About The US Destroyers Passing Hormuz
Patty Marins offers a plausible explanation for what’s currently going on between Trump and Iran.
Patricia Marins @pati_marins64
5h￼
A lot of people are disillusioned by the fact that two American destroyers crossed the strait today and were confirmed in @tom_bike post.
Backroom deals are common in wars, and they are kept hidden precisely because they can undermine the support of those who make them.
History is full of examples from various conflicts where this kind of thing has happened.
They don’t usually affect the overall war strategy, but in the specific case of Iran, in my view, they favor Trump’s narrative.
It’s just a matter of knowing what the current Iranian tactic is to handle the reactions to this crack in their discourse.
Can these American destroyers open the strait by force? No. Zero chance.
They only got there through an agreement, and they don’t have the means to guarantee their own safety due to the saturation they would suffer in the event of hostilities.
There is no chance these destroyers are there without Iran’s consent. Iran saw advantages in the offered deal, just as the USA did.
Today, two U.S. destroyers transited the strait into the Persian Gulf without being harassed by the Iranians. It’s possible they will anchor in the Emirates to reinforce anti-aircraft defenses.
And why didn’t Iran stop these vessels? Because, by all indications, there is an agreement where Iran pretends nothing passes through the strait, and the U.S. pretends no Iranian ships are leaving the region.
As I reported yesterday, about 25-35 Iranian ships loaded with oil bypassed the American blockade. Why? The U.S. priority is to maintain the flow of oil in the international market, and stopping Iranian exports would only worsen that. Obviously, this deal includes Iran quietly allowing the passage of several tankers.
So, one side pretends to run a naval blockade against Iranian exports, while the other pretends the strait is closed to American military ships.
Iran is the clear loser in this deal, giving Trump the argument that the operation freedom project, he claims to be implementing is actually opening the strait by force.
I will disagree with the claim that this is Trump somehow winning. The amount of oil that is leaving the Gulf at this point isn’t nearly enough—nor is it timely enough—to head off major economic repercussions. I wouldn’t want to even bet that this amount can slow things down by much. Iran is allowing Trump to tamp down domestic unrest for a bit of time while he searches for that elusive off ramp. But at the same time that Trump gets some much needed positively gaslit PR, Iran is earning huge amounts of money by selling large shipments of oil for whatever the current market will bear. In the meantime, Trump is not gaining any military advantage over Iran, while Iran is preparing for any next round.
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Tuesday TACO time. Project Freedom has ended. Patti Marins has commentary.
My question is, IF kinetic action resumes, the US now has 2 destroyers in the Persian Gulf
Sitting ducks or close
cover for a landing force?
https://x.com/i/status/2051813872185524656
Larry Johnson told Judge Nap earlier that his sources are calling Thursday May 7 as when the war resumes.
Thank you for your insights and the new news of backroom deals. It is fascinating. Trump should take Putin's advice and concentrate on establishing a new security arrangement for all Europe, and apply the arrangement within the treaty that shall be established to settle the Ukraine war. And he shouldn't globe trot to a State Visit to China because his "shine" has worn off. (I'm not referring to the orange spray tan, nor the white-red-blonde hair dye, nor the spray paint gold in the Oval Office. The Trump mystique has aged and flaked off his persona---damaged goods now and forever