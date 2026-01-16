Garbage in, garbage out is the principle that still rules:

Surprised? Here are some details:

The Trump administration reportedly used an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to speed up the process as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raced to hire thousands of new officers last year. Instead, the AI inadvertently sent new hires with no law enforcement experience straight into advanced programs intended for more seasoned recruits. According to an NBC News report published Jan. 14, ICE used an AI system to scan résumés and flag applicants with prior law enforcement experience, routing them into the agency’s abbreviated law enforcement officer program. The problem, two anonymous law enforcement officials told NBC, was that the system relied on keyword matching. Applicants were flagged as experienced officers simply because their résumés included the word “officer” — a term used by people describing themselves as “compliance officers,” or even by applicants who simply wrote that they were interested in becoming ICE officers. As a result, individuals with no prior law enforcement background were placed into a four-week online training track intended for experienced officers, rather than the eight-week in-person course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia. That longer program includes physical fitness testing and instruction in immigration law and firearms handling. The AI error meant some recruits advanced more quickly to field offices without completing such training, according to NBC’s report. The misclassification was discovered in mid-fall 2025, more than a month into a hiring surge driven by congressional pressure to bring on 10,000 new ICE officers by the end of the year. The effort was backed by $50,000 signing bonuses funded through the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” While the hiring target was technically met, remedial steps meant that not all recruits were fully operational during 2025, NBC reported. ICE responded to the discovery of the error by manually reviewing résumés and requiring affected recruits to return to the training center for proper instruction. Anonymous officials emphasized to NBC that field offices provide additional on-site training and that those misclassified most likely received further instruction before working independently. Still, the episode delayed full operational readiness for some hires at a time when ICE was carrying out a major enforcement push, including the deployment of more than 2,000 officers to Minneapolis since late November 2025.



NBC’s report on the bureaucratic mishap within ICE comes amid a broader push to accelerate the use of AI across the federal government, including at the highest levels of military decision-making.

Hegseth is touting similar measures to turbocharge our $1.5 trillion military to be:

“Very soon we will have the world’s leading AI models on every unclassified and classified network throughout our department,” Hegseth said. Emphasizing speed and “experimentation,” he described an “AI acceleration strategy” designed to reduce bureaucratic barriers and ensure military dominance. Military AI, he said, would operate “without ideological constraints that limit lawful military applications.” The Pentagon’s AI “will not be woke,” he added. Hegseth also stressed that “AI is only as good as the data that it receives,” framing the Pentagon’s push as a way to make “all appropriate data” available for AI use across defense systems. What he did not specify were the guardrails: No details were offered about access levels, safeguards for classified material, or how ethical risks would be mitigated.

Now, here’s what jumped out at me:

Two months training before raw recruits are turned loose on the general public? That strikes me as rather brief. Four weeks of “experienced officers”? Experienced according to what standards? The experience of these recruits will certainly come from quite diverse employment backgrounds, based on a widely varying quality of training. It strikes me that what’s called for to integrate both experienced and inexperienced recruits into a cohesive force capable of acting in concert according to uniform standards is identical training over a longer period of time.

Also, did you notice that the fast track training was “online”. I’m sorry, when it comes to law enforcement in high pressure situations according to standards that may be new to the recruits—even if they are “experienced” in one way or another—longer hands on training is needed. Not four weeks of online whatever.