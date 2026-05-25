AI Bubble Refresher
I’ve featured this topic in the past, but a reminder seems called for. After all, Trump is probably in the White House doing what he’s doing thanks to the Tech Bros’ support. Those guys are totally tied in to the Anglo-Zionist imperial establishment, so we need to pay attention to this. The AI Bubble appears to be the only thing keep the economy nominally afloat. What if it’s all a game of mirrors? The Tariff shakedown of the rest of the world to fund continuing Anglo-Zionist hegemony—of which AI is supposed to be a key part—failed, so the focus is on how to get more money. Fast.
Here is an indicator that it is all a sham—that’s why they have their eyes on our money.
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
NEW:
The CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, says ordinary people’s savings accounts and pension funds, worth trillions of dollars will be used to build data centers and power grids for AI
He says that people will be forced to invest in it
“Much of this will come from savings accounts and pension accounts.”
But here’s the refresher on the flim flam behind it all:
Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼
The fake revenue loop also seems to give rise to a proliferation of fake businesses that don’t employ people. Simulation economy.
Bull Theory @BullTheoryio￼
￼THE ENTIRE AI BOOM MIGHT BE BUILT ON FAKE REVENUE.
Latest corporate filings show that OpenAI and Anthropic alone make up over half of the entire $2 trillion future cloud backlog held by Microsoft, Oracle, Google, and Amazon.
birddog @d552796536￼
It gets worse. The data centers are specially designated for a bonus first year 100% depreciation tax credit. It’s in the BBB bill that passed. All the equipment, everything we are paying for.
This massive pipeline is actually being created through a circular accounting trick called a round trip revenue loop.
But how it works ?
A tech giant gives billions of dollars to an AI startup as an “investment”. But hidden in the contract is a strict rule forcing the startup to hand that exact same money straight back to the tech giant to rent their computer servers.
Look at the documented case of Microsoft and OpenAI.
When Microsoft invested $13 billion into OpenAI, it didn’t just give them cash; it gave them “cloud credits” to use Microsoft servers. OpenAI used those exact credits to train its AI models, and Microsoft then turned around and recorded that server usage as brand new “cloud revenue” from a customer.
The tech giant is literally paying itself with its own money and calling it a sale.
This is why OpenAI’s annual cloud bill has ballooned to over $60 billion, double its actual revenue of $25 billion, kept alive solely by this recycled funding loop.
Anthropic runs the exact same play, spending $2.66 billion on Amazon Web Services in just nine months, which was basically 100% of all the money it earned at the time.
This manufactured demand triggers a second accounting trick where tech giants book massive paper profits. Every time a startup gets a higher value from a new funding round, the tech giant updates the value of its investment on its books and counts that unearned paper gain as direct profit.
In Q1 2026, Alphabet reported a record $62.6 billion profit, but $28.7 billion nearly half, was just a paper markup on its Anthropic investment. In the same quarter, Amazon reported $30.3 billion in profit, but $16.8 billion of it was just an Anthropic paper gain.
While Amazon reported record profits, its actual free cash flow collapsed 95% to just $1.2 billion because it had to spend $44.2 billion in real cash to build physical data centers.
This has created a massive danger where these giant companies rely heavily on just one or two unstable startups. Microsoft has 49% of its $627 billion future backlog tied to OpenAI, while Oracle has an incredible 54% of its entire $553 billion pipeline relying on OpenAI alone.
This perfectly mirrors the 2001 dot-com crash when Global Crossing and Qwest Communications swapped identical fiber-optic network capacity with each other just to book fake sales.
Qwest had to erase $1.4 billion in fake income, and Global Crossing went completely bankrupt.
The only difference is that the dot-com swaps were illegal, but today’s AI loop is fully legal under current accounting rules.
This legal loop inflates tech company stock prices, forcing automatic retirement accounts and index funds to buy even more of these tech stocks. It is a self feeding loop where investments, sales, and stock prices all go up on paper without the AI technology ever making real cash profits.
What goes up must come down.
Hey, do yourself a favor and listen to this video:
Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon
11h￼
America is burning through missiles, draining the SPR, and calling it “strategy.”
Operation Epic DISASTER is what happens when Washington mistakes vibes for grand strategy.
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Looks like we'll be backstopping these maniacs just like we did the investment bankers in 2008. The Tech Bros are going to be hated as much as the Zionists are.
This Kind of Fits Here as the TECH GIANTS Will Control
Posted very late on another thread
WHY IS AMERICA THIS WAY
Einar Tangen Glenn Diesen -
Why Is America This Way
BRILLIANT Discussion by Einar Tangen and Glenn Diesen (well I thoroughly appreciated)
I had about 13 minutes of a portion transcribed
HOW DID THE US GET HERE - EXPLAINED BY TANGEN
https://glenndiesen.substack.com/p/einar-tangen-chinas-strategy-for
But Glenn, if if I may, I I just wanted to to add something in here. It's it's a fairly long conversation, but I I I want to start it out of how did we get here? ...
So, then you have to kind of wonder why what what's behind this? Why is America this way?
And is Donald Trump simply a symptom or is he uh you know some sort of instigator or something who has changed everything?
