Meaning In History

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History Lass's avatar
History Lass
1h

Tuesday TACO time. Project Freedom has ended. Patti Marins has commentary.

My question is, IF kinetic action resumes, the US now has 2 destroyers in the Persian Gulf

Sitting ducks or close

cover for a landing force?

https://x.com/i/status/2051813872185524656

Larry Johnson told Judge Nap earlier that his sources are calling Thursday May 7 as when the war resumes.

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Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
36m

Thank you for your insights and the new news of backroom deals. It is fascinating. Trump should take Putin's advice and concentrate on establishing a new security arrangement for all Europe, and apply the arrangement within the treaty that shall be established to settle the Ukraine war. And he shouldn't globe trot to a State Visit to China because his "shine" has worn off. (I'm not referring to the orange spray tan, nor the white-red-blonde hair dye, nor the spray paint gold in the Oval Office. The Trump mystique has aged and flaked off his persona---damaged goods now and forever

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