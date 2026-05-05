Patty Marins offers a plausible explanation for what’s currently going on between Trump and Iran.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64

5h￼

A lot of people are disillusioned by the fact that two American destroyers crossed the strait today and were confirmed in @tom_bike post.

Backroom deals are common in wars, and they are kept hidden precisely because they can undermine the support of those who make them.

History is full of examples from various conflicts where this kind of thing has happened.

They don’t usually affect the overall war strategy, but in the specific case of Iran, in my view, they favor Trump’s narrative.

It’s just a matter of knowing what the current Iranian tactic is to handle the reactions to this crack in their discourse.