no strategy, only a campaign plan. Tactical hubris but strategic ineptitude coupled with unilateral diplomatic disarmament have put us where we are. This is an illegitimate war authorized by Benjamin Netanyahu, not the US Congress as the Constitution requires. It is supported by the Zionist lobby, not by the American people. It’s being conducted with brutal savagery without regard to the constitution, the law, or international norms. And the troops are being told that it’s in the name of some kind of a Christian nationalist objective of bringing on the apocalypse. There were no clear, constant, or feasible objectives. There has been no marshalling or husbanding of resources. There’s no plan for war termination. So this is a classic forever war exactly what President Trump promised us he would not produce. There are no rules of engagement thanks to Secretary Hegseth, no respect for international law. No apology for mass murder for example the sweet young girls of of Minab who were murdered by us. The biggest massacre we’ve conducted by has been conducted by our troops since My Lai. We’ve suffered severe reputational damage, both political and military, and if the purpose of a war is--as William Tecumseh Sherman said--to produce a better peace, there is now no process in place to gain such a peace for Israel, the Gulf Arabs, the United States, or Iran--and no one now trusts Washington. ... The world is becoming a more dangerous not a more safe place. So this is a disaster and the administration is characteristically meeting it with a combination of bombastic bluster and and bellicose rhetoric and declarations of victory that have no basis.

God bless Joe Kent for telling America and the world why this abomination is happening.