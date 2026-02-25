Meaning In History

Alex
2h

"The only winning move is not to play"

I'm beginning to prepare for a future in which every financial move is tokenized, money is controlled, most public information is fake and large parts of the population have outsourced critical decision making to anthropomorphised, probabilistic word prediction algorithms.

I used to laugh about preppers. I no longer do.

Joanne C. Wasserman
26m

I believe Seth Gershner's comment is true: "That’s exactly what humans would do without morals, ethics and laws...." Because the "humans" who are the whiz kid/adult geniuses are brutes, seeking power and money, money and power, through their artificial information inventions, ai business model investment schemes, and by knocking off anybody who infringes on their full speed ahead glory ride to being king of all things.

