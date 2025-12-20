Over the last month or so I’ve been putting out posts that talk about AI—mostly from the standpoint of the competition between the US and China. Just the other day Satyajit Das published an article that’s very accessible and provides a critical, broad overview. As you’ll see right up front, Das is a skeptic—at least for the inflated claims that we hear.

Das identifies three main concerns about AI. The first calls into question what Das calls the “technology”, but which calls into question some of the basic concepts that are driving the AI movement—I think that’s the right word.

Building on earlier technologies such as neural networks, rule-based expert systems, big data, pattern recognition and machine learning algorithms, GenAI (generative AI), the newest iteration, uses LLMs (large learning models) trained on massive data sets to create text and imagery. The holy grail is the ‘singularity’, a hypothetical point where machines surpass human intelligence. It would, in Silicon Valley speak, lead to ‘the merge’, when humans and machines come together potentially transforming creativity and technology.

The key is the use of “massive data sets”.

LLMs require enormous quantities of data. Existing firms in online search, sales platforms and social media platforms can exploit their own data troves. This is frequently supplemented by aggressive and unauthorised scraping of online data, sometimes confidential, leading to litigation around access, compensation and privacy. In practice, most AI models must rely on incomplete data which is difficult to clean to ensure accuracy. Despite massive scaling up of computing power, GenAI consistently fails in relatively simple factual tasks due to errors, biases and misinformation in datasets used. AI models are adept at interpolating answers between things within the data set but poor at extrapolation. Like any rote-learner, they struggle with novel problems. Their ability to act autonomously interacting within dynamic environments remains questionable. Cognitive scientists argue that simply scaling up LLMs based on sophisticated pattern-matching built to autocomplete rather than proper and robust world models will disappoint. Claimed progress is difficult to measure as benchmarks are vague and inconclusive.

Here is the key problem with AI. As you can see, it’s a problem with the very concept that AI is based upon, even supposing the possibility of a “complete” data set (which, even theoretically, will never occur in a changing world):

Cheerleaders miss that LLMs do not reason but are probabilistic prediction engines. A system which trawls existing data, even assuming that is correct, cannot create anything new. Once existing data sources are devoured, scaling produces diminishing returns. Rather than fully generalisable intelligence, generative models are regurgitation engines struggling with truth, hallucinations and reasoning.

The next paragraph summarizes the experience of many who have used AI. For example, one of my sons is a lawyer. He has used AI to sort through research, and finds it to be quite useful in that role. But he also finds it to be quite unreliable when it comes to evaluating the results.

AI models can take over certain labour-intensive tasks like data driven research, journalism and writing, travel planning, computer coding, certain medical diagnostics, testing and routine administrative tasks like handling standard customer service queries. Its loftier aims may prove elusive. Predictions of medical breakthroughs have disappointed although pre- OpenAI machine learning models, pattern recognition engines and classifiers, used for years, continue to be useful. For the moment, GenAI, an ill-defined marketing rather than technical term, remains a costly parlour trick for some low-level applications, making memes and allowing scammers to deceive and defraud – the “unfathomable in pursuit of the indefinable”.

In the second area of concern, the elusive financial returns, I’ll pick just a few of the examples Das looks at.

... But AI’s capacity to generate cash and returns on the investment remains questionable. ... Microsoft’s CEO drew the ire of true believers when he argued that AI had yet to produce a profitable killer application to match the impact of email or Excel. The hope is AI will be paid for from higher productivity and corporate profits. But 95 percent of corporate GenAI pilot projects failed to raise revenue growth. After cutting hundreds of jobs and replacing them with AI, many firm were subsequently forced to reemploy staff when the technology proved deficient. Corporate interest is already showing sign of plateauing.

Das then argues, as others have, that the Chinese open-source approach to AI is not only much cheaper but is more flexible and readily adaptable in practice—as compared to the capital intensive proprietary Western approach—and will undermine the Western models. The Chinese approach focuses on discrete, definable tasks suitable to pattern matching technology, rather than pie in the sky fantasies of world and humanity transforming innovation.

Finally, Das takes a look at the “financial circularities” involved in AI financing, which he compares to the dot com boom—and subsequent bust. This circularity issue is one we looked at several weeks ago. He begins this section with examples that we examined, in which an AI company invests money in a startup that then purchases the AI company’s product. For example, Nvidia invests in startups that agree to buy Nvidia chips. This is obviously not a sustainable business model. It is ultimately built upon a mountain of debt.

This intricate web of linkages creates risks. They complicate ownership and create conflicts of interest. It was not clear how any of these commitments will work or be funded if they proceed. ... ... This means that dubious earnings boost share prices in a dizzying financial merry go round. The AI bubble, with its growing gap between expectations, investment and revenue potential, eerily resembles the 1990s. But it is much larger. ... AI’s acolytes deny any excess and argue that this time it is different because it is financed by equity capital. In fact, a large proportion is funded by debt with the amount tied to AI totalling around $1.2 trillion, 14 percent of all investment-grade debt. The funding pattern is intriguing. Hyperscalers, firms that build and operate large data centres providing on-demand cloud computing, storage, and networking services, such as Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Oracle, are providing much of funding alongside venture capital investors. These firms are currently spending around 60 percent of operating, not free, cash flow, on capital expenditure, the vast majority of which is to support AI projects. This is supplemented by borrowing, relying on their credit standings, to finance their investments. Increasingly, a significant proportion of the funding is being provided by private credit with expected volumes as high as $800 billion over the next two years and $5.5 trillion through to 2035. Given the high return, high risk appetites of these lenders, the level of financial discipline applied to these loans remains uncertain. In effect, these large firm are now acting as financiers, borrowing money which is on-lent or invested in AI start-ups with unclear prospects. This exposure is troubling. Investor and lender assumptions that their exposure is to a strong firm is undermined where it is heavily invested in speculative AI ventures with unclear prospects. Microsoft’s share of Open AI’s losses is significant, over $4 billion in the latest quarter, representing around 12 percent of its pre-tax earnings.

Das then looks at the potential impact on the economy in general, given that AI gobbling up so much capital, using Oracle’s troubling situation as an example. He cites Jeff Bezos calling the AI bubble a “good kind of bubble,” which promises long term returns and undefined social benefits. But Das compares the hype to the fibre optic cable bubble of the 1990s. Nobody doubts that fibre optic cable has many benefits, but actual installation remains at only 50 percent of what was predicted way back then.

Investors have convinced themselves that the greater risk is underinvesting not overinvesting. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hails it a “good kind of bubble” arguing that the money spent will bring long-term returns and deliver gigantic benefits to society, the tech-bro’s persistent bromide. Investors should be cautious. In the 1990s telecoms and fibre optic cable bubble, investors drastically overestimated capacity required. The percentage of lit or used fibre-optic capacity today, much of it installed during the dot com boom, is around 50 per cent, and global average network utilisation is 26 percent. Another example he provides is that of Cisco and some of the big losers in the dot com bubble—companies that happen to be hyping the AI bubble today. The resulting government bailout led to the 2008 financial crisis which has led to where we are today—$38 trillion in debt with a hollowed out, financialized economy, looking for ways to cannibalize the rest of the world to save our sorry backside.