And I I would argue that he's really a symptom because what I would do is I go back to 1964 and this was uh Johnson is running against the Republican side and and gets creamed. uh you know Johnson wins in a landslide and what happens is um on the Republican side there is a real crisis because the families who controlled businesses in the United States and and back then it was families whether it was Getty or Rockefeller or or Ford or everything they all controlled their business and they they were still because we're as I said n um 1964
So they believe that America is on the precipice of of communism. Uh that you know you have a socialist uh president and Lyndon Johnson and that it is time to uh draw the line.
So flash forward a few years uh to uh 19 um I think it's 1960 no 64 and in that 1970s uh you have the Powell doctrine this is Lewis Powell he goes on to become Supreme Court justice but 6 months before he becomes justice he writes a secret memo and in that memo he outlines that the American public cannot be trusted. It's time to put democracy aside and it is time for um you know businesses to be aggressive to take control of media right to take control of the courts uh to fight against any kind of consumer protection against labor laws uh against universities intellectuals and this is all outlined and if people are interested they should just look up the Powell Memo and um and not Powell the secretary of defense who was waving that little white vial around saying is this is why we're going to war.
Um this was Lewis Powell. He went on the Supreme Court and it was his um he wrote in the affirmative to make um corporations people and then by extension people have freedom of speech and by extending that therefore corporations can back whoever they want with as much money as they want.
And this changed politics. I mean companies can unlimited amount of money. They can, you know, basically control elections. I ran elections. You need money to run elections. But they can also um hobble the parties because each party is making deals with special interests. Well, if you're business, you're the special interest.
Of course, labor was then making deals with the Democratic side. But the big most amount of money was on the Republican side. So he outlines his plan to take over America um to I mean thoroughly very thorough plan. You have to read the document in order to get a a complete idea of it.
And then we fast forward a little bit uh to this Clean Break doctrine which we've talked about before. Uh that was by Richard Perle.
And in this document uh in 90 I think it was 94 um they they no 96 they uh they say this is written to Netanyahu and the essence of it is Israel should forget about any kind of diplomacy um in terms of settling its issues there. It should not seek to live with other countries needs to either dominate or decimate. Right?
If the country acquiesces to Israel's uh greater goals, that's fine. If they don't, you knock them down.
And this in essence becomes the, you know, the mantra, the the the blueprint uh for Israel's actions even even as we come through today. Well, what did they do? The first the first well, let me go to last one.
The last one is uh was done by the current secretary of [defense] uh for policy Elbridge Colby. He's important. He's he's also was supposed to come to China and China has delayed his his visit. He is completely anti-China and I don't mean in a small way.
And in 2021 he he wrote a book um trying to was it uh the strategy for denial and in this he talks about the way to get at China is to take control uh to deny it access to trade routes basically by controlling uh these choke point areas whether it's Panama Canal or the um trade Hormuz the straits of Malacca, the Red Sea, the uh the Suez Canal and also..as part of that to deny China access to energy is the thinking being that if we can, we don't allow them to have energy, they have to import a lot. Therefore, they can't produce a lot. And even what they produce, we can intercept it and prevent them from distributed worldwide.
So, this is really kind of I mean, he just lays it out there. I mean, this is a book he wrote. He's not going to deny it or anything. And he is now, as I said, uh there he's he's not a very likable fellow um during his confirmation. He got all sorts of uh out of step with so many people uh in the Congress. Uh even people who wanted to kind of support him. But he was able to get through.
Okay. So you have these three documents. All right. And then you have one other thing that people should pay attention to and that is 1964 as I keep stressing it was the families that controlled businesses that were you know basically directing uh things like the Bradley Foundation.
Um I lived in Milwaukee. All right. And the Bradley Foundation was founded there. I knew the people who were on the board. um not too well, but I knew them. Small small area um small city, so everybody kind of knows each other. Um those families went away and what they did is they had hired help. And who were the hired help? Well, they were professionals, people with business degrees, accountants, uh consultants, um you know, these were the people, you know, investment banking houses, things like that. These were the people who started controlling and running the corporations.
And what was their goal? Their goal was not uh they had no affinity towards any local place. It didn't matter. Every single factory was just a profit and loss center. And if I move production away from there to somewhere else, whether it's another country, another town, it just all I care about is the numbers. I look at the spreadsheet because that's what they're trained to do.
The families despite all of their vagaries, things like that, they did live in their towns. They lived in the towns where they had factories. You know, Ford lived in Michigan. He lived in Detroit, right? He was there. His executives were around them. They were part of the community.
When you start bringing in hired help, there is no community. They're there from somewhere else. They're there to maximize shareholder values and in the process maximize their bonuses.
So you have these three papers uh and then this massive change in control and the aims and objectives. So this this became the kind of blueprint first you know the first uh document uh terms of the outline by Powell structured domestic political control.
The second exported the logic into foreign policy. Okay, we're going to control everything.
And the third said it's not only foreign policy, it's foreign policy plus economic policy all pushed together.
So this is how when somebody asked me um how do you explain where we are today? This is how I explain it to them.
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