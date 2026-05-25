Meaning In History

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2h

Looks like we'll be backstopping these maniacs just like we did the investment bankers in 2008. The Tech Bros are going to be hated as much as the Zionists are.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
3h

This Kind of Fits Here as the TECH GIANTS Will Control

Posted very late on another thread

WHY IS AMERICA THIS WAY

Einar Tangen Glenn Diesen -

Why Is America This Way

BRILLIANT Discussion by Einar Tangen and Glenn Diesen (well I thoroughly appreciated)

I had about 13 minutes of a portion transcribed

HOW DID THE US GET HERE - EXPLAINED BY TANGEN

https://glenndiesen.substack.com/p/einar-tangen-chinas-strategy-for

But Glenn, if if I may, I I just wanted to to add something in here. It's it's a fairly long conversation, but I I I want to start it out of how did we get here? ...

So, then you have to kind of wonder why what what's behind this? Why is America this way?

And is Donald Trump simply a symptom or is he uh you know some sort of instigator or something who has changed everything?

And I I would argue that he's really a symptom because what I would do is I go back to 1964 and this was uh Johnson is running against the Republican side and and gets creamed. uh you know Johnson wins in a landslide and what happens is um on the Republican side there is a real crisis because the families who controlled businesses in the United States and and back then it was families whether it was Getty or Rockefeller or or Ford or everything they all controlled their business and they they were still because we're as I said n um 1964

So they believe that America is on the precipice of of communism. Uh that you know you have a socialist uh president and Lyndon Johnson and that it is time to uh draw the line.

So flash forward a few years uh to uh 19 um I think it's 1960 no 64 and in that 1970s uh you have the Powell doctrine this is Lewis Powell he goes on to become Supreme Court justice but 6 months before he becomes justice he writes a secret memo and in that memo he outlines that the American public cannot be trusted. It's time to put democracy aside and it is time for um you know businesses to be aggressive to take control of media right to take control of the courts uh to fight against any kind of consumer protection against labor laws uh against universities intellectuals and this is all outlined and if people are interested they should just look up the Powell Memo and um and not Powell the secretary of defense who was waving that little white vial around saying is this is why we're going to war.

Um this was Lewis Powell. He went on the Supreme Court and it was his um he wrote in the affirmative to make um corporations people and then by extension people have freedom of speech and by extending that therefore corporations can back whoever they want with as much money as they want.

And this changed politics. I mean companies can unlimited amount of money. They can, you know, basically control elections. I ran elections. You need money to run elections. But they can also um hobble the parties because each party is making deals with special interests. Well, if you're business, you're the special interest.

Of course, labor was then making deals with the Democratic side. But the big most amount of money was on the Republican side. So he outlines his plan to take over America um to I mean thoroughly very thorough plan. You have to read the document in order to get a a complete idea of it.

And then we fast forward a little bit uh to this Clean Break doctrine which we've talked about before. Uh that was by Richard Perle.

And in this document uh in 90 I think it was 94 um they they no 96 they uh they say this is written to Netanyahu and the essence of it is Israel should forget about any kind of diplomacy um in terms of settling its issues there. It should not seek to live with other countries needs to either dominate or decimate. Right?

If the country acquiesces to Israel's uh greater goals, that's fine. If they don't, you knock them down.

And this in essence becomes the, you know, the mantra, the the the blueprint uh for Israel's actions even even as we come through today. Well, what did they do? The first the first well, let me go to last one.

The last one is uh was done by the current secretary of [defense] uh for policy Elbridge Colby. He's important. He's he's also was supposed to come to China and China has delayed his his visit. He is completely anti-China and I don't mean in a small way.

And in 2021 he he wrote a book um trying to was it uh the strategy for denial and in this he talks about the way to get at China is to take control uh to deny it access to trade routes basically by controlling uh these choke point areas whether it's Panama Canal or the um trade Hormuz the straits of Malacca, the Red Sea, the uh the Suez Canal and also..as part of that to deny China access to energy is the thinking being that if we can, we don't allow them to have energy, they have to import a lot. Therefore, they can't produce a lot. And even what they produce, we can intercept it and prevent them from distributed worldwide.

So, this is really kind of I mean, he just lays it out there. I mean, this is a book he wrote. He's not going to deny it or anything. And he is now, as I said, uh there he's he's not a very likable fellow um during his confirmation. He got all sorts of uh out of step with so many people uh in the Congress. Uh even people who wanted to kind of support him. But he was able to get through.

Okay. So you have these three documents. All right. And then you have one other thing that people should pay attention to and that is 1964 as I keep stressing it was the families that controlled businesses that were you know basically directing uh things like the Bradley Foundation.

Um I lived in Milwaukee. All right. And the Bradley Foundation was founded there. I knew the people who were on the board. um not too well, but I knew them. Small small area um small city, so everybody kind of knows each other. Um those families went away and what they did is they had hired help. And who were the hired help? Well, they were professionals, people with business degrees, accountants, uh consultants, um you know, these were the people, you know, investment banking houses, things like that. These were the people who started controlling and running the corporations.

And what was their goal? Their goal was not uh they had no affinity towards any local place. It didn't matter. Every single factory was just a profit and loss center. And if I move production away from there to somewhere else, whether it's another country, another town, it just all I care about is the numbers. I look at the spreadsheet because that's what they're trained to do.

The families despite all of their vagaries, things like that, they did live in their towns. They lived in the towns where they had factories. You know, Ford lived in Michigan. He lived in Detroit, right? He was there. His executives were around them. They were part of the community.

When you start bringing in hired help, there is no community. They're there from somewhere else. They're there to maximize shareholder values and in the process maximize their bonuses.

So you have these three papers uh and then this massive change in control and the aims and objectives. So this this became the kind of blueprint first you know the first uh document uh terms of the outline by Powell structured domestic political control.

The second exported the logic into foreign policy. Okay, we're going to control everything.

And the third said it's not only foreign policy, it's foreign policy plus economic policy all pushed together.

So this is how when somebody asked me um how do you explain where we are today? This is how I explain it to them.

.

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