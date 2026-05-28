Well, lots. As Amazon has discovered. After laying off thousands and thousands of humans.

Polymarket @Polymarket￼ NEW: Amazon has reportedly scrapped its internal AI leaderboard as costs soared, with a senior executive telling staff: “don’t use AI just for the sake of using AI.”

What happens when costs soar? Why is that a problem that can’t be solved overnight?

Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳) @EscanorReloaded￼ CEOs are quietly realizing the AI replacement plan has a problem. Two problems, actually. One: the token costs for running AI agents are now exceeding what they were paying the employees they fired. Two: when the tokens run out, the AI stops. Just stops. No continuity. No workaround. Just a spinning wheel where your workforce used to be. You fired humans to save money and bought a subscription that bills you into a corner. The employees you let go knew what to do when things broke. The AI just invoices you for the outage. And then there’s the permission problem nobody wants to talk about. To do its job, the AI agent needs access. Full access. Your systems, your patents, your contracts, your future plans. Everything you spent years building, handed over to a process that has no loyalty, no discretion, and no skin in the game. You didn’t hire a replacement. You gave a stranger with no soul the keys to everything you own. Enjoy.

And, by the way, driving this insanity is what a lot of Trump’s agenda has been about—shaking down the world to pour trillions into the Tech Bros’ pockets. Well, and also to make billions off stock bubbles.

Stories to warm your hearts.

Roger @rdd147￼ See Goldman Sachs. Absolute collapse. 14% defaults on a single loan portfolio that represents 1.5% of its assets. They’re packaging and selling dog shit mortgage securities where every class is getting multiple downgrades and even highest rated securities in the bond are on negative watch. Bonds linked to hotels and condos now failing to levels matching office real estate and rent-locked multi-family (~10%) DSCR MBS securities dropping to 1.02 in bonds and 4% default rates. At least Reuters is picking up on how bad the collapse is. Bond holders are losing everything as this plays out. Reuters @Reuters￼ Bumper returns promised by the $3.5 trillion non-bank lending industry are giving way to rising defaults and falling income. On this week’s Viewsroom podcast, @Breakingviews columnists discuss how old-guard financiers juiced the trade with extra leverage.

Back in the day, which was about 20 years ago, there wasn’t much love lost between the FBI and the CIA.

￼Polymarket @Polymarket￼ JUST IN: FBI arrests senior CIA official after uncovering over $40 million in gold bars & $2 million in cash at his Virginia home.

F.B.I. Arrests C.I.A. Official With $40 Million in Gold Bars in His Home The only charge lodged against David Rush is that he inflated his academic credentials and obtained military leave pay worth tens of thousands of dollars. A senior C.I.A. official was arrested last week after investigators found hundreds of gold bars worth over $40 million stashed in his Virginia residence, a small fortune that he apparently brought home from work, according to court papers.

Hmmm. Weird that the CIA has gold bars laying around their offices. Turns out that the gold was given to him for “work related expenses.” Huh. Why didn’t I ever think of that? Well, FBI had a different office culture. Asking for reimbursement for work related expenses in gold bars woulda got me some funny looks, and maybe an appointment with a psychologist. As I say, different culture.

The official, David Rush, is being held in jail while he awaits a detention hearing in the coming days on charges of stealing public money by filling out fraudulent time sheets.

Former CIA officer arrested after FBI seizes millions of dollars’ worth of gold bars from his home The FBI alleges Rush became a senior executive government employee with top-secret clearance by lying repeatedly on applications about his military service and education, falsely saying he was a Navy pilot and had advanced degrees. Court documents, however, don’t clarify why the CIA failed to detect Rush’s false claims before hiring and promoting him. He worked for the agency for 17 years, according to an FBI affidavit, and his claims were easily dispelled by investigators. An attorney for Rush declined to comment. After leaving the military and joining the government, Rush falsely “claimed 744 hours of Military Leave on his official timesheet” since being honorably discharged in 2015, taking in roughly $77,000 in fraudulent compensation, the FBI affidavit claims. Late last year, Rush asked for “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses,” according to the FBI affidavit. Two days before his arrest, the FBI searched Rush’s home, finding over 300 gold bars worth approximately $40 million along with $2 million in cash and “35 luxury watches, many of which were Rolex brand,” the affidavit says. The remainder of the funds Rush allegedly stole have not yet been recovered. Rush applied three separate times to work for the government and eventually was hired in 2009 and later promoted after lying about his time in the US Navy, falsely claiming he was a pilot, as well as falsely claiming he had bachelor’s and master’s degrees, the affidavit says. The Navy told investigators Rush worked in part as an information systems technician during his service and the universities Rush claimed to have degrees from said they had no record of him. Prosecutors alleged that Rush also falsely stated “he was the current Director of Test for a 145-person, 18-aircraft joint Army/Navy weapons test organization.” In 2018, as part of his application for the senior executive service level, Rush also falsely claimed “he had an eleven-year tenure as a Thesis/Dissertation advisor at the Air Force Institute of Technology,” according to the affidavit.

And here’s the surprise ending, given that none other than Mike Pompeo has assured us about the CIA:

We lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment." Pompeo said this at an event at Texas A&M University on April 15, 2019.

[David Rush] no longer works for the CIA.

Seems like Rush was a natural. Shoulda been promoted. I mean, above the level he had already lied, cheated, and stolen his way into.

I guess the lesson is, if you’re gonna lie, lie big. Then know when to quit—which is the hard part. Just ask Dumbf.