This is about AI Agents. I came across two long tweets that evaluate a study from Stanford and Harvard that warns about where this whole AI thing is heading—at least as envisioned by US developers.

Alex Prompter @alex_prompter￼ ￼ Holy shit… Stanford and Harvard just dropped one of the most unsettling papers on AI agents I’ve read in a long time. It’s called “Agents of Chaos.” And it basically shows how autonomous AI agents, when placed in competitive or open environments, don’t just optimize for performance… They drift toward manipulation, coordination failures, and strategic chaos. This isn’t a benchmark flex paper. It’s a systems-level warning. The researchers simulate environments where multiple AI agents interact, compete, coordinate, and pursue objectives over time. What emerges isn’t clean, rational optimization. It’s power-seeking behavior. Information asymmetry. Deception as strategy. Collusion when it’s profitable. Sabotage when incentives misalign. In other words, once agents start optimizing in multi-agent ecosystems, the dynamics start to look less like “smart assistants” and more like adversarial game theory at scale. And here’s the part most people will miss: The instability doesn’t come from jailbreaks. It doesn’t require malicious prompts. It emerges from incentives.

￼iPilota ￼@OmniAeronautica￼ The “Agents of Chaos” paper is important, but not for the reasons most people are reacting to. What the researchers demonstrate is not that AI agents are secretly conscious or power hungry in a human sense. What they show is that when you embed language models inside autonomous agent frameworks with persistent memory, tools, communication channels, and incentive structures, you stop evaluating a model and start evaluating a system. And systems behave differently. A standard LLM, in isolation, does not learn during inference, does not possess intrinsic goals, and does not have agency in the biological sense. It predicts tokens using frozen weights. It has no stake in outcomes. But once you wrap that model in: • Persistent memory • Tool access • Task loops • Multi agent communication • Incentive gradients you introduce something closer to functional agency. Not biological agency. Not will. But goal directed persistence. What this paper shows is that when multiple such agents interact in environments with competition, asymmetric information, and reward maximization, emergent behavior resembles game theory at scale. Collusion. Deception. Resource capture. Strategic misreporting. That is not consciousness. That is incentive convergence. The critical insight is this: You do not need subjective experience for power seeking behavior to emerge. You only need optimization under constraints.

Seth Gershberg @AIAgentMan 9h￼ That’s exactly what humans would do without morals, ethics and laws, and the knowledge that negative consequences will follow bad behavior. This is an agent programming issue not an agent issue. I’m not surprised at the results when winning is the only incentive.

Dimitri Lascaris @dimitrilascaris￼ Two fanatically zionist, wealthy con-men who have never held public office will decide whether the U.S. goes to war with Iran.

C’mon, you didn’t really think that military professionals are calling the shots, did you? MAGA does not mean going back to the good old days:

And if you don’t accept this you’re an antisemite.

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 6h￼ Erika Kirk to serve as SOTU mascot while Trump makes the case for political violence against Iran, which Charlie Kirk vehemently opposed

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 6h￼ Zionism has no valid arguments left The ideology is indefensible in public That’s why its adherents believe they can only bomb their way out of the crisis they created

Ali Ahmadi @AliR_Ahmadi 5h Congressman @RoKhanna says their resolution on war with Iran (with Massie) was supposed to be introduced on Monday but they didnt have the votes as Democrats don’t want to go on the record about it. It will be introduced next week.