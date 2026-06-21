Meaning In History

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D F Barr's avatar
D F Barr
5h

“Investment.” Shakedown. And for us little people? Socialize the costs, and privatize the profits. Modern monetary theory. It’s all insane.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
3h

My guess is there its enough split in the tech and business community that view the current US Tech AI as over priced, so they are diversifying and making their applications so they can use multiple AI's as input, so they are not tied down to one vendor. So a lot of Chinese open source AI is being used. So any attempt to restrict this will be met with pushback.

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